The Moto G Stylus (2025) hits a new best price at Amazon, only for a limited time
The stylus-wielding mid-ranger gets a significant price cut at Amazon, but not for long.
If you’ve been waiting for a pretty solid discount on the latest stylus-wielding mid-ranger by Motorola, now’s the time to buy it. Yep, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is now on sale at a lovely $100 off its original $400 price, making it cheaper than it’s ever been!
Saving 25% on a stylish, capable device with a good-looking screen and quick note-taking capabilities sounds exciting, right? But you’d have to act fast — the Amazon sale will only last for a limited time. Another thing is that the e-commerce giant is only letting you save $100 on the Surf the Web model, while the other color is still retailing at its standard price.
There’s a lot to like about the Moto G Stylus (2025) besides the discount. While the previous model features a great-looking OLED display, this Android phone steps things up with a higher 2712 x 1220 resolution and significantly higher brightness levels. The 6.7-inch touchscreen also supports up to 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling.
But that’s not all! This bad boy has an impressive IP68 rating, making it significantly more durable against water and dust damage, which is always a plus. As for the camera, you’re getting a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit on the rear, giving you more than decent images with vibrant colors and a good amount of detail.
Last but surely not least, this handset packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip inside. You can expect pretty smooth performance for daily tasks — more than enough for a device in this price range.
Bottom line — the Moto G Stylus (2025) comes with meaningful upgrades, making it a fantastic pick at its new best price. If you like what it brings to the table, now’s your chance to save $100 on it.
The stylus is another major upgrade on this Motorola phone. As we’ve pointed out in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review, it’s more responsive and supports AI features like Sketch to Image and Circle to Search.
