This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings

Remember Best Buy’s epic Razr+ (2024) deal from last week? Well, guess what — Motorola just topped it. Let’s get some context. Last week, Best Buy launched a 50% off deal on last year’s premium flip phone. And now, the Motorola Store gives you a $400 discount on the smartphone. Sure, that’s a lower discount, but the official store sweetens the pot with not one but two gifts, giving you an extra $400 in savings.

Motorola Razr+ (2024): $400 off + $400 in gifts

$599 99
$999 99
$400 off (40%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is now the best pre-Black Friday deal we've ever come across. The smartphone is now down by $400 at the official store. On top of that, it's bundled with two gifts worth $400, which means you're getting a total value of $800 with this deal.
Buy at Motorola

That means you can grab a total discount of $800 with this $999.99 Motorola phone — a deal we’ve never seen this year. And we probably won’t come across it again in the near future, so we absolutely think you should check it out.

But what are these fancy gifts Motorola is offering? One of them is the Moto Watch Fit, a $199.99 smartwatch with a 1.9-inch OLED screen, over 100 sports modes, heart rate and sleep tracking, and even a 16-day battery life.

The second gift is the Moto Buds+ ($199.99 value), which deliver great sound quality with punchy bass and a solid ANC performance. Sure, they probably won’t be your top pick normally, but now that you can get both at no extra cost, they’re simply irresistible.

And the Razr+ (2024) is still a very decent choice for flip phone fans. With a premium design, an edge-to-edge 4-inch cover display and а 6.9-inch main panel, it’s a pure joy to use. The main touchscreen uses OLED technology and supports an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, giving you a buttery-smooth scrolling experience.

Performance is pretty admirable here as well. Even though it packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, it offers a smooth and lag-free daily experience. And with its 50MP main sensor, the Android phone takes great photos with vivid colors and ample detail.

However you look at it, this Razr+ (2024) deal is absolutely irresistible. If you want to save a total of $800 with this $999.99 phone, now’s the time to act.

