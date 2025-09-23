Motorola's 'impossibly thin and incredibly tough' Edge 70 leaks out ahead of probable 2026 launch
Motorola's next big "vanilla" Edge mid-ranger looks absolutely stunning in an eye-catching green-and-yellow combination in a newly leaked high-quality promotional image.
There's not an awful lot we know about the Motorola Edge 70 at the moment, but based on a surprisingly high-quality promotional image leaked by the always reliable Evan Blass with several months to go until the handset is expected to be released, this bad boy could follow the recent trend set by Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone Air, hopefully with a significantly lower price attached to its name.
Now that's a gorgeous mid-ranger!
If there's one thing Motorola knows how to do, it's designing premium-looking devices with respectable specifications and super-competitive price points.
Something tells me that's all going to apply to the mid-end Edge 70 next year... even though all of the phone's key specs and features are technically still under wraps. I can't even guarantee that you're looking at an affordable mid-range soldier here, although that name makes the family connection with this year's "standard" Edge 60 crystal clear.
The Edge 70 could be one of the prettiest Android mid-rangers of next year. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Compared to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 70 undeniably looks more striking at a first glance, thanks not only to a vibrant (Pantone-validated) green shade, but also some very eye-catching yellow accents around the rear-facing camera lenses and an interesting new side button.
That's almost certainly the same AI Key found on the Edge 60 Pro (but not on the "vanilla" Edge 60), highlighting Motorola's increased dedication to improving the convenience and artificial intelligence skills of its most affordable phones.
Now, I obviously don't think the Edge 70 will set you back a measly $200 or $250 with that "impossibly thin and incredibly tough" design, but I can promise you its recommended price will be significantly lower compared to other ultra-thin devices on the market. With the Edge 60 measuring 7.9mm at its thinnest point, I also don't expect the Edge 70 to undercut the Galaxy S25 Edge's 5.8mm profile, but if it's cheap enough, a 7mm or so waist could be a pretty extraordinary achievement.
Don't forget that the Edge 60 is remarkably robust as well, with IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, and the "incredibly tough" Edge 70 is likely to retain (if not improve) those durability marks... while presumably reducing bulk. I don't know about you, but I'm pretty excited about this product all of a sudden.
The beginning of a beautiful new family
Yes, this is most likely just the first of many Edge 70-series devices expected to make the rumor rounds over the next six months or so before eventually breaking cover to follow in the footsteps of the Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Stylus, and US-specific Edge (2025).
Could one or several members of the Motorola Edge 70 family see daylight by the end of 2025? I personally doubt that, but weirder things have happened in the past in the mobile industry in general and Motorola's product portfolio in particular.
The Edge 50 Ultra never got a direct sequel... for some reason. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
With the Edge 60 lineup curiously missing an Ultra model, I can't help but hope that Motorola will skip to an Edge 70 Ultra flagship soon to rival not only the aforementioned Galaxy S25 Edge, but the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra as well.
For the time being, of course, that's merely wishful thinking on my part, which Evan Blass may or may not corroborate in the near future.
