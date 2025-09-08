Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Moto G Stylus (2025) hits a new best price at Amazon, only for a limited time

The stylus-wielding mid-ranger gets a significant price cut at Amazon, but not for long.

Motorola Deals
If you’ve been waiting for a pretty solid discount on the latest stylus-wielding mid-ranger by Motorola, now’s the time to buy it. Yep, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is now on sale at a lovely $100 off its original $400 price, making it cheaper than it’s ever been!

Save $100 on the Moto G Stylus (2025)

$100 off (25%)
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is now available for $100 off its original price at Amazon. That brings it to a new all-time low, making it way more attractive for mid-range phone buyers looking for a device with a stylus. The promo only applies to the Surf the Web model and will remain live for a limited time.
Saving 25% on a stylish, capable device with a good-looking screen and quick note-taking capabilities sounds exciting, right? But you’d have to act fast — the Amazon sale will only last for a limited time. Another thing is that the e-commerce giant is only letting you save $100 on the Surf the Web model, while the other color is still retailing at its standard price.

By the way, there’s no matching offer at the official Motorola Store, but Best Buy is joining in with the same $100 discount. So if you’d rather shop there, you won’t miss out on the savings.

There’s a lot to like about the Moto G Stylus (2025) besides the discount. While the previous model features a great-looking OLED display, this Android phone steps things up with a higher 2712 x 1220 resolution and significantly higher brightness levels. The 6.7-inch touchscreen also supports up to 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling.

The stylus is another major upgrade on this Motorola phone. As we’ve pointed out in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review, it’s more responsive and supports AI features like Sketch to Image and Circle to Search.

But that’s not all! This bad boy has an impressive IP68 rating, making it significantly more durable against water and dust damage, which is always a plus. As for the camera, you’re getting a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit on the rear, giving you more than decent images with vibrant colors and a good amount of detail.

Last but surely not least, this handset packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip inside. You can expect pretty smooth performance for daily tasks — more than enough for a device in this price range.

Bottom line — the Moto G Stylus (2025) comes with meaningful upgrades, making it a fantastic pick at its new best price. If you like what it brings to the table, now’s your chance to save $100 on it.

