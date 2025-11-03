Amazon has Motorola's classic Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger on sale at a killer price for all
This device is extremely similar to its 2025 successor, only a lot cheaper right now and thus a smarter buy for early holiday shoppers on a super-tight budget.
As annoying and as inexplicable as it might be, we all know (or I hope you know) that the big-battery Moto G67 Power and Moto G100 handsets unveiled by Motorola in India and China respectively over the last few weeks will never be released stateside (at least not under those names and at such crazy low prices).
But the company is obviously widely expected to add a new 2026 edition to the popular Moto G Power family in the US relatively soon, which can only mean one thing - now's the time to get the 2024 generation. Wait, what?
While I realize that may sound counterintuitive (or outright absurd) to some of you, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is pretty much impossible to beat in terms of value for money at a $170 discount right now. That takes 57 percent off a $299.99 list price... that hasn't been relevant in quite some time, but that hasn't dropped this low either very often.
In fact, I can only find one previous occasion in which bargain hunters have been able to save 170 bucks on this 6.7-inch device in a US unlocked variant, and you guessed it, that was exclusively for Amazon Prime members last month. This time around, the e-commerce giant is allowing anyone to get one of the best budget 5G phones out there at its lowest price on record with absolutely no strings attached.
What could possibly be better? Well, technically, the Moto G Power (2025), but if you look closely at the two affordable smartphones, you'll probably realize that the newer model is only slightly better and considerably costlier than its 2024 predecessor.
Yes, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) packs the exact same 5,000mAh battery capacity as its successor, as well as the same 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space. Even the 50 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system and single 16MP selfie snapper have basically gone unchanged this year, and the same goes for the 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support of the aforementioned 5,000mAh cell.
Naturally, the Moto G Power (2025) is a bit faster thanks to its newer processor, as well as ever so slightly bigger, arguably prettier, and undeniably more robust. But I still don't think that justifies the pricing difference, and the 2024 edition remains a very smart buy for cash-strapped holiday shoppers today.
