Best Buy knocks it out of the park with an epic new Surface Pro 12 Black Friday deal





If you feel the same way, you'll probably be as delighted as I am to see Best Buy run a Black Friday 2025 sale on one of the If you feel the same way, you'll probably be as delighted as I am to see Best Buy run a Black Friday 2025 sale on one of the greatest tablets you can get this holiday season that Amazon and the product's own manufacturer cannot rival.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) $649 99 $899 99 $250 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy









Yes, Microsoft's 2025-released 12-inch Surface Pro is marked down from an already reasonable list price of $899.99 with a keyboard included to a remarkably low $649.99. As you can imagine, that's a never-before-seen discount for a six-month-old iPad Pro alternative and its productivity-enhancing companion that I don't think anyone will be able to beat anytime soon.

Now, granted, this is not technically Microsoft's most powerful tablet, being eclipsed in that particular department (as well as a few others) by the older and larger 13-inch Surface Pro 11 . But at only 650 bucks, its value is simply unrivaled right now when you consider not just that bundled keyboard, but also the 16GB RAM under the hood, the reasonably snappy octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, and the equally speedy 256GB solid-state drive.









Of course, the main selling points (especially in a head-to-head battle against the Surface Pro 11) are the thin sub-8mm profile and reduced weight, not to mention the absolutely outstanding 16-hour battery life.









