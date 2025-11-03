Now $100 off, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is back to its best price on Amazon
It's not every day that you can get this impressive Moto G phone at $100 off!
Moto G Stylus (2025) to get a significant discount? Well, now’s the ideal time to get it. The Android phone is once again a major bargain after a huge $100 price cut at Amazon. In case you’re wondering, that brings it to its best price at the retailer. However, you should act fast, as the promo won’t last too long.Have you been waiting for the
We’ve seen the G Stylus 5G (2024) successor on sale before, but Amazon hasn’t launched any discounts in almost two months. To top this off, the deal is nowhere to be found at the official store where the device is still going for nearly $400. At the moment, only Best Buy matches the $100 price cut.
The phone’s durability has been improved significantly as well. With MIL-STD-810H standards and an IP68 rating, it should withstand the troubles of daily wear for years to come. The stylus is another standout this year — it’s more responsive and supports some new AI features beyond Moto Notes and handwriting calculator, making it an absolute delight to use.
Rounding things out is upgraded 68W wired charging support, which delivers a full top-up in just 40 minutes. And sure, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset doesn’t deliver a huge performance boost, but the device is still a solid upgrade overall.
The best part? The Moto G Stylus (2025) is finally on sale at Amazon for the first time in months, letting you save a generous $100. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Having tried and tested this Motorola phone ourselves, we can confirm it comes with several notable upgrades. For one thing, the display is much better than on last year’s G Stylus. It sports a higher resolution and superb brightness, eliminating all issues with outdoor visibility. As for size, the screen measures 6.7 inches, just like the previous model.
What about the camera? The device comes with a new 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. Thanks to the new primary camera, it captures much more lifelike colors and detail in photos. Check out the camera samples in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review for more details.
