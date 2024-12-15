Google Pixel 10 series will reportedly debut with MediaTek modem, ditching Qualcomm
The Google Pixel 10 series is reportedly poised to shake things up by ditching Qualcomm and Samsung modems in favor of a MediaTek solution. This unexpected move was revealed today in a new report and has definitely caught everyone by surprised that expected Google to go with good old Qualcomm.
For years, Qualcomm has been the go-to provider for modems in flagship Android smartphones. Samsung, while also a player in the modem market, has often faced criticism for its performance compared to Qualcomm's offerings. Google itself has relied on Samsung's Exynos modems for its Tensor-powered Pixel devices, likely due to the close partnership between the two companies in chip manufacturing.
Details about the MediaTek T900 are still under wraps, but it's expected to be based on MediaTek's latest modem technology, supporting advanced 5G capabilities. This move could signal Google's confidence in MediaTek's ability to deliver a competitive modem solution for its flagship devices.
Of course, this decision has raised some eyebrows, especially considering past concerns about the thermal and battery life performance of Tensor-powered Pixels. Some of these issues have been attributed to the Exynos modems used in previous Pixel phones. However, it's important to remember that Google is likely aware of these concerns and has thoroughly evaluated the MediaTek T900 before making this decision.
Personally, I'm intrigued by this development. It's refreshing to see Google explore different options and challenge the status quo in the smartphone industry. While there might be some apprehension among users, I'm hopeful that the MediaTek T900 will prove to be a capable modem and contribute to a positive Pixel 10 experience.
However, it seems Google is ready to chart a new course with its upcoming Pixel 10 series. The aforementioned report suggest that the company has opted for MediaTek's unreleased T900 modem, a decision that has surprised many. MediaTek, traditionally known for its budget-friendly chips, has been steadily improving its technology and gaining traction in the flagship segment.
The MediaTek T800 was released in 2022 | Image credit — MediaTek
Ultimately, the success of this move will depend on the real-world performance of the MediaTek T900 in the Pixel 10 series. We'll have to wait for the official release and subsequent reviews to see how it fares in terms of connectivity, efficiency, and overall user experience.
