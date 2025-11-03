Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Now $100 off, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is back to its best price on Amazon

It's not every day that you can get this impressive Moto G phone at $100 off!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rear view of the Moto G Stylus (2025).
View now at Amazon
Have you been waiting for the Moto G Stylus (2025) to get a significant discount? Well, now’s the ideal time to get it. The Android phone is once again a major bargain after a huge $100 price cut at Amazon. In case you’re wondering, that brings it to its best price at the retailer. However, you should act fast, as the promo won’t last too long.

Moto G Stylus (2025): $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (25%)
The Moto G Stylus (2025) has returned to its best price on Amazon for the first time in almost two months. For a limited time, the smartphone is down by $100 in both colors, delivering way more value for money. This is a limited-time promo, so you don't have much longer to act.
Buy at Amazon

We’ve seen the G Stylus 5G (2024) successor on sale before, but Amazon hasn’t launched any discounts in almost two months. To top this off, the deal is nowhere to be found at the official store where the device is still going for nearly $400. At the moment, only Best Buy matches the $100 price cut.

Having tried and tested this Motorola phone ourselves, we can confirm it comes with several notable upgrades. For one thing, the display is much better than on last year’s G Stylus. It sports a higher resolution and superb brightness, eliminating all issues with outdoor visibility. As for size, the screen measures 6.7 inches, just like the previous model.

The phone’s durability has been improved significantly as well. With MIL-STD-810H standards and an IP68 rating, it should withstand the troubles of daily wear for years to come. The stylus is another standout this year — it’s more responsive and supports some new AI features beyond Moto Notes and handwriting calculator, making it an absolute delight to use.

What about the camera? The device comes with a new 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. Thanks to the new primary camera, it captures much more lifelike colors and detail in photos. Check out the camera samples in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review for more details.

Rounding things out is upgraded 68W wired charging support, which delivers a full top-up in just 40 minutes. And sure, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset doesn’t deliver a huge performance boost, but the device is still a solid upgrade overall.

The best part? The Moto G Stylus (2025) is finally on sale at Amazon for the first time in months, letting you save a generous $100. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola Moto G - Deals History
125 stories
03 Nov, 2025
Now $100 off, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is back to its best price on Amazon
29 Oct, 2025
Rugged Moto G Power (2025) sports a sweet discount at Amazon
25 Oct, 2025
Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) is selling quickly at a huge 35% off
22 Oct, 2025
Ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) gets a sweet $25 discount at the official store
14 Oct, 2025
At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless