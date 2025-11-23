Samsung may bring back the best Galaxy A mid-ranger that it killed off years ago
A new Galaxy A device showed up on Geekbench, revealing a change of plans for Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy A73. | Image credit – Samsung
After the launch of the Galaxy A73 in 2022, Samsung quietly discontinued the Galaxy A7x line of devices. That may be about to change, as a new Galaxy A mid-range smartphone just appeared on Geekbench.
Samsung may launch the Galaxy A77 next year
A Geekbench listing, noticed by Abhishek Yadav, features data for a Samsung device with model number SM-A776B. Considering Samsung’s model number schemes, that’s likely an unannounced Galaxy A77 smartphone. That could be the revival of the Galaxy A7x line, four years after the launch of the Galaxy A73.
The Geekbench listing for what may be the Galaxy A77. | Screenshots – PhoneArena
The tested device features an unannounced Exynos chipset with a deca-core CPU and an Xclipse 940 GPU. That GPU is the same as the one on the Exynos 2400 and 2400e chipsets, which could mean that Samsung wants to launch a mid-range device focused on graphic performance.
It could be Samsung’s best-performing mid-range device
The Galaxy A73 was launched in 2022. | Image credit – Samsung
The Geekbench test was run on a device with 8 GB RAM and Android 16, which clearly shows it’s a mid-range offering. However, the scores it achieved appear better than the Galaxy A56, which is the current best Galaxy A device. It is interesting how the device pricing and performance will fit in the space between the rumored Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy S25 FE.
While Samsung hasn’t said anything official yet, the device is likely to launch alongside the Galaxy A57 in the spring of 2026. That would pit it against the iPhone 17e and the Pixel 10A, which are also expected around the same time.
Back to the clutter
When Samsung discontinued the Galaxy A7x line, we thought it was an attempt to declutter its substantial portfolio, which made sense at the time. Now, flagship smartphones are likely to become more expensive, which would open more space in the upper mid-range segment. Considering that, I’m not surprised that Samsung wants to fill that gap.
