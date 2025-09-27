Hefty discount makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra even wiser investment

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB, Titanium Gray: Save $252 on Amazon! $252 off (19%) Grab the 256GB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra on Amazon and save $252 in the process. This is the best non-foldable Samsung phone money can buy, so you just can't go wrong when getting one. And now that's heavily discounted, it's an absolute no-brainer. So, act fast and save now! Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $700 with a trade-in! $719 99 $1419 99 $700 off (49%) If you have a phone to trade, you may want to check out Samsung's offer as well. Right now, the tech giant lets you save up to $700 on a new Galaxy S25 Ultra with eligible trade-ins. Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer