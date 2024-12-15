Google Pixel 10 series will reportedly debut with MediaTek modem, ditching Qualcomm

Pixel 10

Details about the MediaTek T900 are still under wraps, but it's expected to be based on MediaTek's latest modem technology, supporting advanced 5G capabilities. This move could signal Google's confidence in MediaTek's ability to deliver a competitive modem solution for its flagship devices.Of course, this decision has raised some eyebrows, especially considering past concerns about the thermal and battery life performance of Tensor-powered Pixels. Some of these issues have been attributed to the Exynos modems used in previous Pixel phones. However, it's important to remember that Google is likely aware of these concerns and has thoroughly evaluated the MediaTek T900 before making this decision.Ultimately, the success of this move will depend on the real-world performance of the MediaTek T900 in theseries. We'll have to wait for the official release and subsequent reviews to see how it fares in terms of connectivity, efficiency, and overall user experience.Personally, I'm intrigued by this development. It's refreshing to see Google explore different options and challenge the status quo in the smartphone industry. While there might be some apprehension among users, I'm hopeful that the MediaTek T900 will prove to be a capable modem and contribute to a positiveexperience.