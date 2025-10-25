Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) is selling quickly at a huge 35% off
The Moto G 5G (2024) is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen right now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G 5G (2024) has just become a budget king you can't ignore! Right now, Amazon is selling the affordable Android option for $70 off its original price, landing at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen!The
For some users, the Galaxy A16 might be a better choice with its AMOLED display. But this one is now retailing at full price, whereas the Moto G phone is 35% off and about as cheap as it gets. So, if you're looking for the best value for money, the Motorola option is the one to go for.
The camera isn't superb (as you might expect for the price), but it still captures decent photos in good lighting. In our Moto G 5G (2024) review, we've included multiple camera samples to give you a better idea of its capabilities.
Another area where this fella exceeds expectations is battery life. During our time with it, we got plenty of screen time out of it, even with heavy use. And if you're more frugal, you might even get more than a day of power per charge from its 5,000mAh battery.
The bottom line is this: the Moto G 5G (2024) isn't good enough to rival mid-rangers, let alone flagship models. But if you're looking for a simple, no-frills experience at a super-low price, it fits the bill. And now, you can get it for 35% off at Amazon!
For some users, the Galaxy A16 might be a better choice with its AMOLED display. But this one is now retailing at full price, whereas the Moto G phone is 35% off and about as cheap as it gets. So, if you're looking for the best value for money, the Motorola option is the one to go for.
Sure, the new Moto G (2025) is already out, featuring Android 15 out of the box and a slightly bigger display. But the previous model still packs a punch in the budget department. It delivers solid visuals with its 6.6-inch display, and the 120Hz refresh rate provides a snappy scrolling experience.
The camera isn't superb (as you might expect for the price), but it still captures decent photos in good lighting. In our Moto G 5G (2024) review, we've included multiple camera samples to give you a better idea of its capabilities.
Truth be told, we didn't expect much on the performance front, but this device actually impressed us day-to-day. We got a great experience with daily tasks, which is more than decent given its Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip.
Another area where this fella exceeds expectations is battery life. During our time with it, we got plenty of screen time out of it, even with heavy use. And if you're more frugal, you might even get more than a day of power per charge from its 5,000mAh battery.
The bottom line is this: the Moto G 5G (2024) isn't good enough to rival mid-rangers, let alone flagship models. But if you're looking for a simple, no-frills experience at a super-low price, it fits the bill. And now, you can get it for 35% off at Amazon!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
25 Oct, 2025Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) is selling quickly at a huge 35% off
22 Oct, 2025Ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) gets a sweet $25 discount at the official store
14 Oct, 2025At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers
08 Oct, 2025Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
01 Oct, 2025It's not too late to grab the Moto G Power (2025) at its lowest price
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: