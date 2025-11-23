Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are somehow down to just a little over $100, but only for a few hours
Now this is what I call an epic Black Friday deal... available for one day only... on a Sunday.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What can you buy for $100 this holiday season? A low-cost Bluetooth speaker? An ugly Christmas sweater or two? A (relatively) decent perfume? How about a nice pair of high-end Apple earbuds?
No, I'm not talking about Beats-branded buds (although those are also a great idea for an affordable Christmas gift) or the "standard" AirPods 4. Believe it or not, the AirPods Pro 2 can be had at the time of this writing for a few bucks over a Benjamin... as long as you don't mind buying "factory reconditioned" units.
That's far from ideal for... pretty obvious reasons, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "fully working" condition of the second-gen AirPods Pros on sale at $107.99 today (and today only). Perhaps more importantly, the Amazon-owned e-tailer will back your purchase with a full 1-year Amazon warranty, which is naturally the same warranty offered with brand-new units priced significantly higher at most major US retailers right now.
If you're not seeing that $107.99 price at Woot, don't worry, as you simply need to use the "EARBUDS20" promo code at checkout to slash 20 percent off an already reduced $134.99. The AirPods Pro 2 are "typically" available for $249 a pair, although they're definitely not worth anywhere near that mark after the recent release of the vastly improved AirPods Pro 3.
The AirPods Pro 2 are about as comfortable for lengthy music listening sessions as any high-end earbuds right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Still, these bad boys are also undeniably better than most other earbuds priced around $100 today, including the aforementioned non-Pro AirPods 4. Their active noise cancellation is objectively awesome, the Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking pretty much unbeatable (at any price point), and the battery life... not bad at all, starting at six hours and going all the way up to 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in.
Of course, if you don't feel completely comfortable getting "reconditioned" earbuds (which have obviously been in someone else's ears), there are other options to consider this Black Friday... season, like Walmart's early $139 deal that's somehow still available. And yes, in that case, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged earbuds covered by a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: