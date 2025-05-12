Motorola Edge 60 Review: One of the best cameras for this price

Motorola Edge 60 Intro





The Motorola Edge 60 is Motorola’s newest mid-range handset, which punches over its weight a little in some regards. It borrows heavily from the Edge 60 Pro, including the same 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge display, the same camera hardware, and fast 68W wired charging.









In terms of design, the Edge 60 keeps Motorola's signature sleek look with a slim vegan leather body but with improved durability. This year, Motorola also introduces an upgraded 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a sharper 50 MP selfie shooter, both notable improvements over last year's model.





It's not all good, though, as it no longer supports wireless charging and does not include a charger.



Pricing and color availability vary by region. In the U.K., you can get a 12/512 GB version of the Edge 60 for £379.99, which is slightly more expensive compared to the competition from Samsung and Nothing.





So, should you consider Motorola's Edge 60 , or should you skip it and look towards the Pro model or one of the alternatives?





Motorola Edge 60 What we like Excellent Cameras for the Price

High-Quality Display

Strong Battery Life and Fast Charging What we don't like No Wireless Charging or Charger in the Box

Underwhelming Audio and Haptics

The Motorola Edge 60 hits right in the bullseye of our Price Class Average score of 6.1. Its strongest areas are its design and camera performance which are above what you would expect in this price range, but what pulls it down are the lack of wireless charging and somewhat poor chip performance.





Table of Contents:





Motorola Edge 60 Specs

Improved cameras, but no wireless charging













Motorola Edge 60 Design and Display A familiar design and a bright display







The Edge 60 has that classic Motorola look that we have been enjoying for the last few years. That means a slim body with a vegan leather back panel that makes the phone less prone to slipping and fingerprints.





It is a rather light handset at 179 g, measuring 161.2 x 73.1 x 7.9 mm.





Unlike the Edge 60 Pro, though, there is no AI-dedicated button on the left side. That's a loss, since that button is not customizable on the Pro model anyways.





Motorola has also thrown in an IP69 certification this year, which means the Edge 60 should be able to withstand high pressure water jets. That's on top of the IP68 certification that means the device has been tested at 1.5m of fresh water for 30 minutes.









The Motorola Edge 60 comes in three hues: Pantone Gibraltar sea, Shamrock, Plum perfect. That said, It really depends on the location you are buying it from.





Motorola's online store for the U.K. shows the Pantone Gibraltar sea and Pantone Shamrock, for example, but not the Plum perfect. To make things even more confusing, if you look at the top of the Edge 60 page on that same webpage, you only get the Pantone Gibraltar as an option.



Apparently even Apparently even budget phones no longer get a charger in the box nowadays. This is especially frustrating in Motorola's case, as the fast charging speeds its phones come with require the company's own chargers and rarely work with third-party ones.





At the very least you get a color-matching case in the box, among the other usual contents such as a USB-C cable and documentation.







You get practically the same curved-edge display that also comes with the pricier Motorola Edge 60 Pro. That means a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, same brightness, and even the Gorilla Glass 7i that should be decently durable.





Numbers and specs aside, it is a gorgeous screen, and I enjoyed every bit of it, but with one major caveat — the curved edges. I used to enjoy this design, but nowadays I prefer the flat screen because it avoids reflections that can sometimes come in the way of content you are enjoying. These reflections are especially annoying when you are playing games.





Besides the light reflections, though, the display is amazing and it gets plenty bright and visible for most scenarios.





Display Measurements:







The Edge 60 has better peak brightness than its predecessor, but its minimum brightness is actually quite worse. The color accuracy has also dropped significantly in comparison.



In terms of biometrics, the fingerprint reader on the Edge 60 feels slow. If the phone is locked (screen turned off), it takes a good second to unlock, which can be frustrating. Unfortunately, the face-unlock route takes the same time, so you kind of have to get used to this setback.





The good news is that if the screen is not turned off, the fingerprint reader's speed is fast enough.





Motorola Edge 60 Camera Good quality and versatility for the price





Motorola Edge 60 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 135 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 141 Main (wide) BEST 87 74 Zoom BEST 29 22 Ultra-wide BEST 26 20 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 128 Main (wide) BEST 83 66 Zoom BEST 27 19 Ultra-wide BEST 24 19 Selfie BEST 28 25



The Edge 60 's camera system performed surprisingly well during our photo score. The same cannot be said for video, however, especially regarding the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras.



The Edge 60's camera system performed surprisingly well during our photo score. The same cannot be said for video, however, especially regarding the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras.

Interestingly, Motorola seems to have used the exact same camera hardware on the cheaper Edge 60 that the Edge 60 Pro has, which means you are getting a better camera system then most phones at this price range.



In short, you have a 50 MP main (wide), a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto camera. The difference from last year's model is the ultra-wide, which used to be 13 MP.





