OnePlus 12: news, rumors, expectations



The OnePlus 12 will be OnePlus's next major flagship phone, most likely coming our way in early 2024. It will be succeeding the still-new OnePlus 11 flagship that got announced earlier in 2023, and will hopefully bring some more than decent improvements across the board!







We technically still expect at least a few phones from OnePlus, like the OnePlus 11T and their first foldable phone that's obviously coming later this year, but OnePlus 12 is definitely the next big thing looming on the horizon. Given that the OnePlus is certainly among the best Android phones available right now, we have high hopes for the OnePlus 12.





While it's still too early to expect any credible rumors about the phone, we expect the rumor mill to kick it off in the coming months. Moreover, given the company's recent history, we can sort of draw our own expectations about the device and guesstimate what its camera layout might be, what it could look like, and what will be ticking inside.







So far, all of the content in this article is based on early expectations and rumors, with things definitely poised to change before the device's official announcement in early 2024.











We don't know when the OnePlus 12 will be released yet.





However, even though it's very early, we have a strong suspicion that it might see the light of the day in the first months of 2024. If the OnePlus 11 launch is anything to go by, the OnePlus 12 might first make a debut in China very early in January 2024, followed by a global launch likely in February 2024.





At this point, we can't say for sure if OnePlus will continue to operate on the European market come 2024, as multiple reports claim that Oppo and OnePlus might be eyeing an exit. So, with that in mind, the OnePlus 12's launch in Europe seems like a rocky and uncertain affair at best.











OnePlus 12 rumored price





What will the OnePlus 12 cost? Uncertainty looms in this so vital phone aspect as well.







However, given how dead-bent OnePlus seems to deliver the absolute best value flagship out there, usually relying on a super-aggressive pricing, we wouldn't expect OnePlus 12 to be much, much higher than their predecessor. At most, we'd expect $50 to $100 in the worst case scenario, but hopefully OnePlus keeps thepricing on the OnePlus 11-level.



















OnePlus 12 naming rumors





Given OnePlus' latest decision in terms of naming its phones, we are not sure if the OnePlus 12 will end up being called just that, or adopt the OnePlus 12 Pro name that was used for most of the previous flagship phones. While the lack of "Pro" will definitely simplify the portfolio, especially if it's only populated by a single phone, it might also downplay the prowess of the device and 'drown' it in the vast sea of flagships with lots of "Pro", "Plus", "Max", and "Ultra" pizzazz thrown out there.







OnePlus 12 camera: What we'd like to see



The OnePlus 12 will probably reiterate years of OnePlus camera tradition and employ a triple-camera Hasselblad-tuned layout at the rear. It wouldn't take a genius to assume that a ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras will be the ones running the show.

As a refresher, the OnePlus 11 comes with a 50MP main camera, using a Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 48MP ultra-wide with a Sony IMX581 sensor, a 32MP 2X zoom lens using a Sony IMX709 sensor, and finally, a 16MP front camera that uses Samsung's ISOCELL 3P9 (S5K3P9) sensor.



All in all, we'd want to see sensible improvements in the areas that the OnePlus 11 camera slightly fell off. Despite the fact that the latest OnePlus phone takes lovely photos in all lighting conditions, video recording isn't particularly inspiring, esepcially in terms of overall scene dynamics and the optical image stabilization performance. We'll love it if OnePlus addresses these with the OnePlus 12 and puts the focus on video next.







OnePlus 12 storage expectations







At this point, it's too early to know anything particular about the OnePlus 12 storage options.







Yet, given the rich past, the OnePlus 12 will most likely arrive with an entry-level 128GB storage version and a more premium 256, or hopefully 512GB storage variation. It just makes sense that the company would offer two differently priced flavors of the same device that will cover a wider price range.







It's worth noting that aside from pure storage, OnePlus usually adorns each storage variant with different amount of RAM as well as storage speeds. In the case of the OnePlus 11, we got 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS3.1 storage, while the more premium 256GB version arrived with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS4.0 storage, which is much faster and elevates the overall performance of the device.







