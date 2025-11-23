Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are somehow down to just a little over $100, but only for a few hours





No, I'm not talking about No, I'm not talking about Beats-branded buds (although those are also a great idea for an affordable Christmas gift) or the "standard" AirPods 4 . Believe it or not, the AirPods Pro 2 can be had at the time of this writing for a few bucks over a Benjamin... as long as you don't mind buying "factory reconditioned" units.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $107 99 $249 $141 off (57%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White, Factory Reconditioned, 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included, EARBUDS20 Promo Code Required Buy at Woot Apple AirPods Pro 2 $139 $249 $110 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Walmart









That's far from ideal for... pretty obvious reasons, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "fully working" condition of the second-gen AirPods Pros on sale at $107.99 today (and today only). Perhaps more importantly, the Amazon-owned e-tailer will back your purchase with a full 1-year Amazon warranty, which is naturally the same warranty offered with brand-new units priced significantly higher at most major US retailers right now.

If you're not seeing that $107.99 price at Woot, don't worry, as you simply need to use the "EARBUDS20" promo code at checkout to slash 20 percent off an already reduced $134.99. The AirPods Pro 2 are "typically" available for $249 a pair, although they're definitely not worth anywhere near that mark after the recent release of the vastly improved AirPods Pro 3









AirPods 4 Still, these bad boys are also undeniably better than most other earbuds priced around $100 today, including the aforementioned non-Pro. Their active noise cancellation is objectively awesome, the Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking pretty much unbeatable (at any price point), and the battery life... not bad at all, starting at six hours and going all the way up to 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in.





Of course, if you don't feel completely comfortable getting "reconditioned" earbuds (which have obviously been in someone else's ears), there are other options to consider this Black Friday ... season, like Walmart's early $139 deal that's somehow still available. And yes, in that case, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged earbuds covered by a 1-year manufacturer warranty.





