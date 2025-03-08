GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Apple pulls “personal Siri” video for iPhone 16 after announcing further delays

Apple Apps
Holding the iPhone 16
Apple’s quest to make a personal AI assistant for the iPhone 16 and other devices is not going well. Not only are currently available Apple Intelligence features quite poorly implemented, other features keep getting pushed back as well. Apple just announced yet another delay for personal Siri and has now pulled the YouTube video that showed off the feature.

This isn’t the first time Apple has done something like this. One instance I noticed a few months back was when the company removed the “Hello Apple Vision Pro” video from its channel. But while in that case I couldn’t really understand the reasoning, it’s quite clear why the personal Siri video was removed.

Apple Intelligence has been a PR nightmare for the company. Software chief Craig Federighi and other top Apple executives are concerned about how the company has handled the entire ordeal. Now that Apple has confirmed that the most exciting AI feature is being delayed yet again it makes sense that it has removed this video.

Leaving it up would have only drawn more negative attention as people would have constantly referred to it and asked Apple where its promised features were. It also doesn’t make much sense to keep advertising something that just isn’t happening any time soon.


The removal of the video may signal another possibility as well. There have been reports that there are talks within Apple about scrapping the entire Apple Intelligence project and starting from scratch. If that happens then the new Siri will likely be different to what was being advertised in the video. Naturally it wouldn’t make sense to keep an outdated advertisement online promising features that may never see the light of day.

The personalized Siri was supposed to be a true AI companion to people using Apple devices. It would plan their entire day with them, fetch specific data from storage in seconds and remember the user’s preferences for certain activities.

Personal Siri would have also been able to interface with apps on the iPhone 16, allowing it to carry out actions without direct user input. Unfortunately all the delays mean that people who bought the iPhone 16 are not going to get what they were shown. In fact, I wouldn’t even be surprised if the Siri revamp keeps getting delayed after the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Whatever route Apple decides to take, let’s hope that the company is able to deliver on its promises soon.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

