New European smartphone market report highlights yet another great Motorola achievement





So where's the truth?





To be perfectly honest, I have no idea, but the optimist in me clearly wants to put his trust in Omdia and the company's 33 million European sales estimate for the January-March 2026 period.









Of course, hardcore Apple fans aren't going to like these new figures, which are higher than last year for the Cupertino-based tech giant... but also for Samsung, Motorola, and Oppo.





Apple, remember, was the continent's only top five vendor found to have improved its sales results in Q1 2026 by Counterpoint Research, and that 7 percent progress was deemed significant enough to tie Samsung for first place , at 30 percent market share.



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What makes Motorola phones so attractive? Their price points. Their value for money. Their unique textures and colors. Weak competition in the low- and mid-end segments. Nothing, I don't like Motorola phones. Vote 5 Votes





Omdia, meanwhile, offers vastly different share numbers for Europe's two biggest players, which are apparently separated by no less than 12 percentage points. That's like looking at two totally distinct markets, but instead, it's the same region analyzed by two different research companies.

Motorola and Honor are Europe's largest Q1 2026 gainers





While both Samsung and Apple can be pleased with their 3 and 9 percent regional sales improvements, respectively, in this new report, two other brands are actually declared the big stars of the European smartphone market this week.





We're talking about Motorola and Honor, and although the latter somehow managed to boost its shipments by over 60 percent compared to Q1 2025 to rise to the sixth vendor spot and threaten Oppo's place in the top five, I'd like us to focus a little more on the continent's fourth-largest player.









That's because this is the second time in 24 hours we're discussing a Motorola feat unrivaled by Apple or Samsung , and in a way, it's even more impressive to see the Lenovo-owned brand post a 17 percent year-on-year increase in its quarterly sales in Europe than its latest US achievement.

Motorola, mind you, has been a top three vendor stateside for several years now, but its European presence is a little more timid, rapidly expanding, however, in countries as diverse as Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy. Still, it's clearly going to be difficult to challenge for a place on the podium, as Xiaomi continues to hold a huge advantage despite dropping from 5.3 to 4.5 million unit sales and from 16 to 14 percent market share.

The iPhone 17 series and... the Galaxy A16 4G are singled out as strong European performers













and mid-rangers, but either way, Samsung continues to have a big profitability issue in regions like Europe. Part of the Galaxy A16's supremacy, of course, has a lot to do with the late releases of the premium Galaxy S26 lineup and the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G mid-rangers, but either way, Samsung continues to have a big profitability issue in regions like Europe.





That's an especially concerning problem at a time when average selling prices are growing, reaching a new €580 record in Q1 2026. This is likely to keep going up as component costs are only expected to stabilize next year, and unsurprisingly, rising product prices are projected to cause an overall decline in European smartphone sales of 12 percent at the end of this year compared to the last.