Enjoy top-tier performance with the OnePlus 12 and save up to $250
The OnePlus Store and Amazon let you save up to $250 on this powerful OnePlus flagship.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 12 may not be OnePlus' latest flagship, but it's still one of the most powerful Android phones. With standout performance and a high-quality display, it's easy to see why this device turns heads. What's even better is that it costs way less than options like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially with these promos.
As noted in our OnePlus 12 review, it's a pretty well-rounded device. The Android phone boasts a 6.8-inch OLED display with a variable 1-120 refresh rate and very high brightness levels.
Add a superb triple rear camera to the already awesome package—a 50MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide—and you have one of the best Samsung phone alternatives. Photos taken with it have excellent dynamics and colors. Low-light performance is just as good, making this one of the better options for smartphone photography.
If there's anything not quite on par with Google Pixel and Samsung flagships, it's the software support. Instead of seven years of continuous updates, this device receives four major OS updates and security patches until 2029.
There's just no denying it: the OnePlus 12 is the whole package: a capable camera, excellent performance, and a top-class display. On top of all that, it's considerably more affordable than other Android flagships, even in its 16/512GB variant. Normally priced at just under ~$900, the device is simply irresistible at up to $250 off. Get yours at OnePlus.com or Amazon and save.
Right now, both the official OnePlus Store and Amazon offer the device at significantly lower prices. Over at the official store, the phone can be yours for $250 off with coupon code "JUNE25" and any trade-in in any condition. Over at Amazon, the handset is 17% off, which saves you $154.
As noted in our OnePlus 12 review, it's a pretty well-rounded device. The Android phone boasts a 6.8-inch OLED display with a variable 1-120 refresh rate and very high brightness levels.
The device is no slouch in terms of performance, either. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the handset delivers an ultra-smooth performance. It's equally capable with daily tasks and heavy gaming titles. On top of that, it doesn't get annoyingly warm during long sessions.
If there's anything not quite on par with Google Pixel and Samsung flagships, it's the software support. Instead of seven years of continuous updates, this device receives four major OS updates and security patches until 2029.
There's just no denying it: the OnePlus 12 is the whole package: a capable camera, excellent performance, and a top-class display. On top of all that, it's considerably more affordable than other Android flagships, even in its 16/512GB variant. Normally priced at just under ~$900, the device is simply irresistible at up to $250 off. Get yours at OnePlus.com or Amazon and save.
19 Jun, 2025Enjoy top-tier performance with the OnePlus 12 and save up to $250
20 May, 2025The OnePlus 12 is back on sale at $250 off with any trade-ins at the official store
30 Apr, 2025The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is an unmissable bargain at a rare $250 off
23 Mar, 2025The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
05 Mar, 2025The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is a must-have at $200 off with this special OnePlus Store sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: