Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

My favorite Motorola Razr+ (2024) deal just got better in Prime Day's final hours

I seriously recommend the Razr+ (2024)—it's a killer deal at $400 off!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the rear side of the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with the iconic Motorola logo.
As a seasoned bargain hunter, I have to tell you: this year's Prime Day deals are truly epic. If you've been following the event as closely as I have, you undoubtedly know there was a huge $300 discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) since Day 1. Well, guess what? This deal has just got better!

In the final hours of Prime Day, I spotted a massive $400 price cut on last year's Motorola flip phone. For context, the sale spreads across colorways and brings the ~$1,000 smartphone under the $600 mark. Of course, I don't expect it to last too long, so if you're even a little tempted, act fast.

The Razr+ (2024) is $400 off with Prime

$400 off (40%)
Amazon Prime Day is nearly over, but the Razr+ (2024) still got even cheaper than it was in the first few days of the event. Right now, Prime members can buy the flip phone for $400 off its original price, which is a solid discount you definitely don't want to miss.
Buy at Amazon

Good looks matter in a flip phone, but there's one thing I value even more: a sturdy hinge. Fortunately, this model improves on that front—it has a much more durable hinge than the Razr+ (2023), so you can enjoy your flip experience with greater peace of mind.

But Motorola didn't stop there—it also made the crease much smaller. In fact, it's almost completely gone, which makes interacting with the main display feel smoother. Speaking of which, the handset boasts a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a snappy 165Hz refresh rate and a large 4-inch cover screen. With great brightness levels and vibrant colors, this fella delivers a seriously impressive viewing experience.

Another thing I like about the Razr+ (2024) is camera performance. The Android phone features a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2X zoom, delivering photos with pleasant colors and lots of detail. Make sure you browse the camera samples in the Motorola Razr+ (2024) review to get a better idea of its capabilities.

Add to this ultra-affordable (for a limited time) package Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance, and you've got a solid flip phone. At 40% off, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is hard to beat. If you agree with me, now's your chance to save $400 with Prime.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
83 stories
11 Jul, 2025
My favorite Motorola Razr+ (2024) deal just got better in Prime Day's final hours
07 Jul, 2025
Once again, the Motorola Razr (2024) is $200 off and worth your attention
02 Jul, 2025
The new Motorola Razr (2025) hits its best price in Amazon's first-ever discount
30 Jun, 2025
The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an irresistible $150 discount plus a gift worth $49.99
26 Jun, 2025
The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless