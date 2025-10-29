Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Rugged Moto G Power (2025) sports a sweet discount at Amazon

Don't want to overspend on your next Android phone? The durable Moto G Power (2025) is worth a look.

Motorola Deals
Rear view of the Moto G Power (2025).
Looking for a durable, no-frills Android phone that costs less than $250? The Moto G Power (2025) is the one for you! Affordable even at its standard $300 price, this MIL-STD 810H-rated device is now an even easier choice at $50 off on Amazon.

Moto G Power (2025): now $50 off

$50 off (17%)
The Moto G Power (2025) looks stylish, and yet it's quite rugged. Plus, it offers great visuals for the price and an intuitive Android experience, making it a great choice now that it's $50 off. The promo is available at Amazon.
Is this $50 price cut a first-time occurrence? Actually, no. In fact, the model has been $100 off during the Prime Big Deal Day event on October 7-8. But the promo quickly vanished after the 48-hour shopping spree, and we don't expect it to return until at least Black Friday.

But what's so special about this phone — after all, it lacks an AMOLED display or a surprisingly powerful chip? Well, it's remarkably rugged for the price. Not only has it been tested against 14 MIL-STD-810H procedures to verify its durability, but it also has IP68 protection, making it tough enough to last over time. And with Gorilla Glass 5, the screen stays scratch-free for longer.

The best part? Regardless of its ruggedness, this bad boy actually looks quite stylish. It sports a vegan leather back that's very smooth to the touch and keeps fingerprints at bay.

This Motorola phone also offers pretty decent visuals with its 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And while performance isn't spot-on, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset handles everyday tasks with ease.

Another great thing about this fella is the battery life. With a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the device promises nearly nine hours of streaming or gaming per charge. You can even browse nonstop for as many as 15 hours. Find more battery life and performance insights in our Moto G Power (2025) review.

Is the Moto G Power (2025) the best budget phone? Probably not, but it stands its own when it comes to durability, design, and battery life. If that sounds good enough to you, now's a great time to save $50 at Amazon. In case the 17% markdown isn't enough to convince you, you might want to hold off until Black Friday, when we might see a bigger discount.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
