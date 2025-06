Enjoy top-tier performance with the OnePlus 12 and save up to $250

Trade-in $250 off the OnePlus 12 with any trade-ins! $649 99 $899 99 $250 off (28%) The OnePlus Store is once again selling the OnePlus 12 for $250 off its original price. The device is $150 off before trade-ins, and you can get a $100 recycling reward by trading in any device in any condition. To grab the $150 price cut, you must apply coupon code "JUNE25" at checkout. Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 12, 16/512: Save $154 at Amazon $154 off (17%) Alternatively, you can grab the OnePlus 12 at Amazon. Over there, the smartphone is 17% off, which saves you $154. The e-commerce giant lets you save on both color options. Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 12 may not be OnePlus' latest flagship, but it's still one of the most powerful Android phones . With standout performance and a high-quality display, it's easy to see why this device turns heads. What's even better is that it costs way less than options like the Galaxy S25 Ultra , especially with these promos.Right now, both the official OnePlus Store and Amazon offer the device at significantly lower prices. Over at the official store, the phone can be yours for $250 off with coupon code "JUNE25" and any trade-in in any condition. Over at Amazon, the handset is 17% off, which saves you $154.As noted in our OnePlus 12 review , it's a pretty well-rounded device. Theboasts a 6.8-inch OLED display with a variable 1-120 refresh rate and very high brightness levels.The device is no slouch in terms of performance, either. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the handset delivers an ultra-smooth performance. It's equally capable with daily tasks and heavy gaming titles. On top of that, it doesn't get annoyingly warm during long sessions.Add a superb triple rear camera to the already awesome package—a 50MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide—and you have one of the best Samsung phone alternatives. Photos taken with it have excellent dynamics and colors. Low-light performance is just as good, making this one of the better options for smartphone photography.If there's anything not quite on par with Google Pixel and Samsung flagships, it's the software support. Instead of seven years of continuous updates, this device receives four major OS updates and security patches until 2029.There's just no denying it: theis the whole package: a capable camera, excellent performance, and a top-class display. On top of all that, it's considerably more affordable than other Android flagships, even in its 16/512GB variant. Normally priced at just under ~$900, the device is simply irresistible at up to $250 off. Get yours at OnePlus.com or Amazon and save.