The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is an unmissable bargain at a rare $250 off

Android phone

Trade-in OnePlus 12: $250 off at the official store $649 99 $899 99 $250 off (28%) The OnePlus 12 is an excellent pick at $250 off its original price at the official store. To get the price cut, you must provide any trade-in in any condition and apply coupon code "HELLOMAY" at checkout. This is the 16/512GB version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12

Looking for your nextupgrade? If you're into handsets with blazing-fast charging speeds and immense horsepower, you should definitely check out the OnePlus 12 . A true flagship, this fella costs a hefty $899.99 in its buffed-up 16/512GB version. But you won't have to pay that much now, as the OnePlus Store gives you a whopping $250 discount!This isn't a straight-up discount — there are a couple of steps to unlock the $250 discount. Firstly, you must apply coupon code "HELLOMAY" at checkout, which shaves $150 off its original price. The merchant may require you to sign into your account, so keep that in mind. How do you get the extra $100 off? Easy — trade in any phone you don't need in whatever condition, and voilà — theis $250 off.