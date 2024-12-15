Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google Pixel 10 series will reportedly debut with MediaTek modem, ditching Qualcomm

Google
The Google Pixel 10 series is reportedly poised to shake things up by ditching Qualcomm and Samsung modems in favor of a MediaTek solution. This unexpected move was revealed today in a new report and has definitely caught everyone by surprised that expected Google to go with good old Qualcomm.

For years, Qualcomm has been the go-to provider for modems in flagship Android smartphones. Samsung, while also a player in the modem market, has often faced criticism for its performance compared to Qualcomm's offerings. Google itself has relied on Samsung's Exynos modems for its Tensor-powered Pixel devices, likely due to the close partnership between the two companies in chip manufacturing.

However, it seems Google is ready to chart a new course with its upcoming Pixel 10 series. The aforementioned report suggest that the company has opted for MediaTek's unreleased T900 modem, a decision that has surprised many. MediaTek, traditionally known for its budget-friendly chips, has been steadily improving its technology and gaining traction in the flagship segment.



Details about the MediaTek T900 are still under wraps, but it's expected to be based on MediaTek's latest modem technology, supporting advanced 5G capabilities. This move could signal Google's confidence in MediaTek's ability to deliver a competitive modem solution for its flagship devices.

Of course, this decision has raised some eyebrows, especially considering past concerns about the thermal and battery life performance of Tensor-powered Pixels. Some of these issues have been attributed to the Exynos modems used in previous Pixel phones. However, it's important to remember that Google is likely aware of these concerns and has thoroughly evaluated the MediaTek T900 before making this decision.

Ultimately, the success of this move will depend on the real-world performance of the MediaTek T900 in the Pixel 10 series. We'll have to wait for the official release and subsequent reviews to see how it fares in terms of connectivity, efficiency, and overall user experience.

Personally, I'm intrigued by this development. It's refreshing to see Google explore different options and challenge the status quo in the smartphone industry. While there might be some apprehension among users, I'm hopeful that the MediaTek T900 will prove to be a capable modem and contribute to a positive Pixel 10 experience.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

