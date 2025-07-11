My favorite Motorola Razr+ (2024) deal just got better in Prime Day's final hours
I seriously recommend the Razr+ (2024)—it's a killer deal at $400 off!
As a seasoned bargain hunter, I have to tell you: this year's Prime Day deals are truly epic. If you've been following the event as closely as I have, you undoubtedly know there was a huge $300 discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) since Day 1. Well, guess what? This deal has just got better!
In the final hours of Prime Day, I spotted a massive $400 price cut on last year's Motorola flip phone. For context, the sale spreads across colorways and brings the ~$1,000 smartphone under the $600 mark. Of course, I don't expect it to last too long, so if you're even a little tempted, act fast.
Good looks matter in a flip phone, but there's one thing I value even more: a sturdy hinge. Fortunately, this model improves on that front—it has a much more durable hinge than the Razr+ (2023), so you can enjoy your flip experience with greater peace of mind.
Add to this ultra-affordable (for a limited time) package Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance, and you've got a solid flip phone. At 40% off, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is hard to beat. If you agree with me, now's your chance to save $400 with Prime.
But Motorola didn't stop there—it also made the crease much smaller. In fact, it's almost completely gone, which makes interacting with the main display feel smoother. Speaking of which, the handset boasts a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a snappy 165Hz refresh rate and a large 4-inch cover screen. With great brightness levels and vibrant colors, this fella delivers a seriously impressive viewing experience.
Another thing I like about the Razr+ (2024) is camera performance. The Android phone features a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2X zoom, delivering photos with pleasant colors and lots of detail. Make sure you browse the camera samples in the Motorola Razr+ (2024) review to get a better idea of its capabilities.
