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Amazon has Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A57 5G mid-ranger on sale at a significant discount already

Available for a few weeks now on its manufacturer's official US website, the Galaxy A57 5G is finally on sale at Amazon... at a reduced price.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Official Samsung Galaxy A57 5G image in Awesome Gray color
This is not the most awesome color option, but for its (newly reduced) price, the Galaxy A57 5G looks pretty great indeed. | Image by Samsung

Are you still looking for the perfect budget-friendly Android handset to kick off your summer in style without breaking the bank and feel like the Galaxy A37 5G might not be elegant or powerful enough to keep you satisfied in the long run?

Then why not go for the slightly higher-end and equally new Galaxy A57 5G? This 6.7-inch device is obviously also costlier than the other "enriched" Samsung mid-ranger unveiled a couple of months ago, but for a presumably limited time only, you can save a cool 60 bucks on an "Awesome Gray" model with your choice of 128 or 256GB internal storage space without jumping through any hoops.
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G
$60 off (11%)
With a razor-thin 6.9mm profile, a reasonably powerful Exynos 1680 processor under the hood, a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen in tow, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging, the Galaxy A57 5G is pretty hard to resist for cash-strapped Samsung fans at a first-of-a-kind $60 Amazon discount.
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Amazon is unsurprisingly behind this totally unprecedented deal, and in case you're wondering, the e-commerce giant has weirdly just started selling the unlocked phone in those two aforementioned storage variants and that one colorway this week. 

Over on Samsung's official US website, both the 5G-enabled Galaxy A37 and A57 have been available for several weeks now, but unlike its humbler brother, the latter model hasn't scored any outright discounts at its manufacturer.

Normally priced at $549.99 and up, the Galaxy A57 is naturally more attractive for a lot of bargain hunters at $60 off, sporting an undeniably beautiful Super AMOLED "Plus" screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a razor-thin 6.9mm profile.


The A57 impressively squeezes the same 5,000mAh battery as the A37 into its slimmer and lighter body while also packing a considerably faster Exynos 1680 processor (versus the Exynos 1480 on the Galaxy A37 5G). 

The rear-facing camera system is better as well, consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens instead of an 8MP unit alongside the same 50MP primary snapper and 5MP macro sensor. In short, the Galaxy A57 5G fully justifies its higher price point compared to the A37, and at a $60 discount, it also rivals the appeal and value of the slightly cheaper Google Pixel 10a and the slightly costlier Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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