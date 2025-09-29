Here's how you can save an unbeatable $100 on the Moto G Stylus (2025) well before Prime Day





This slashes a very cool 100 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3-powered 6.7-incher in an undeniably eye-catching "Pantone Surf the Web" color today, but only if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member. This slashes a very cool 100 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3-powered 6.7-incher in an undeniably eye-catching "Pantone Surf the Web" color today, but only if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) $299 99 $399 99 $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 15, Stylus Included, Pantone Surf the Web Color, Vegan Leather Finish, My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership Buy at BestBuy





Of course, you can become a member in order to take advantage of this killer deal, which has only been available once before at Amazon for just a few days . You can get a year of My Best Buy Plus service for a measly $49.99, and in addition to other member-exclusive offers like this, you'll receive free 2-day shipping on many items and special access to an extended 60-day return window on "most products."





Keep in mind that the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) is currently available at its regular price both through Amazon and the handset manufacturer's official US e-store, and while there's clearly a good chance a similar deal will be offered during Amazon's Prime Day event on October 7 and 8, that's also going to require a paid membership.

And no, I don't expect this $100 discount to be surpassed anytime soon simply because the handset is too good for a lower price than $299.99. In addition to the very respectable aforementioned Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, the Moto G Stylus (2025) also has a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space going for it, as well as 8GB RAM, a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology, built-in 5G connectivity, and a decidedly sleek vegan leather finish.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer