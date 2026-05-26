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People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
Turns out, I'm not the only one who's ecstatic about the best iPhone that Apple has ever planned to make.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The iPhone 20 Pro could be the best smartphone ever made. | Image by Fpt.
Apple, in my eyes, ruined an aspect of the smartphone industry a few years back when it popularized the display notch. The company is now trying to revolutionize smartphone displays with the iPhone 20 Pro to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone next year, and apparently, I’m not the only one who’s ecstatic.
Leaked iPhone 20 Pro designs and renders based on said designs show a phone that looks stunning. A borderless display with no Dynamic Island, no notch, or even a punch-hole camera.
Naturally, some people have never been bothered by display cutouts and don’t really care about the iPhone 20 Pro. According to the poll, 30 percent of the respondents fit into that group.
Lastly, a little less than four percent of voters said that they actually find display cutouts appealing or useful and that they should stay as a feature on smartphone screens. What about you?
Unfortunately, according to reports, the iPhone 20 Pro might not turn out exactly as Apple had originally planned. This is a problem that is also currently affecting the production of the iPhone 18 Pro, as under-display Face ID prototypes are failing to meet Apple’s standards of speed and reliability.
Even if the company is able to shift both the Face ID and the front camera below the display for the iPhone 20 Pro, how the display is constructed itself might still remain a problem. Apple wanted to create a borderless bezel-free experience with zero distortion.
Apple will instead try to perfect this display for the iPhone that comes after next year’s Pro model.
At first, many people wondered whether a phone without any display cutouts would be anything special. This was baffling to me as I couldn’t think of a better upgrade for existing flagship smartphones.
I’m glad to see that you’re coming around. I just hope that the phone can be readied in time and will usher in the industrywide change that I so desperately want to see.
A return to perfect smartphone displays
Leaked iPhone 20 Pro designs and renders based on said designs show a phone that looks stunning. A borderless display with no Dynamic Island, no notch, or even a punch-hole camera.
In a recent poll, we asked you whether you wanted smartphones to return to displays with no cutouts. To my surprise, given how many people have argued in favor of display notches before, 66 percent of voters said that they were very excited to return to smartphones with whole displays.
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Not everyone is on board
These renders show only two rear cameras for the iPhone 20 Pro. | Image by Fpt.
Naturally, some people have never been bothered by display cutouts and don’t really care about the iPhone 20 Pro. According to the poll, 30 percent of the respondents fit into that group.
Lastly, a little less than four percent of voters said that they actually find display cutouts appealing or useful and that they should stay as a feature on smartphone screens. What about you?
Do you want smartphones to return to displays with no cutouts?
Compromises for the iPhone 20 Pro
Unfortunately, according to reports, the iPhone 20 Pro might not turn out exactly as Apple had originally planned. This is a problem that is also currently affecting the production of the iPhone 18 Pro, as under-display Face ID prototypes are failing to meet Apple’s standards of speed and reliability.
Even if the company is able to shift both the Face ID and the front camera below the display for the iPhone 20 Pro, how the display is constructed itself might still remain a problem. Apple wanted to create a borderless bezel-free experience with zero distortion.
According to one report, Apple failed to perfect that display and is considering releasing the phone with an imperfect screen. This screen, though still great, will have some brightness issues and will also slightly distort elements on the edges of the display.
Apple will instead try to perfect this display for the iPhone that comes after next year’s Pro model.
Glad to see it catching on
There's nothing more that I want from a modern smartphone. | Image by Fpt.
At first, many people wondered whether a phone without any display cutouts would be anything special. This was baffling to me as I couldn’t think of a better upgrade for existing flagship smartphones.
I’m glad to see that you’re coming around. I just hope that the phone can be readied in time and will usher in the industrywide change that I so desperately want to see.
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