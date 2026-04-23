Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market





If you're not familiar with the preferences and needs of handset buyers around those parts, however, you might be surprised to find out that this clear regional champion is not If you're not familiar with the preferences and needs of handset buyers around those parts, however, you might be surprised to find out that this clear regional champion is not Samsung or Apple and that its latest quarterly advantages stand at 4 percent in market share over the former global leader and a whopping 11 percent over the latter.

The local king is undefeated for seven straight quarters now





That's right, Vivo continues to dominate the world's second-largest smartphone market , somehow keeping both its 20 percent slice of the pie and 6.3 million unit shipment total perfectly still between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026.



Recommended For You





That kind of stagnation is not something device manufacturers typically aim for, but the mobile industry is going through some pretty atypical times, with sales expected to go down worldwide this year due to price hikes caused by rapidly rising component costs.





So far, handset demand hasn't been impacted that badly in India, where first-quarter shipments have declined by 5 percent from last year. Still, a 5 percent overall decrease is clearly worse than Vivo's 0 percent year-on-year fluctuation, so you can definitely say that the country's top vendor has defied the latest market trend... for the time being.

Samsung is also in the exact same position as last year





Like Vivo, Samsung can probably be happy with its lack of movement in India's smartphone market in Q1, which is primarily owed to the high-end Galaxy S26 family (of course) and the "refreshed" mid-range A series, as well as steady demand for the low-end Galaxy A07 and Galaxy A17 released last year.





Do you plan on buying a new phone in 2026? Not if prices keep going up. Not after the most recent price hikes. Yes, a Samsung Galaxy. Yes, an iPhone. Yes, an Android device from a different brand. I'm not sure yet. Vote 1 Votes





Thanks to all these successful products, the company managed to retain not only its silver medal position but also the same 16 percent market share and 5.1 million unit sales tally as during the first three months of 2025, which makes me wonder just how massive of a drop Samsung will need to deal with when the novelty of the S26 trio wears off.





We'll just have to wait and see how things go in Q2 and Q3, but before then, it's important to highlight that one of India's top five vendors actually managed to boost its Q1 2026 shipment figures compared to Q1 of last year. Oppo's 21 percent increase is certainly not modest either, narrowing the gap between third and second place from 4 to just 1 percent share and from 1.2 million to less than half a million units in volume.

Apple went down and up at the same time





How is that even possible? Simple: Cupertino's 11 percent decline in shipments was evidently smaller than that of former fifth placer Realme. As such, Apple cracked India's top five... for the first time ever in a year's opening quarter, which is a pretty bizarre achievement I'm sure the tech giant's newly appointed CEO will not spend much time celebrating.





Instead, something tells me Apple will continue to try to find ways to keep iPhone prices in check (both in India and around the world) to navigate the industry's ongoing "chipflation" crisis better than anyone else. Still, it's hard to believe any major vendor will be able to return to regional sales growth anytime soon, because...

The market is looking at a double-digit decline next





If you needed further evidence that the 5 percent Q1 dip was not that bad, Omdia researchers are anticipating that smartphone shipments in India will soon fall by more than 10 percent.









That's because price increases have already "accelerated into Q2", impacting entry-level devices more than any other category, which is obviously a bad sign for virtually all top vendors in the region... except for Apple.





Now, I'm not saying that Apple will move into first, second, or even third place in India in the coming quarters, but this is clearly a great opportunity for the company to close the gap to arch-rival Samsung on the local stage and further boost its global advantage by the end of the year... albeit in a seriously weakened industry.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible