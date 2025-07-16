Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
The OnePlus 12 plunges to a ridiculously low price — save $400 in OnePlus' hottest deal yet

The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 can now be yours at the price of a mid-ranger, but probably not for long.

Front and back look of the OnePlus 12 on a wooden table.
If you're after a flagship OnePlus phone at a ridiculously low price, we've got great news. This is hands-down the best OnePlus 12 deal we've ever seen. Right now, you can grab the high-end 16/512GB model for a whopping $400 off — that knocks it to only $499.99 at the official store.

The OnePlus 12 is $400 off at OnePlus

$499 99
$899 99
$400 off (44%)
Right now, the OnePlus Store lets you save a massive $400 on the 16/512GB OnePlus 12. The smartphone is available for $300 off when you apply coupon code "300OFFNOW" at checkout. There's an extra $100 discount available when you trade in any phone in any condition.
Buy at OnePlus

Let's break it down. The official store gives you a giant $300 discount with coupon code "300OFFNOW", applied at checkout. On top of that, you can trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 off. Keep in mind that you'll need to log into your OnePlus account to get the trade-in credit.

However you look at it, that's a pretty attractive asking price. For only $499.99, you're getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone with a superb 6.8-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and highly accurate colors.

But that's not all! The device offers exceptional camera performance as well. It packs a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera on the rear, delivering superb colors and a top-notch dynamic range. OnePlus also included a new HDR algorithm for better image processing in bright conditions.

By now, you're probably wondering if software support is a trade-off. Not at all. The OnePlus 12 is set to receive every OS upgrade until Android 18, with security patches running through 2029. So, although this isn't the latest OnePlus flagship, you can rest assured it'll remain secure and reliable for years to come.

And when you also consider the impressive battery life of over 18 hours with nonstop browsing, this fella becomes even more irresistible. If you're still on the fence, check out our OnePlus 12 review for more details on daily performance and more.

But if the OnePlus 12 sounds good enough to you, now's your chance to buy it at its lowest price ever. Just remember: the "300OFFNOW" coupon discount probably won't last too long, so you might want to hurry up.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
