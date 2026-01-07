Motorola is back in the non-foldable flagship game with the luxurious Signature

If it feels like Motorola hasn't released a truly premium Android handset (outside of the Razr family, at least) in an unusually long time, you have pretty great instincts.





But that changes today with the official announcement of the "world-class" Signature , which technically follows in the footsteps of the Edge 50 Ultra flagship unveiled almost two years ago while very clearly aiming to mark a fresh and exciting new start for one of the most ambitious and creative smartphone brands around.

That's an undeniably impressive spec sheet, but it could have been even better





Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;

512GB internal storage space;

16GB RAM;

Android 16 ;

; Up to seven OS upgrades and up to seven years of security patches;

6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with 2780 x 1264 pixel resolution, 165Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 6200 nits of brightness;

95.23 percent screen-to-body ratio;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 828 sensor, Ultra Pixel technology, and f/1.6 aperture;

50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with Quad Pixel technology and f/2.0 aperture;

50MP tertiary periscope telephoto lens with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, 3x optical zoom, and 100x Super Zoom;

50MP front-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 500 sensor, Quad Pixel technology, and f/2.0 aperture;

5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD 810H durability;

162.1 x 76.4 x 6.99mm dimensions;

186 grams weight;

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection;

Aircraft-grade aluminum frame;

Linen-inspired and twill-inspired finishes;

Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colorways;

On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader;

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

USB Type-C port;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC connectivity.



If you're struggling to identify the one key detail that would have made the first-gen Motorola Signature a truly formidable rival for the recently released OnePlus 15 and Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy S26 Ultra , you've probably not paid enough attention to Qualcomm's admittedly confusing announcements from the last few months.



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Elegance and luxury taken to a whole new level





Of course, the processor is only one piece of an intricate puzzle, and the Motorola Signature's primary weakness (which is not even that major) is clearly offset by a multitude of much more meaningful strengths.





motorola signature

A captivating design, now on display at CES 2026. pic.twitter.com/1HllgKkXho — motorola (@Moto) January 7, 2026



I'm talking mainly about a super-stylish design with "elevated" textures and "perfected" shades meant to turn heads and blow minds, as well as an almost unbelievably thin profile... for a 5,200mAh battery-packing handset.



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That's naturally not as large as the 7,000mAh cell found inside budget-friendly mid-rangers like the Moto G57 Power , but it is slightly bigger than the 5,000mAh battery squeezed by Samsung into a way thicker and heavier Galaxy S25 Ultra





The wired and wireless charging speeds of said 5,200mAh battery are even more remarkable than the cell capacity, and the same goes for the multiple water and dust resistance standards and the military-grade durability of this very elegant device.





What do you think about the Signature now that it's official? I love it 63.55% I like the design, but the specs could be better 14.49% I like the specs, but the design could be better 11.68% I'm a little underwhelmed 8.88% I hate it 1.4% Vote 214 Votes





Somehow, Motorola seems to have struck a nearly perfect balance between style and robustness here, and I'm sure many of you can agree with me when I say that's more important than using Qualcomm's latest state-of-the-art chipset.





Besides, even the raw power equation is more complicated sometimes, and with 512GB internal storage space and 16GB RAM on deck, the Motorola Signature will certainly not disappoint you in that overall department either.





The four, count'em, four different 50MP cameras are also pretty great... by virtually any standards, and uncharacteristically for Motorola, the company promises to support its latest Android flagship from a software perspective for no less than seven years, thus rivaling Samsung and Google from yet another important standpoint.

The right price point to take on the Galaxy S26 Ultra?





Let's be honest, the biggest (or rather the only) question mark still hovering over the Motorola Signature following all those incredibly detailed leaks from the last few weeks was its price tag.





Galaxy S25 Ultra , and almost definitely, the upcoming That's now confirmed at €999 in Europe, which equates to around $1,170, beating the likes of the, and almost definitely, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra as well. Unfortunately (although not totally unsurprisingly), the Signature is only confirmed for a release across the old continent, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions in the "coming months", with North America missing from the list.