Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The OnePlus 12 is back on sale at $250 off with any trade-ins at the official store

The OnePlus 12 packs flagship specs and costs only $649.99 in its 16/512GB variant with this OnePlus Store offer.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A OnePlus 12 on a wooden table showcases its rear design and circular camera module.
Looking for an Android phone with incredible performance and blazing-fast charging speeds for less than $700? The OnePlus 12 fits the bill, and it's significantly more affordable than usual right now. The OnePlus Store offers a huge $250 discount on the 16/512GB variant that usually costs $899.99.

$250 off the OnePlus 12 with any trade-ins!

$649 99
$899 99
$250 off (28%)
The OnePlus Store is once again selling the OnePlus 12 for $250 off its original price. The device is $150 off before trade-ins, and you can get a $100 recycling reward by trading in any device in any condition. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

There's just one small requirement you must meet to bring the flagship handset down to $649.99 — trade in any device in any condition. It sells for $150 off before trade-ins, and meeting the requirement unlocks a $100 recycling reward, bringing your total savings to $250. In case you missed it, the OnePlus 13 is also on sale with a solid $150 discount.

But should you go for the 2024 handset when its successor is also on sale? Absolutely — especially if you're looking to save big without giving up too much on your day-to-day experience.

As our OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12 review shows, both devices have mostly similar display measurements. You get roughly the same minimum and maximum brightness levels on both, though last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered beast has a more balanced color temperature. The device packs a 6.8-inch OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Display aside, last year's flagship offers pretty solid performance. Sure, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 is a clear winner on that front, but its predecessor remains a powerhouse with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and beastly 16GB RAM.

As you can see from the camera samples in our OnePlus 12 review, this Android phone delivers good-looking images with great dynamics. That said, colors look slightly warmer than on other camera phones from 2024, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Spec-wise, the device comes with a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses on the rear.

In addition, the flagship packs a large 5,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging speeds. As you can see, it's a pretty solid handset you shouldn't overlook. So, if you think the OnePlus 12 brings enough to the table, now's the time to buy it for $250 off at the OnePlus Store.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
OnePlus 12 - Deals History
35 stories
20 May, 2025
The OnePlus 12 is back on sale at $250 off with any trade-ins at the official store
30 Apr, 2025
The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is an unmissable bargain at a rare $250 off
23 Mar, 2025
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
05 Mar, 2025
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is a must-have at $200 off with this special OnePlus Store sale
17 Feb, 2025
Best Buy outdoes itself with an improved OnePlus 12 promo, now saving you $250
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless