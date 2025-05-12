Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Motorola Edge 60 Review: One of the best cameras for this price

By
0comments
Motorola
Man holding bright green phone in the middle of the frame.

Motorola Edge 60 Intro


The Motorola Edge 60 is Motorola’s newest mid-range handset, which punches over its weight a little in some regards. It borrows heavily from the Edge 60 Pro, including the same 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge display, the same camera hardware, and fast 68W wired charging.

This year, Motorola also introduces an upgraded 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a sharper 50 MP selfie shooter, both notable improvements over last year’s model.

In terms of design, the Edge 60 keeps Motorola’s signature sleek look with a slim vegan leather body but with improved durability.

It's not all good, though, as it no longer supports wireless charging and does not include a charger.

Pricing and color availability vary by region. In the U.K., you can get a 12/512 GB version of the Edge 60 for £379.99, which is slightly more expensive compared to the competition from Samsung and Nothing.

So, should you consider Motorola's Edge 60, or should you skip it and look towards the Pro model or one of the alternatives?

Motorola Edge 60
What we like
  • Excellent Cameras for the Price
  • High-Quality Display
  • Strong Battery Life and Fast Charging
What we don't like
  • No Wireless Charging or Charger in the Box
  • Underwhelming Audio and Haptics
  • Below-Average Performance
6.1
PhoneArena Rating
6.1
Price Class Average
Battery Life
7.2
7
Photo Quality
6.5
6
Video Quality
5.6
5
Charging
8.2
7.8
Performance Heavy
3.8
4.1
Performance Light
6
5.9
Display Quality
7
7.6
Design
8
6.8
Wireless Charging
0
4
Biometrics
6
6.3
Audio
5
6
Software
5
5.1
Why the score?
This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G
How do we rate?
User Score
Be the first to review this phone
Add Review


The Motorola Edge 60 hits right in the bullseye of our Price Class Average score of 6.1. Its strongest areas are its design and camera performance which are above what you would expect in this price range, but what pulls it down are the lack of wireless charging and somewhat poor chip performance.

Table of Contents:

Motorola Edge 60 Specs

Improved cameras, but no wireless charging

Let's start with an overview of the Motorola Edge 60 specs:

Motorola Edge 60Nothing Phone (3a)
Size and Weight
161.2 x 73.1 x 7.9 mm
179 g
IP68/IP69		Size and Weight
163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm
201 g
IP64
Display
6.7 inches
1220 x 2712 pixels
120Hz
Corning Gorilla Glass 7i		Display
6.7 inches
1080 x 2392 pixels
120Hz
Panda Glass
Processor
Dimensity 7300
4nm		Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
4nm
Software
Android 15
3 major Android upgrades		Software
Android 15
3 major Android upgrades
Cameras
50 MP main
10 MP 3x telephoto
50 MP ultra-wide

50 MP front		Cameras
50 MP main
50 MP 2x telephoto
8 MP ultra-wide

32 MP front
Battery Size
5,200 mAh		Battery Size
5,000 mAh
Charging Speeds
68W wired
No wireless		Charging Speeds
50W wired
No wireless
Prices
£379		Prices
£329

Motorola Edge 60 Design and Display

A familiar design and a bright display


The Edge 60 has that classic Motorola look that we have been enjoying for the last few years. That means a slim body with a vegan leather back panel that makes the phone less prone to slipping and fingerprints.

It is a rather light handset at 179 g, measuring 161.2 x 73.1 x 7.9 mm.

Unlike the Edge 60 Pro, though, there is no AI-dedicated button on the left side. That's a loss, since that button is not customizable on the Pro model anyways.

Motorola has also thrown in an IP69 certification this year, which means the Edge 60 should be able to withstand high pressure water jets. That's on top of the IP68 certification that means the device has been tested at 1.5m of fresh water for 30 minutes.


The Motorola Edge 60 comes in three hues: Pantone Gibraltar sea, Shamrock, Plum perfect. That said, It really depends on the location you are buying it from.

Motorola's online store for the U.K. shows the Pantone Gibraltar sea and Pantone Shamrock, for example, but not the Plum perfect. To make things even more confusing, if you look at the top of the Edge 60 page on that same webpage, you only get the Pantone Gibraltar as an option.



Apparently even budget phones no longer get a charger in the box nowadays. This is especially frustrating in Motorola's case, as the fast charging speeds its phones come with require the company's own chargers and rarely work with third-party ones.

At the very least you get a color-matching case in the box, among the other usual contents such as a USB-C cable and documentation.



You get practically the same curved-edge display that also comes with the pricier Motorola Edge 60 Pro. That means a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, same brightness, and even the Gorilla Glass 7i that should be decently durable.

Numbers and specs aside, it is a gorgeous screen, and I enjoyed every bit of it, but with one major caveat — the curved edges. I used to enjoy this design, but nowadays I prefer the flat screen because it avoids reflections that can sometimes come in the way of content you are enjoying. These reflections are especially annoying when you are playing games.

Besides the light reflections, though, the display is amazing and it gets plenty bright and visible for most scenarios.

Display Measurements:



The Edge 60 has better peak brightness than its predecessor, but its minimum brightness is actually quite worse. The color accuracy has also dropped significantly in comparison.

In terms of biometrics, the fingerprint reader on the Edge 60 feels slow. If the phone is locked (screen turned off), it takes a good second to unlock, which can be frustrating. Unfortunately, the face-unlock route takes the same time, so you kind of have to get used to this setback.

The good news is that if the screen is not turned off, the fingerprint reader's speed is fast enough.

