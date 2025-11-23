Best Buy knocks it out of the park with an epic new Surface Pro 12 Black Friday deal
Microsoft's newest tablet is on sale at a killer price with a keyboard included right now.
Am I the only one who feels that this year's Black Friday celebration has lost a little (or a lot) of its traditional charm and appeal after retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have decided to turn what was once the biggest shopping day of the year into (over) a week of pretty much the same identical deals on the same exact products?
If you feel the same way, you'll probably be as delighted as I am to see Best Buy run a Black Friday 2025 sale on one of the greatest tablets you can get this holiday season that Amazon and the product's own manufacturer cannot rival.
Yes, Microsoft's 2025-released 12-inch Surface Pro is marked down from an already reasonable list price of $899.99 with a keyboard included to a remarkably low $649.99. As you can imagine, that's a never-before-seen discount for a six-month-old iPad Pro alternative and its productivity-enhancing companion that I don't think anyone will be able to beat anytime soon.
Now, granted, this is not technically Microsoft's most powerful tablet, being eclipsed in that particular department (as well as a few others) by the older and larger 13-inch Surface Pro 11. But at only 650 bucks, its value is simply unrivaled right now when you consider not just that bundled keyboard, but also the 16GB RAM under the hood, the reasonably snappy octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, and the equally speedy 256GB solid-state drive.
This year's 12-inch Surface Pro is thinner and lighter, but not faster than last year's 13-inch version. | Image Credit -- Microsoft
Of course, the main selling points (especially in a head-to-head battle against the Surface Pro 11) are the thin sub-8mm profile and reduced weight, not to mention the absolutely outstanding 16-hour battery life.
The 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) can clearly hold its own in a direct comparison with all the best Android tablets money can buy this Christmas, and yes, even Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros, the smallest of which starts at a significantly steeper $899 price after a much humbler $100 Black Friday 2025 discount.
