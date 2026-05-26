Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
The fix turns your Android phone into the only password you need.
Google Wallet. | Image by Google
You know the moment. You're a few clicks deep into buying something on your laptop, payment info entered, and then everything stops while you wait for a text message code that takes forever to show up. Google just decided that whole ritual has to go.
You get a secure push notification on your phone, or you scan a QR code shown on the desktop screen, then confirm. So no more one-time SMS passcodes, and no more getting bounced to a clunky bank page in the middle of checkout.
There's also a new "View more" button that opens a searchable hub for everything you've stored, transaction history included. We covered how Wallet's real-time flight and train tracking feeds into this, and it all clicks together nicely.
Google also expanded digital ID verification to apps like Uber and TurboTax, added contactless loyalty sign-ups, and previewed a digital receipts feature for retailers.
There's a real security upside too. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology has warned against SMS codes for years because of SIM-swap attacks, where a thief ports your number to grab those texts. Approving with your fingerprint on a device in your hand sidesteps that entirely.
The competitive angle is where it gets interesting. Apple Pay still leans on the old playbook for web purchases, where card setup and many checkouts route through SMS one-time passwords or a bank app prompt. Samsung Wallet has not shown anything close to phone-as-key desktop approval either.
We'll hold final judgment until Cross-device Payment Verification actually reaches consumer desktops, because an unspecified rollout window means "soon" could easily mean months. The direction is exactly right though, and killing the SMS code at checkout is the kind of fix you didn't know you were desperate for until someone finally did it.
Want more takes like this? Catch me on X and Threads at @jojothetechie for hot takes, opinions, and the behind-the-scenes stuff that doesn't always make the article.
What Google just announcedAt I/O 2026, Google confirmed it has finished the Android-wide Google Wallet redesign and is now rolling it out to everyone. The bigger headline is a new Google Pay feature called Cross-device Payment Verification.
When you buy something on a desktop browser, your Android phone becomes the security key, and you approve the purchase with your fingerprint, face, or PIN.
Video by Google
You get a secure push notification on your phone, or you scan a QR code shown on the desktop screen, then confirm. So no more one-time SMS passcodes, and no more getting bounced to a clunky bank page in the middle of checkout.
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Google laid all of this out in its official I/O 2026 announcement, though it has not pinned down a consumer launch date for desktop yet.
The Wallet redesign you'll actually noticeThe app itself looks different now too. The new homepage puts your favorite cards and passes up front, and time-sensitive items like boarding passes get a bigger, full-screen card that updates live.
There's also a new "View more" button that opens a searchable hub for everything you've stored, transaction history included. We covered how Wallet's real-time flight and train tracking feeds into this, and it all clicks together nicely.
Google also expanded digital ID verification to apps like Uber and TurboTax, added contactless loyalty sign-ups, and previewed a digital receipts feature for retailers.
What's the most annoying part of buying something online right now?
Why this is a bigger deal than it looks
Google Wallet's new cross-device verification. | Image by Google
Cross-device verification matters because it kills a problem people genuinely hate. Browse any retailer or PayPal support thread and the complaints pile up fast: codes that arrive 10 times a day, codes that land only after the checkout page has already timed out, even a phone texting a security code to its own number.
There's a real security upside too. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology has warned against SMS codes for years because of SIM-swap attacks, where a thief ports your number to grab those texts. Approving with your fingerprint on a device in your hand sidesteps that entirely.
The competitive angle is where it gets interesting. Apple Pay still leans on the old playbook for web purchases, where card setup and many checkouts route through SMS one-time passwords or a bank app prompt. Samsung Wallet has not shown anything close to phone-as-key desktop approval either.
Wallet stopped being a place to dump your cards a while ago, and we previously tracked how it keeps fixing small annoyances one update at a time. This is the most useful one yet.
The honest readApple Pay should be paying attention. Google is doing the boring, important work of making payments faster and safer, and on this specific feature it has a head start its rivals have not matched.
We'll hold final judgment until Cross-device Payment Verification actually reaches consumer desktops, because an unspecified rollout window means "soon" could easily mean months. The direction is exactly right though, and killing the SMS code at checkout is the kind of fix you didn't know you were desperate for until someone finally did it.
Want more takes like this? Catch me on X and Threads at @jojothetechie for hot takes, opinions, and the behind-the-scenes stuff that doesn't always make the article.
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