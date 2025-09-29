Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Here's how you can save an unbeatable $100 on the Moto G Stylus (2025) well before Prime Day

You don't need to wait for next week's Amazon Prime Day event to get the best pen-wielding Android mid-ranger around at an irresistible price.

By
If you like pen-wielding smartphones... that don't cost a small fortune and feel like you will blow up if you have to wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event next week to get a decent discount on your favorite Android mid-ranger right now, you'll undoubtedly love Best Buy's latest (and greatest) Moto G Stylus (2025) promotion.

This slashes a very cool 100 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3-powered 6.7-incher in an undeniably eye-catching "Pantone Surf the Web" color today, but only if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 15, Stylus Included, Pantone Surf the Web Color, Vegan Leather Finish, My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership
Of course, you can become a member in order to take advantage of this killer deal, which has only been available once before at Amazon for just a few days. You can get a year of My Best Buy Plus service for a measly $49.99, and in addition to other member-exclusive offers like this, you'll receive free 2-day shipping on many items and special access to an extended 60-day return window on "most products."

Keep in mind that the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) is currently available at its regular price both through Amazon and the handset manufacturer's official US e-store, and while there's clearly a good chance a similar deal will be offered during Amazon's Prime Day event on October 7 and 8, that's also going to require a paid membership.

And no, I don't expect this $100 discount to be surpassed anytime soon simply because the handset is too good for a lower price than $299.99. In addition to the very respectable aforementioned Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, the Moto G Stylus (2025) also has a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space going for it, as well as 8GB RAM, a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology, built-in 5G connectivity, and a decidedly sleek vegan leather finish.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
