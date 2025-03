Apple confirms your iPhone won't be getting this key Apple Intelligence feature until next year

Apple representative to John Gruber, Daring Fireball



To support these AI features while maintaining user privacy, Apple has been developing a new cloud computing infrastructure powered by its own chips. This infrastructure is designed to process data in a way that respects user privacy, a core principle for the company. The complexities of building and refining this system, while also enhancing Siri's capabilities, appear to be contributing to the delay.





iOS 18 .5, which is expected in May. However, with a delay until next year, it is now looking like the delay is more serious than originally thought.



This delay was actually first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month, explaining that the company had been running into issues when it came to getting them working as expected in iOS 18.4, which is expected to roll out in April. He also predicted the possibility of a delay until iOS 18.5, which is expected in May. However, with a delay until next year, it is now looking like the delay is more serious than originally thought.

While this news is disappointing, I believe Apple users would prefer the launch of a finished product, rather than an unfinished one with the potential to compromise user privacy. It will be interesting to see how Apple manages to deliver these features in the future, and how they balance privacy and functionality.

These planned improvements are part of Apple's broader " Apple Intelligence " initiative, which includes a range of AI-driven features. Among the most anticipated are those that would allow Siri to interact more seamlessly with data stored on Apple devices. For instance, imagine asking Siri to find a podcast recommendation from a friend or to retrieve flight details sent by a family member. These actions would rely on Siri’s ability to access and process information directly from the device.