The OnePlus 12 is back on sale at $250 off with any trade-ins at the official store

The OnePlus 12 packs flagship specs and costs only $649.99 in its 16/512GB variant with this OnePlus Store offer.
Looking for an Android phone with incredible performance and blazing-fast charging speeds for less than $700? The OnePlus 12 fits the bill, and it's significantly more affordable than usual right now. The OnePlus Store offers a huge $250 discount on the 16/512GB variant that usually costs $899.99.
There's just one small requirement you must meet to bring the flagship handset down to $649.99 — trade in any device in any condition. It sells for $150 off before trade-ins, and meeting the requirement unlocks a $100 recycling reward, bringing your total savings to $250. In case you missed it, the OnePlus 13 is also on sale with a solid $150 discount.
As our OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12 review shows, both devices have mostly similar display measurements. You get roughly the same minimum and maximum brightness levels on both, though last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered beast has a more balanced color temperature. The device packs a 6.8-inch OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
As you can see from the camera samples in our OnePlus 12 review, this Android phone delivers good-looking images with great dynamics. That said, colors look slightly warmer than on other camera phones from 2024, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Spec-wise, the device comes with a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses on the rear.
In addition, the flagship packs a large 5,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging speeds. As you can see, it's a pretty solid handset you shouldn't overlook. So, if you think the OnePlus 12 brings enough to the table, now's the time to buy it for $250 off at the OnePlus Store.
But should you go for the 2024 handset when its successor is also on sale? Absolutely — especially if you're looking to save big without giving up too much on your day-to-day experience.
Display aside, last year's flagship offers pretty solid performance. Sure, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 is a clear winner on that front, but its predecessor remains a powerhouse with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and beastly 16GB RAM.
