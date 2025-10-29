Rugged Moto G Power (2025) sports a sweet discount at Amazon
Don't want to overspend on your next Android phone? The durable Moto G Power (2025) is worth a look.
Android phone that costs less than $250? The Moto G Power (2025) is the one for you! Affordable even at its standard $300 price, this MIL-STD 810H-rated device is now an even easier choice at $50 off on Amazon.Looking for a durable, no-frills
Is this $50 price cut a first-time occurrence? Actually, no. In fact, the model has been $100 off during the Prime Big Deal Day event on October 7-8. But the promo quickly vanished after the 48-hour shopping spree, and we don't expect it to return until at least Black Friday.
The best part? Regardless of its ruggedness, this bad boy actually looks quite stylish. It sports a vegan leather back that's very smooth to the touch and keeps fingerprints at bay.
Another great thing about this fella is the battery life. With a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the device promises nearly nine hours of streaming or gaming per charge. You can even browse nonstop for as many as 15 hours. Find more battery life and performance insights in our Moto G Power (2025) review.
Is the Moto G Power (2025) the best budget phone? Probably not, but it stands its own when it comes to durability, design, and battery life. If that sounds good enough to you, now's a great time to save $50 at Amazon. In case the 17% markdown isn't enough to convince you, you might want to hold off until Black Friday, when we might see a bigger discount.
But what's so special about this phone — after all, it lacks an AMOLED display or a surprisingly powerful chip? Well, it's remarkably rugged for the price. Not only has it been tested against 14 MIL-STD-810H procedures to verify its durability, but it also has IP68 protection, making it tough enough to last over time. And with Gorilla Glass 5, the screen stays scratch-free for longer.
This Motorola phone also offers pretty decent visuals with its 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And while performance isn't spot-on, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset handles everyday tasks with ease.