The selfie camera has also been upgraded from a 32 MP one with an aperture of f/2.4 to a 50 MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. This new front camera is sharper and does better in low light.







Frankly, for a phone of this caliber, the photos look great! The detail is good, especially with the main and telephoto cameras. That said, the colors seem to be incosistent between the different cameras, and sometimes even between shots with the same camera.









Video Quality



Much like the Edge 60 Pro, the image during video recording looks sharp, even when using the rather low-resolution telephoto camera, but stabilization is poor.

Something that's different with the Edge 60 is that it cannot expose the scene very well when there is a high-contrast scenario, which in this case has led to very dark shadows. Keep in mind that video recording is limited to 4K 30fps.





Motorola Edge 60 Performance & Benchmarks Almost no performance gains







Motorola has changed the processor from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE that powered last year's model to the Mediatek Dimensity 7300. Unfortunately, the two chips are rather similar to each other as far as performance goes.





The new chip mostly plays a big role when it comes to power efficiency, as you will see in the battery section later on.





In the U.K. and other parts of Europe you get a 12 GB RAM model, which is pretty neat at this price point.





You don't feel a lack of power when using the Edge 60 for regular tasks, including when using the camera app. However, it does slow down when you try to edit video and photo content in specialized apps like those from Adobe or Capcut.





CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 1057 Motorola Edge 50 1081 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 3024 Motorola Edge 50 2966 View all





CPU performance is practically the same as last generation.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 861 Motorola Edge 50 824 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 857 Motorola Edge 50 819 View all





Just like with the CPU performance, there is hardly any improvement with the GPU.





Storage-wise, the only version that is available in Motorola's U.K. website has 512 GB — more than enough for most people. That said, unlike the Pro, you do have the option to expand that storage via a microSD card.





Motorola Edge 60 Software









The Motorola Edge 60 runs on Theruns on Android 15 and features Motorola's custom Hello UI, which offers a near-stock Android experience with additional enhancements, including AI-driven features like Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Smart Connect.





As for software support, Motorola should provide three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches for the Edge 60 , although there might be some delays.







Motorola Edge 60 Battery Big upgrade to battery life



Motorola Edge 60

( 5200 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 12m Ranks #55 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 3m Browsing 16h 20m Average is 16h 19m Video 10h 30m Average is 10h 9m Gaming 10h 16m Average is 10h 5m Charging speed 68W Charger 75% 30 min 0h 47m Full charge Ranks #35 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



While it is nowhere near the Pro model, the Motorola Edge 60 still showed great battery life, with an estimated 7 hours and 12 minutes in our Battery Score. That's still quite a bit better than one of its main competitors — the Galaxy A36 5G.





Test results aside, the Edge 60 would last me for almost two days before I had to plug it in and recharge.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Edge 60 5200 mAh 7h 12min 16h 20min 10h 30min 10h 16min Motorola Edge 50 5000 mAh 5h 50min 14h 52min 8h 3min 7h 1min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Edge 60 5200 mAh 0h 47min N/A 75% N/A Motorola Edge 50 5000 mAh 0h 52min Untested 81% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





The phone comes with 68W wired charging, which was enough to juice up the new 5,200 mAh battery in 47 minutes. In 30 minutes, it was enough to charge the Edge 60 to 75%. That's fast enough in my book.









Unlike the more expensive Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the non-Pro variant does not support wireless charging.

Unlike the more expensivePro, the non-Pro variant does not support wireless charging.





Motorola Edge 60 Audio Quality and Haptics



The budget status of the Motorola Edge 60 is definitely felt when it comes to its dual speakers. The audio feels flat and the maximum volume is not that high either. The audio is good enough to enjoy content with speech, but I wouldn't buy this phone if I wanted to watch movies or listen to music without headphones.





Speaking of headphones, you don't get a 3.5mm audio jack so you will have to use Bluetooth ones.





Haptics on the Edge 60 are also nothing to write home about. They are somewhat mushy and unpleasant, so Turned them off immediately.





Should you buy it?







The Motorola Edge 60 delivers standout value in the mid-range segment, especially for users who prioritize camera hardware, display quality, and battery life. With the same camera setup as its more expensive Pro sibling, a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen, and strong battery endurance, it’s one of the most photography-friendly and premium-feeling phones in its class.



However, it’s not without flaws. Video performance is underwhelming, the fingerprint sensor is slow, and audio quality is basic at best. Also, while the design is sleek, the curved screen might not be for everyone. If these trade-offs don’t bother you, the Edge 60 is easy to recommend.



Still, it’s worth considering the competition. The Samsung Galaxy A36 offers longer software support and a slightly brighter display, but it falls behind in camera and video quality, and its performance feels more sluggish overall. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) brings a unique transparent design, solid battery life, and an intuitive software experience, but its camera system is less consistent and its performance barely improves over the previous model.





