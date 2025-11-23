Best Buy knocks it out of the park with an epic new Surface Pro 12 Black Friday deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro 12 with keyboard
Am I the only one who feels that this year's Black Friday celebration has lost a little (or a lot) of its traditional charm and appeal after retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have decided to turn what was once the biggest shopping day of the year into (over) a week of pretty much the same identical deals on the same exact products?

If you feel the same way, you'll probably be as delighted as I am to see Best Buy run a Black Friday 2025 sale on one of the greatest tablets you can get this holiday season that Amazon and the product's own manufacturer cannot rival.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$649 99
$899 99
$250 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color, Keyboard Included
Buy at BestBuy


Yes, Microsoft's 2025-released 12-inch Surface Pro is marked down from an already reasonable list price of $899.99 with a keyboard included to a remarkably low $649.99. As you can imagine, that's a never-before-seen discount for a six-month-old iPad Pro alternative and its productivity-enhancing companion that I don't think anyone will be able to beat anytime soon.

Now, granted, this is not technically Microsoft's most powerful tablet, being eclipsed in that particular department (as well as a few others) by the older and larger 13-inch Surface Pro 11. But at only 650 bucks, its value is simply unrivaled right now when you consider not just that bundled keyboard, but also the 16GB RAM under the hood, the reasonably snappy octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, and the equally speedy 256GB solid-state drive.


Of course, the main selling points (especially in a head-to-head battle against the Surface Pro 11) are the thin sub-8mm profile and reduced weight, not to mention the absolutely outstanding 16-hour battery life.

The 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) can clearly hold its own in a direct comparison with all the best Android tablets money can buy this Christmas, and yes, even Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros, the smallest of which starts at a significantly steeper $899 price after a much humbler $100 Black Friday 2025 discount.

Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15289 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
