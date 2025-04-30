The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is an unmissable bargain at a rare $250 off
Looking for your next Android phone upgrade? If you're into handsets with blazing-fast charging speeds and immense horsepower, you should definitely check out the OnePlus 12. A true flagship, this fella costs a hefty $899.99 in its buffed-up 16/512GB version. But you won't have to pay that much now, as the OnePlus Store gives you a whopping $250 discount!
This isn't a straight-up discount — there are a couple of steps to unlock the $250 discount. Firstly, you must apply coupon code "HELLOMAY" at checkout, which shaves $150 off its original price. The merchant may require you to sign into your account, so keep that in mind. How do you get the extra $100 off? Easy — trade in any phone you don't need in whatever condition, and voilà — the OnePlus 12 is $250 off.
Although this isn't the first time the OnePlus 13 predecessor has dropped to $649.99 from its $899.99 original price, the $250 discount has only been available twice this year. In other words, it's a rare savings opportunity you shouldn't pass up. Grab yours and save while you still can!
As you can see via our OnePlus 12 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this bad boy is also quite capable on the performance front. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood, giving you immense potential at your fingertips.
Overall, the OnePlus 12 is still among the best Android phones. It's super powerful, has a top-class display and even beats its competitors with crazy-fast 80W wired charging. Sounds good? In that case, hurry up and get yours for $250 off with OnePlus' exclusive sale.
It may not be the latest non-foldable OnePlus flagship, but the OnePlus 12 still has a lot to offer. It stands out with a slightly curved design, providing a more immersive viewing experience. Aside from that, the model features a bright and incredibly color-accurate 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, providing a superb viewing experience.
What about the camera? Well, it's not exactly on par with the best camera phones. Don't get us wrong — the OnePlus phone takes pretty good-looking images with its triple camera setup featuring a 50 MP main sensor. Photos taken with it have excellent dynamics, including nighttime, but colors tend to be slightly warmer than natural. Check out our OnePlus 12 review for more camera performance insights and photo samples.