OnePlus 12 probable storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB/512 GB





OnePlus 12 design: What we'd like to see



From a design standpoint, we expect that the OnePlus 12 will not differ that much from previous OnePlus flagships. OnePlus has seemingly found a zone of comfort that it's not too keen to leave, with the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 9 Pro having big visual resemblances between one another.



With each being a very sleek glass sandwich with aluminum frame. Overall, the OnePlus 11 felt much more compact than its specs suggest, and one could definitely say that it's among the most compact-feeling 6.7-inch phones out there.



The OnePlus alert slider better make a comeback with the OnePlus 12, as it's one of the more beloved signature features of an Android flagship phone. With all this talk of the iPhone 15 losing the alert slider for a capacitive button, it would be nice to see OnePlus retain the hardware boon for longer.

One thing that we'd want to see improved is the water- and dust-resistance of the phone. The OnePlus 11 was the first flagship phone that scored an official IP rating, IP64, so OnePlus has definitely room to improve in this regard and secure the coveted IP68 rating for the OnePlus 12.



OnePlus 12 display: What we'd like to see



What we expect is that the OnePlus 12 won't change too much in comparison with the OnePlus 11. That's why, as far as display size is considered, we'd expect the OnePlus 12 to largely gravitate in the same general size screen size - not too far above or below 6.7 inches. That's mostly fine, as you get lots of screen while the surrounding package makes it feel much more premium than usual.

Given previous iterations, we are almost certain that the OnePlus will employ an OLED LTPO display with a high-refresh rate, 1-120Hz at least. The OnePlus 11 had an LTPO 3.0 display with a screen refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz, so a similar solution is expected for its successor as well. What's more, rumors are piling up that Samsung might jump all the way up to 144Hz for the Galaxy S24, could OnePlus do the same with the OnePlus 12? Yes, we could see that coming.

In terms of general properties, we'd love to see a brighter display on the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 11 didn't really impress us with its mostly reiterative maximum brightness that's definitely lagging behind the iPhones and the Galaxies of the world.

OnePlus 12 expected battery and charging specs



On the topic of battery, the OnePlus 12 would probably have a battery in the general ballpark of 5,000mAh. That's pretty much the flagship standard on Android these days, and with the right chipset efficiency, such a battery could last you a really long time. In the case of the OnePlus 11, we saw very good battery life figures across the board, both on our dedicated battery benchmarking tests as well as in terms of real-life usage, but there was definitely room for improvement.



With the 80W charging solution in the US (100W elsewhere globally), the OnePlus 11 is easily the fastest-charging phone available in the US. It takes roughly 30 minutes to get this one fully charged. So, if the OnePlus 12 is anything like that, we'd have another record-setter on our hands. In all honesty, we don't see OnePlus increasing the charging speeds of the OnePlus 12 as the current solution is superb; what we'd actually love to see is retaining the charger in the box as well as possibly scoring wireless charging once again.







OnePlus 12 hardware and specs





While it's not yet official, we have a strong inkling that the OnePlus 12 will actually adopt the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which should be announced by Qualcomm in early December (when most Snapdragon flagship chips are usually announced). We are yet to hear anything specific about this chipset and its specs, but we'd love to see the superb performance and efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 retained. Aside from the chipset, we already mentioned that we expect versions with 8/16GB of RAM as well as 128/256 and possibly 512GB of storage, as well as improved overall performance thanks to better thermal management.







So far, however, we don't have anything specific on the OnePlus 12's hardware specs.

Should I wait for the OnePlus 12?





You should wait for the OnePlus 12 if you're a long-time OnePlus fan that's using a much older OnePlus flagship, probably anything older than the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 12 could shape up to be an excellent stepping stone for an upgrade, especially after the pleasant surprise that the OnePlus 11 was. If OnePlus keeps things this way, we might have another winner on our hands.



