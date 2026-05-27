T-Mobile refuses to sell customer a new iPhone and tells him to buy it at the Apple Store

Some of you wonder why it's such a big deal for T-Mobile to convert to a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO). Well, the big issue is starting August 1, every upgrade and line addition must go through the T-Life app instead of a human rep. That sets up situations like the one that happened to Reddit subscriber "cineglitch."

T-Mobile customer couldn't buy a new iPhone in-store to replace his dead iPhone 13





The latter's iPhone 13 had kicked the bucket the other day. So he took the SIM out of the now deceased phone and placed it in the SIM slot of his backup phone, his old iPhone 7. But this was only meant to be a temporary replacement, and he needed a new phone "stat," as doctors say.









So our hero hops in his car and drives to his nearest T-Mobile store where he planned to buy a new iPhone. As a T-Mobile customer, this would seem to be the obvious place for him to go to replace his broken phone. But oddly, as it turned out, going to a T-Mobile store to buy a new phone was not the right move to make.

This sale would have been like shooting fish in a barrel









If a rep refused to sell you an iPhone and said to buy it at the Apple Store, what would you do? Complain loudly. Head to the Apple Store. Post negative comments about the rep and store online. Order the phone online. Go home defeated. Vote 2 Votes





Maybe it's me, but this seemed like a sure sale, and the carrier turned it down. Even worse, they sent him to Apple to buy the device he needed. The customer said, "Can you imagine a business being successful by sending customers to a different store?"



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Any T-Mobile rep selling this customer a new phone could be punished by the carrier





A T-Mobile rep posting on Reddit under the username "SpartanCaptain6" noted that any T-Mobile salesperson who sells this customer a new iPhone would get punished unless he hit every metric. That's because the customer cannot access the T-Life app and this purchase would have to be done through the app.





Another reason why the rep turned away the customer and sent him to the Apple Store is that the salesman could also get in trouble for selling just a new phone without accessories. Items like insurance, a screen protector, battery charger, and a case need to be added to the phone or else the rep gets in trouble.





A T-Mobile rep ("ZestycloseDrive4204") threw in his two cents and said that the store could have sold him the phone but "they just didn’t want to because it wasn’t worth it for the ding on their metrics." But there is more, as another rep, this one using the name "Naris17," pointed out that by not making the sale, the entire store misses out on group bonuses called "spiffs" based on activations and upgrades.

The spiffs are bonuses that are paid out only if the entire store reaches a particular metric, or performance goal. It is done to prevent one rep from stealing all walk-in customers, for example, and it fosters a team-first mentality.





The reps are going wild in this subreddit with one of them stating that even an idiot could see this coming. You have to wonder what T-Mobile 's new CEO, Srini Gopalan is thinking when he sees that a rep wrote something like this, "No front-line employee in this company should respect Srini Gopalan and his "leadership" team."