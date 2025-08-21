This improved OnePlus 12 deal at the official store should definitely be on your radar
$350 off the 16/512GB OnePlus 12? Don’t miss your chance to save!
Last week, we shared a very tempting OnePlus 12 promo at the official store. Well, guess what? It just got better, and you can now grab the 16/512GB model for as low as $549.99! That’s a massive $350 off its original asking price and a fantastic promo Android phone buyers should definitely check out.
All you have to do is use promo code “SAVE300” at checkout and trade in any device, no matter its condition, to get $350 off. Of course, trading in an eligible device in good condition will bring the flagship OnePlus phone’s price even lower, but the $50 recycling reward is plenty for those who don’t have the right device lying around.
Beyond performance, the Android phone has an excellent 6.8-inch OLED display with incredible color accuracy and a 1-120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. In our OnePlus 12 review, we include display measurements that help you get a clearer sense of what this screen is really like.
All things considered, the OnePlus 12 is a capable Android phone that’s quite irresistible at its current asking price. If you agree, now’s your chance to get it for $350 off at the OnePlus Store.
The OnePlus 12 might not be the latest model, but it’s still among the best OnePlus phones. Packing solid horsepower with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it breezes through daily tasks and handles demanding gaming titles without any hiccups. Yep, you can unleash your mobile gaming obsessions with this fella, and you can expect a pretty great experience, too.
The device is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories, too. It handles both daytime and nighttime photography quite well, producing photos with excellent detail and superb dynamic range. That said, it tends to capture slightly warmer colors in some settings, so keep that in mind. Hardware-wise, the handset is equipped with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera.
