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Trump Mobile's phone may have leaked your data before you even got it

A source says a basic exploit left customer details sitting in the open.

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Johanna Romero
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Trump Mobile T1 Phone
Trump Mobile T1 Phone. | Image by Trump Mobile
Trump Mobile spent nearly a year swearing the T1 Phone was real. The phone finally shipped this week to members of the media, and right on schedule, the company found a fresh way to trip over its own feet.

The latest stumble in a very long saga

The newest twist comes from a content creator with 1.55 million subscribers, who says in a new video that the Trump Mobile site exposed customer data through a basic security exploit. He claims he was one of the affected customers, with his mailing address, email and order details left accessible, though not his payment information.

Video Thumbnail
Video by voidzilla

He calls the flaw "very low-hanging fruit" and says he held back the technical details on purpose so the problem would not get worse. A second creator reportedly confirmed the exploit was real and that his own exposed data checked out, which is the only outside corroboration we have so far.

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Treat this as a reported claim and not a confirmed breach. Trump Mobile has stayed quiet, and the creator says earlier private warnings to the company went unanswered.

The number nobody at Trump Mobile wanted out

Here is where the saga gets even crazier: the exposed customer IDs reportedly point to roughly 10,000 customers and around 30,000 orders.

That sits a very long way from the 600,000 orders the company kept waving around as proof of demand. We previously covered how those preorders supposedly pulled in $59 million, and that headline figure looks a lot thinner if the real order count is a small fraction of it.

Would you trust a brand-new carrier with your home address and email?
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A greatest-hits reel of T1 mishaps

This fits the pattern so neatly it is almost impressive. We called out the warning signs on this thing from the very start, back when it looked like a rebranded HTC handset with a gold paint job and a shrinking spec sheet.

Then came the vanishing "Made in USA" wording, the missed launch windows and a device that collected $100 deposits for months while existing mostly as a render. A leaky checkout page is just the newest entry on a very crowded list of misses.

Where I land on it

I honestly thought shipping the phone would be the part Trump Mobile finally nailed, and for about a day it looked that way. Then the shine wore off in record time, which at this point is the most on-brand thing the T1 could possibly do.

To be fair, this is still one creator's claim and not a confirmed breach, so I am not going to pretend the sky is falling. If it does hold up, though, "we never answered the warning emails" is a rough look for a carrier whose whole pitch is asking you to trust it with your information.

If you bought in, keep an eye out for phishing, and we will update this story the moment Trump Mobile says anything at all.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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