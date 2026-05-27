Amazon has Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A57 5G mid-ranger on sale at a significant discount already









Then why not go for the slightly higher-end and equally new ? This 6.7-inch device is obviously also costlier than the other Then why not go for the slightly higher-end and equally new Galaxy A57 5G ? This 6.7-inch device is obviously also costlier than the other "enriched" Samsung mid-ranger unveiled a couple of months ago , but for a presumably limited time only, you can save a cool 60 bucks on an "Awesome Gray" model with your choice of 128 or 256GB internal storage space without jumping through any hoops.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G $60 off (11%) With a razor-thin 6.9mm profile, a reasonably powerful Exynos 1680 processor under the hood, a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen in tow, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging, the Galaxy A57 5G is pretty hard to resist for cash-strapped Samsung fans at a first-of-a-kind $60 Amazon discount. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Amazon is unsurprisingly behind this totally unprecedented deal, and in case you're wondering, the e-commerce giant has weirdly just started selling the unlocked phone in those two aforementioned storage variants and that one colorway this week.





Galaxy A37 and A57 have been available for several weeks now, but unlike its humbler brother, the latter model hasn't scored any outright discounts at its manufacturer. Over on Samsung 's official US website, both the 5G-enabledand A57 have been available for several weeks now, but unlike its humbler brother, the latter model hasn't scored any outright discounts at its manufacturer.





Normally priced at $549.99 and up, the Galaxy A57 is naturally more attractive for a lot of bargain hunters at $60 off, sporting an undeniably beautiful Super AMOLED "Plus" screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a razor-thin 6.9mm profile.









The A57 impressively squeezes the same 5,000mAh battery as the A37 into its slimmer and lighter body while also packing a considerably faster Exynos 1680 processor (versus the Exynos 1480 on the Galaxy A37 5G).





Galaxy A57 5G fully justifies its higher price point compared to the A37, and at a $60 discount, it also rivals the appeal and value of the slightly cheaper The rear-facing camera system is better as well, consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens instead of an 8MP unit alongside the same 50MP primary snapper and 5MP macro sensor. In short, the5G fully justifies its higher price point compared to the A37, and at a $60 discount, it also rivals the appeal and value of the slightly cheaper Google Pixel 10a and the slightly costlier Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

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