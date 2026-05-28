Motorola's incredible growth emphasizes the dire state of the US smartphone market





As such, you'd probably expect a Moto fanboy like me to do a celebratory dance whenever a market report like the one compiled by Omdia yesterday comes out. But while my initial reaction to seeing my favorite smartphone vendor pull off a year-on-year improvement in US sales in Q1 2026 that Apple, Samsung, and Google couldn't even dream of was an admittedly euphoric one, the more I looked at those latest regional numbers, the sadder I got.

The lack of competition is clearly the biggest problem here





Look, I don't mean to minimize Motorola 's achievement, as it obviously can't be easy to boost your sales figures by 18 percent in a market as challenging as the US while Apple, Samsung, Google, and TCL are posting 3, 5, 7, and 17 percent declines, respectively, but it's important to remain objective and view the bigger picture as well.









And the bigger picture puts Motorola at 11 percent market share and 3.6 million units shipped between January and March 2026, which are not exactly mind-blowing results in the grand scheme of things. In India, for instance, the number three vendor (Oppo) holds a slice of the pie of over 15 percent , which is definitely a far more impressive bronze medal showing.



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together can't come close to Samsung's individual result, and yes, they are all primarily to blame, from Motorola to Google, TCL, OnePlus, Nothing, HMD, Blu, and Kyocera. But why are 3.6 million sales enough for an honorable top three quarterly result stateside? It's simple: because the vast majority of US-based buyers only care about iPhones and Galaxy handsets. Don't believe me? Then look at Apple and Samsung 's combined Q1 2026 market share: 84 percent. All other companiescan't come close to Samsung's individual result, and yes, they are all primarily to blame, from Motorola to Google, TCL, OnePlus, Nothing, HMD, Blu, and Kyocera.

Who is to blame for the lack of US smartphone market competition? Motorola for its low-effort mid-range portfolio. Samsung for its low-effort mid-range portfolio. Apple for its iPhone 17e compromises. Brands like OnePlus for their mediocre marketing. Brands like LG for abandoning the market. Brands like Oppo and Vivo for not entering the market. The US government for blocking Chinese brands. Vote 11 Votes





Perhaps more importantly, the reason why no one can touch the Apple-Samsung "duopoly" is the US absence of so many great brands that have made so many great innovations and breakthroughs across markets like China, India, and Europe possible over the last few years. I'm talking, of course, about Oppo (again), but also Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, and the list can go on and on and on.

Apple and Samsung also share some of the blame

















And yes, I have a bone to pick with Apple too... even though I must admit the Cupertino-based tech giant deserves its domestic laurels after managing to keep the iPhone 17 and 17e prices unchanged compared to their predecessors. But the iPhone 17e is still not everything it could be, and maybe, just maybe, if it had dropped the notch, it would have forced Samsung and Google to step up their US mid-range game... eventually.

Can Trump Phones save us all?





NO.

US buyers are at fault too





Is it valid to lament the lack of brand diversity in today's US smartphone landscape? Absolutely. But for reasons that are far beyond my comprehension, many US handset users stubbornly insist on sticking with the two (or three) brands they know even when objectively decent alternatives do exist.













And don't tell me it's not your fault that OnePlus is on the verge of quitting the US market when the "others" segment accounted for a pitiful 600K sales units in Q1 2026. We're not talking 600,000 OnePlus phones shipped stateside during those three months, mind you, but the combined total of OnePlus, Nothing, Blu, HMD, Kyocera, and likely a few other brands that don't even deserve a mention in Omdia reports anymore.





Should OnePlus have done a better job marketing its products in the US? Perhaps, especially over the last couple of years or so. But at some point, consumers need to take responsibility for letting companies like Apple and Samsung become complacent, encouraging Motorola's low-effort mid-range portfolio and... non-existent flagship lineup, and especially for not giving a newcomer or underdog a real chance to win their hearts. Will Nothing prove the exception to that rule? I'm not holding my breath.