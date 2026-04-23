Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market
Vivo remains India's top smartphone vendor, followed relatively closely by Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi, with Apple ranked a distant fifth.
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The Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max were likely two of the best-selling handsets in India in Q1 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
As unclear as the name of the world's number one smartphone vendor during Q1 2026 still is after several research firms published their latest (conflicting) global reports, the leader of the always crucial Indian market doesn't seem to be subject to much debate.
If you're not familiar with the preferences and needs of handset buyers around those parts, however, you might be surprised to find out that this clear regional champion is not Samsung or Apple and that its latest quarterly advantages stand at 4 percent in market share over the former global leader and a whopping 11 percent over the latter.
The local king is undefeated for seven straight quarters now
That's right, Vivo continues to dominate the world's second-largest smartphone market, somehow keeping both its 20 percent slice of the pie and 6.3 million unit shipment total perfectly still between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026.
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If you look closely, you'll notice that Vivo is India's top smartphone vendor since Q3 2024. | Image by Omdia
That kind of stagnation is not something device manufacturers typically aim for, but the mobile industry is going through some pretty atypical times, with sales expected to go down worldwide this year due to price hikes caused by rapidly rising component costs.
So far, handset demand hasn't been impacted that badly in India, where first-quarter shipments have declined by 5 percent from last year. Still, a 5 percent overall decrease is clearly worse than Vivo's 0 percent year-on-year fluctuation, so you can definitely say that the country's top vendor has defied the latest market trend... for the time being.
Samsung is also in the exact same position as last year
Like Vivo, Samsung can probably be happy with its lack of movement in India's smartphone market in Q1, which is primarily owed to the high-end Galaxy S26 family (of course) and the "refreshed" mid-range A series, as well as steady demand for the low-end Galaxy A07 and Galaxy A17 released last year.
Do you plan on buying a new phone in 2026?
Thanks to all these successful products, the company managed to retain not only its silver medal position but also the same 16 percent market share and 5.1 million unit sales tally as during the first three months of 2025, which makes me wonder just how massive of a drop Samsung will need to deal with when the novelty of the S26 trio wears off.
We'll just have to wait and see how things go in Q2 and Q3, but before then, it's important to highlight that one of India's top five vendors actually managed to boost its Q1 2026 shipment figures compared to Q1 of last year. Oppo's 21 percent increase is certainly not modest either, narrowing the gap between third and second place from 4 to just 1 percent share and from 1.2 million to less than half a million units in volume.
Apple went down and up at the same time
How is that even possible? Simple: Cupertino's 11 percent decline in shipments was evidently smaller than that of former fifth placer Realme. As such, Apple cracked India's top five... for the first time ever in a year's opening quarter, which is a pretty bizarre achievement I'm sure the tech giant's newly appointed CEO will not spend much time celebrating.
Two of India's top five vendors stagnated in Q1 2026, one improved its sales figures, and another two posted pretty worrying declines. | Image by Omdia
Instead, something tells me Apple will continue to try to find ways to keep iPhone prices in check (both in India and around the world) to navigate the industry's ongoing "chipflation" crisis better than anyone else. Still, it's hard to believe any major vendor will be able to return to regional sales growth anytime soon, because...
The market is looking at a double-digit decline next
If you needed further evidence that the 5 percent Q1 dip was not that bad, Omdia researchers are anticipating that smartphone shipments in India will soon fall by more than 10 percent.
A 5 percent sales decrease is certainly not ideal, but things are about to go from bad to worse for India's smartphone market. | Image by Omdia
That's because price increases have already "accelerated into Q2", impacting entry-level devices more than any other category, which is obviously a bad sign for virtually all top vendors in the region... except for Apple.
Now, I'm not saying that Apple will move into first, second, or even third place in India in the coming quarters, but this is clearly a great opportunity for the company to close the gap to arch-rival Samsung on the local stage and further boost its global advantage by the end of the year... albeit in a seriously weakened industry.
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