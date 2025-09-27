Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Hefty discount makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra even wiser investment

This is one of the best phones money can buy right now, packing top-notch performance, a gorgeous display, and great cameras. Don’t miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its cameras.
How does grabbing Samsung’s best non-foldable phone with a huge $252 discount sound? Pretty unmissable, right? That’s why we suggest you act fast and snag the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra for exactly $252 off now while you can!

For a few weeks now, Amazon has been selling this powerhouse at a 19% markdown, letting you treat yourself to one of the best phones in 2025 for just under $1,049. While the deal applies only to the Titanium Gray option, the other paint jobs are also available at discounted prices, though not as good as the one in Gray.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB, Titanium Gray: Save $252 on Amazon!

$252 off (19%)
Grab the 256GB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra on Amazon and save $252 in the process. This is the best non-foldable Samsung phone money can buy, so you just can't go wrong when getting one. And now that's heavily discounted, it's an absolute no-brainer. So, act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $700 with a trade-in!

$719 99
$1419 99
$700 off (49%)
If you have a phone to trade, you may want to check out Samsung's offer as well. Right now, the tech giant lets you save up to $700 on a new Galaxy S25 Ultra with eligible trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung


Precisely because the offer has been around for a while now, acting quickly is strongly advisable. After all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is an absolute gem of a phone, and every chance to score it for much less than usual shouldn’t be missed.

Sure, it’s a far cry from affordable, but it’s a solid long-term investment. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, delivers high-end performance, letting it tackle any task, whether it’s streaming YouTube videos, juggling multiple apps, or playing a demanding game.

Because of its top-notch hardware, our friend here will remain relevant for years, especially with the seven years of software support Samsung has promised. You pay once and get a dependable companion for at least seven years, which makes it a solid deal.

Of course, there’s more to it than flagship performance, as it’s also one of the best camera phones on the market. Yep, that’s right! In addition to being a powerhouse, it takes stunning photos with its 200MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide snapper. Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution, HDR support, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, lets you enjoy pictures and videos in crystal-clear clarity, even in direct sunlight.

So, should you get the Galaxy S25 Ultra with this deal? Absolutely! Don’t hesitate—save big while you still can today!

Hefty discount makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra even wiser investment

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

98% of you think that T-Mobile refusing to sell you an iPhone 17 solo is practically blackmail

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take

by Anam Hamid • 1

Xiaomi 17 is pretty great, but the blatant iPhone 17 copying is just too much for me

by Abdullah Asim • 10
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Exclusive Pixel 10 feature is coming to all Android phones
Exclusive Pixel 10 feature is coming to all Android phones
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless