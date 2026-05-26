Trade In your old phone at ecoATM
Editorials · Readers Voice

People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them

Turns out, I'm not the only one who's ecstatic about the best iPhone that Apple has ever planned to make.

1
Abdullah Asim
By · Senior News Writer
Apple Editorials Display iPhone Readers Voice
Add as a preferred source on Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Leaked iPhone 20 Pro design render
The iPhone 20 Pro could be the best smartphone ever made. | Image by Fpt.
Apple, in my eyes, ruined an aspect of the smartphone industry a few years back when it popularized the display notch. The company is now trying to revolutionize smartphone displays with the iPhone 20 Pro to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone next year, and apparently, I’m not the only one who’s ecstatic.

A return to perfect smartphone displays


Leaked iPhone 20 Pro designs and renders based on said designs show a phone that looks stunning. A borderless display with no Dynamic Island, no notch, or even a punch-hole camera.

In a recent poll, we asked you whether you wanted smartphones to return to displays with no cutouts. To my surprise, given how many people have argued in favor of display notches before, 66 percent of voters said that they were very excited to return to smartphones with whole displays.

Recommended For You

Not everyone is on board




Naturally, some people have never been bothered by display cutouts and don’t really care about the iPhone 20 Pro. According to the poll, 30 percent of the respondents fit into that group.

Lastly, a little less than four percent of voters said that they actually find display cutouts appealing or useful and that they should stay as a feature on smartphone screens. What about you?

Do you want smartphones to return to displays with no cutouts?
447 Votes


Compromises for the iPhone 20 Pro


Unfortunately, according to reports, the iPhone 20 Pro might not turn out exactly as Apple had originally planned. This is a problem that is also currently affecting the production of the iPhone 18 Pro, as under-display Face ID prototypes are failing to meet Apple’s standards of speed and reliability.

Even if the company is able to shift both the Face ID and the front camera below the display for the iPhone 20 Pro, how the display is constructed itself might still remain a problem. Apple wanted to create a borderless bezel-free experience with zero distortion.

According to one report, Apple failed to perfect that display and is considering releasing the phone with an imperfect screen. This screen, though still great, will have some brightness issues and will also slightly distort elements on the edges of the display.

Apple will instead try to perfect this display for the iPhone that comes after next year’s Pro model.

Glad to see it catching on




At first, many people wondered whether a phone without any display cutouts would be anything special. This was baffling to me as I couldn’t think of a better upgrade for existing flagship smartphones.

I’m glad to see that you’re coming around. I just hope that the phone can be readied in time and will usher in the industrywide change that I so desperately want to see.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Trump T1 Phone appears to be a mid-range phone from beloved Android manufacturer
Trump T1 Phone appears to be a mid-range phone from beloved Android manufacturer
T-Mobile is apparently fundamentally changing
T-Mobile is apparently fundamentally changing
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like
Customers slowly handing more power to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Customers slowly handing more power to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
This is Apple’s next best iPhone: all screen, no bezels, and certainly no Dynamic Island
This is Apple’s next best iPhone: all screen, no bezels, and certainly no Dynamic Island
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
Latest News
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now