Motorola Edge 60 Camera

Good quality and versatility for the price


Motorola Edge 60
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
135
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
141
Main (wide)
BEST 87
74
Zoom
BEST 29
22
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
20
Selfie
BEST 30
25
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
128
Main (wide)
BEST 83
66
Zoom
BEST 27
19
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
19
Selfie
BEST 28
25
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


The Edge 60's camera system performed surprisingly well during our photo score. The same cannot be said for video, however, especially regarding the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras.

Interestingly, Motorola seems to have used the exact same camera hardware on the cheaper Edge 60 that the Edge 60 Pro has, which means you are getting a better camera system then most phones at this price range.

In short, you have a 50 MP main (wide), a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto camera. The difference from last year's model is the ultra-wide, which used to be 13 MP.

The selfie camera has also been upgraded from a 32 MP one with an aperture of f/2.4 to a 50 MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. This new front camera is sharper and does better in low light.



Frankly, for a phone of this caliber, the photos look great! The detail is good, especially with the main and telephoto cameras. That said, the colors seem to be incosistent between the different cameras, and sometimes even between shots with the same camera.

Keep in mind that video recording is limited to 4K 30fps.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

Much like the Edge 60 Pro, the image during video recording looks sharp, even when using the rather low-resolution telephoto camera, but stabilization is poor.

Something that's different with the Edge 60 is that it cannot expose the scene very well when there is a high-contrast scenario, which in this case has led to very dark shadows.

Motorola Edge 60 Performance & Benchmarks

Almost no performance gains


Motorola has changed the processor from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE that powered last year's model to the Mediatek Dimensity 7300. Unfortunately, the two chips are rather similar to each other as far as performance goes.

The new chip mostly plays a big role when it comes to power efficiency, as you will see in the battery section later on.

In the U.K. and other parts of Europe you get a 12 GB RAM model, which is pretty neat at this price point.

You don't feel a lack of power when using the Edge 60 for regular tasks, including when using the camera app. However, it does slow down when you try to edit video and photo content in specialized apps like those from Adobe or Capcut.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Motorola Edge 601057
Motorola Edge 501081
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Edge 603024
Motorola Edge 502966
View all


CPU performance is practically the same as last generation.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 60861
Motorola Edge 50824
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 60857
Motorola Edge 50819
View all

Just like with the CPU performance, there is hardly any improvement with the GPU.

Storage-wise, the only version that is available in Motorola's U.K. website has 512 GB — more than enough for most people. That said, unlike the Pro, you do have the option to expand that storage via a microSD card.

Motorola Edge 60 Software




The Motorola Edge 60 runs on Android 15 and features Motorola's custom Hello UI, which offers a near-stock Android experience with additional enhancements, including AI-driven features like Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Smart Connect.

As for software support, Motorola should provide three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches for the Edge 60, although there might be some delays.

Motorola Edge 60 Battery

Big upgrade to battery life

Motorola Edge 60
( 5200 mAh )
Motorola Edge 60
Battery Life Estimate
7h 12m
Ranks #55 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 3m
Browsing
16h 20m
Average is 16h 19m
Video
10h 30m
Average is 10h 9m
Gaming
10h 16m
Average is 10h 5m
Charging speed
68W
Charger
75%
30 min
0h 47m
Full charge
Ranks #35 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
N/A
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


While it is nowhere near the Pro model, the Motorola Edge 60 still showed great battery life, with an estimated 7 hours and 12 minutes in our Battery Score. That's still quite a bit better than one of its main competitors — the Galaxy A36 5G.

Test results aside, the Edge 60 would last me for almost two days before I had to plug it in and recharge.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Edge 60
5200 mAh
 7h 12min 16h 20min 10h 30min 10h 16min
Motorola Edge 50
5000 mAh
 5h 50min 14h 52min 8h 3min 7h 1min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Edge 60
5200 mAh
 0h 47min N/A 75% N/A
Motorola Edge 50
5000 mAh
 0h 52min Untested 81% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

The phone comes with 68W wired charging, which was enough to juice up the new 5,200 mAh battery in 47 minutes. In 30 minutes, it was enough to charge the Edge 60 to 75%. That's fast enough in my book.



Unlike the more expensive Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the non-Pro variant does not support wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Audio Quality and Haptics


The budget status of the Motorola Edge 60 is definitely felt when it comes to its dual speakers. The audio feels flat and the maximum volume is not that high either. The audio is good enough to enjoy content with speech, but I wouldn't buy this phone if I wanted to watch movies or listen to music without headphones.

Speaking of headphones, you don't get a 3.5mm audio jack so you will have to use Bluetooth ones.

Haptics on the Edge 60 are also nothing to write home about. They are somewhat mushy and unpleasant, so Turned them off immediately.

Should you buy it?



The Motorola Edge 60 delivers standout value in the mid-range segment, especially for users who prioritize camera hardware, display quality, and battery life. With the same camera setup as its more expensive Pro sibling, a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen, and strong battery endurance, it’s one of the most photography-friendly and premium-feeling phones in its class.

However, it’s not without flaws. Video performance is underwhelming, the fingerprint sensor is slow, and audio quality is basic at best. Also, while the design is sleek, the curved screen might not be for everyone. If these trade-offs don’t bother you, the Edge 60 is easy to recommend.

Still, it’s worth considering the competition. The Samsung Galaxy A36 offers longer software support and a slightly brighter display, but it falls behind in camera and video quality, and its performance feels more sluggish overall. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) brings a unique transparent design, solid battery life, and an intuitive software experience, but its camera system is less consistent and its performance barely improves over the previous model.

