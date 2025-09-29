Here's how you can save an unbeatable $100 on the Moto G Stylus (2025) well before Prime Day
You don't need to wait for next week's Amazon Prime Day event to get the best pen-wielding Android mid-ranger around at an irresistible price.
If you like pen-wielding smartphones... that don't cost a small fortune and feel like you will blow up if you have to wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event next week to get a decent discount on your favorite Android mid-ranger right now, you'll undoubtedly love Best Buy's latest (and greatest) Moto G Stylus (2025) promotion.
This slashes a very cool 100 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3-powered 6.7-incher in an undeniably eye-catching "Pantone Surf the Web" color today, but only if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.
Of course, you can become a member in order to take advantage of this killer deal, which has only been available once before at Amazon for just a few days. You can get a year of My Best Buy Plus service for a measly $49.99, and in addition to other member-exclusive offers like this, you'll receive free 2-day shipping on many items and special access to an extended 60-day return window on "most products."
Keep in mind that the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) is currently available at its regular price both through Amazon and the handset manufacturer's official US e-store, and while there's clearly a good chance a similar deal will be offered during Amazon's Prime Day event on October 7 and 8, that's also going to require a paid membership.
And no, I don't expect this $100 discount to be surpassed anytime soon simply because the handset is too good for a lower price than $299.99. In addition to the very respectable aforementioned Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, the Moto G Stylus (2025) also has a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space going for it, as well as 8GB RAM, a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology, built-in 5G connectivity, and a decidedly sleek vegan leather finish.
