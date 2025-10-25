Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) is selling quickly at a huge 35% off

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The Moto G 5G (2024) has just become a budget king you can't ignore! Right now, Amazon is selling the affordable Android option for $70 off its original price, landing at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen!

Moto G 5G (2024): now 35% cheaper

$70 off (35%)
The Moto G 5G (2024) is a solid pick for users on a budget. Right now, the smartphone is available for 35% off at Amazon, landing it at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The device delivers a lot of value for the price, so you should definitely check it out.
Buy at Amazon

For some users, the Galaxy A16 might be a better choice with its AMOLED display. But this one is now retailing at full price, whereas the Moto G phone is 35% off and about as cheap as it gets. So, if you're looking for the best value for money, the Motorola option is the one to go for.

Sure, the new Moto G (2025) is already out, featuring Android 15 out of the box and a slightly bigger display. But the previous model still packs a punch in the budget department. It delivers solid visuals with its 6.6-inch display, and the 120Hz refresh rate provides a snappy scrolling experience.

The camera isn't superb (as you might expect for the price), but it still captures decent photos in good lighting. In our Moto G 5G (2024) review, we've included multiple camera samples to give you a better idea of its capabilities.

Truth be told, we didn't expect much on the performance front, but this device actually impressed us day-to-day. We got a great experience with daily tasks, which is more than decent given its Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip.

Another area where this fella exceeds expectations is battery life. During our time with it, we got plenty of screen time out of it, even with heavy use. And if you're more frugal, you might even get more than a day of power per charge from its 5,000mAh battery.

The bottom line is this: the Moto G 5G (2024) isn't good enough to rival mid-rangers, let alone flagship models. But if you're looking for a simple, no-frills experience at a super-low price, it fits the bill. And now, you can get it for 35% off at Amazon!

