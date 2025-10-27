Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Motorola's stunning Razr+ (2024) powerhouse is a 2025 must-buy at a huge $400 discount

Stylish, respectably powerful, and equipped with two massive screens, this 2024-released foldable is pretty much impossible to turn down right now.

Motorola
Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
Can a 2024-released foldable top a Christmas shopping list in 2025? At the right price, absolutely, especially when we're talking about last year's best Motorola Razr device.

With this year's Razr lineup including "vanilla", Plus, and Ultra models, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is obviously no longer worth anywhere close to $999.99. But that's why said list price is currently reduced by a whopping 400 bucks with no strings attached, making it virtually impossible to turn down Motorola's latest Halloween offer.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$599 99
$999 99
$400 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Discounted by $300 on a number of recent occasions, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered Razr Plus is now just as affordable as the non-Plus Motorola Razr (2025), which packs a humbler MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor.

Perhaps more importantly, the older flip phone available for $599.99 in Hot Pink, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz colors today sports a considerably larger 4-inch cover screen than the "regular" Razr (2025) while also impressing with its ultra-thin profile (7.1mm unfolded and 15.3mm folded).

Compared to Samsung's much costlier Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Razr Plus (2024) is probably a bit slower, but incredibly enough, the two's primary displays share a 6.9-inch size and basically the exact same pixel count. That also means this deeply discounted bad boy rocks more screen real estate (both inside and outside the fold) than last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, and when you consider its 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support as well, you're likely to find this value proposition simply unbeatable.

Oh, and the dual 50MP rear-facing cameras and single 32MP selfie snapper are not bad either, not to mention the more than decent IPX8 water resistance that adds a pretty unexpected splash (pun intended) of durability to one of the most stylish designs on the market right now. 

You're clearly looking at one of the best foldable devices money can buy this holiday season, and you certainly don't want to miss the opportunity to save the big bucks without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

