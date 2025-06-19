Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Enjoy top-tier performance with the OnePlus 12 and save up to $250

The OnePlus Store and Amazon let you save up to $250 on this powerful OnePlus flagship.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Front and back look of the OnePlus 12, placed on a wooden table.
The OnePlus 12 may not be OnePlus' latest flagship, but it's still one of the most powerful Android phones. With standout performance and a high-quality display, it's easy to see why this device turns heads. What's even better is that it costs way less than options like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially with these promos.

Right now, both the official OnePlus Store and Amazon offer the device at significantly lower prices. Over at the official store, the phone can be yours for $250 off with coupon code "JUNE25" and any trade-in in any condition. Over at Amazon, the handset is 17% off, which saves you $154.

$250 off the OnePlus 12 with any trade-ins!

$649 99
$899 99
$250 off (28%)
The OnePlus Store is once again selling the OnePlus 12 for $250 off its original price. The device is $150 off before trade-ins, and you can get a $100 recycling reward by trading in any device in any condition. To grab the $150 price cut, you must apply coupon code "JUNE25" at checkout.
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12, 16/512: Save $154 at Amazon

$154 off (17%)
Alternatively, you can grab the OnePlus 12 at Amazon. Over there, the smartphone is 17% off, which saves you $154. The e-commerce giant lets you save on both color options.
Buy at Amazon

As noted in our OnePlus 12 review, it's a pretty well-rounded device. The Android phone boasts a 6.8-inch OLED display with a variable 1-120 refresh rate and very high brightness levels.

The device is no slouch in terms of performance, either. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the handset delivers an ultra-smooth performance. It's equally capable with daily tasks and heavy gaming titles. On top of that, it doesn't get annoyingly warm during long sessions.

Add a superb triple rear camera to the already awesome package—a 50MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide—and you have one of the best Samsung phone alternatives. Photos taken with it have excellent dynamics and colors. Low-light performance is just as good, making this one of the better options for smartphone photography.

If there's anything not quite on par with Google Pixel and Samsung flagships, it's the software support. Instead of seven years of continuous updates, this device receives four major OS updates and security patches until 2029.

There's just no denying it: the OnePlus 12 is the whole package: a capable camera, excellent performance, and a top-class display. On top of all that, it's considerably more affordable than other Android flagships, even in its 16/512GB variant. Normally priced at just under ~$900, the device is simply irresistible at up to $250 off. Get yours at OnePlus.com or Amazon and save.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
OnePlus 12 - Deals History
36 stories
19 Jun, 2025
Enjoy top-tier performance with the OnePlus 12 and save up to $250
20 May, 2025
The OnePlus 12 is back on sale at $250 off with any trade-ins at the official store
30 Apr, 2025
The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is an unmissable bargain at a rare $250 off
23 Mar, 2025
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
05 Mar, 2025
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is a must-have at $200 off with this special OnePlus Store sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Honor’s next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
Honor’s next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
Introducing Comment Following
Introducing Comment Following
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 challenger slims down but levels up in battery
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 challenger slims down but levels up in battery
Klarna launches 5G unlimited plan on AT&T network: price, perks and principal points
Klarna launches 5G unlimited plan on AT&T network: price, perks and principal points
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Juicy discount makes the popular JBL Charge 5 a bargain
Juicy discount makes the popular JBL Charge 5 a bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless