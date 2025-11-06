Budget Moto G Power (2025) now comes with $230 in gifts
It's not every day you see a budget phone bundled with freebies worth $230!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s been nearly two months since we last saw a bundle offer on the Moto G Power (2025). But today, the official store changes that. Once again, you can score freebies with your durable budget phone — and this time, the gifts are better than ever!
If you recall, the handset was previously bundled with four Moto Tags free of charge. Now, you get just one Moto Tag ($29.99 value), but the smartphone also ships with a free Moto Watch Fit. In total, this deal saves you $230, beating all previous freebie offers we’ve seen for this model.
The new budget Moto G Power might not be a massive leap forward from its predecessor, but its durable build, IP68 protection rating, and stylish design make it a solid choice for users on a budget.
When it comes to performance, this Android phone is no powerhouse. As pointed out in our Moto G Power (2025) review, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip delivers performance that’s mostly in line with its predecessor. That’s to say, everyday tasks run decently well, though the occasional stutter here and there is to be expected.
Bottom line: while not perfect, the Moto G Power (2025) strikes a nice balance between durability and overall performance. Sure, it falls short to the Galaxy A25 on the display and performance fronts, but hey — you won’t find Samsung’s budget option bundled with freebies worth $230! Take advantage of this Motorola Store deal before it’s too late.
And yes — the smartphone comes at full $299.99 price, but is that really an issue when you’re getting accessories worth $230 at no extra cost? Also, you won’t find a price cut on this Motorola phone at Amazon or Best Buy right now. These retailers don’t offer any gifts either!
The handset features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, giving you a very respectable visual experience. Just a note — the screen doesn’t get quite as bright as the Galaxy A25, so outdoor visibility might not always be ideal.
