Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: It excels where it matters... and stumbles where it shouldn't
A powerful all-day phone with a sharp design and clean software — just don’t count on it for great video.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Intro
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is Motorola's latest flagship contender in the upper mid-range segment, and it brings several key upgrades over its predecessor.
The new model comes with a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chip, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It also has some of the best battery life we have tested recently, partially thanks to a large 6,000 mAh battery.
As of now, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is not officially available in the U.S. In the U.K. you get a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB. It can be purchased directly from Motorola's online store for £599.99, which is a little over the OnePlus 13R's £529 and a lot more expensive than the £499 that the Pixel 9a goes for.
However, while there is much more to love about the Edge 60 Pro, it comes with some caveats. The video performance is rather poor, and the charging speeds have been downgraded. It also still offers only 3 years of software support, which at this price range is rather disappointing.
As of now, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is not officially available in the U.S. In the U.K. you get a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB. It can be purchased directly from Motorola's online store for £599.99, which is a little over the OnePlus 13R's £529 and a lot more expensive than the £499 that the Pixel 9a goes for.
So, with such a price, what does the new Edge 60 Pro have to offer?
Our review score places the Edge 60 Pro right at the average rating for its price class. It is above that average when it comes to battery life, with some small setbacks like the wireless charging, software support, and performance.
Table of Contents:
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specs
Upgrades on multiple fronts
Let's start with an overview of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro specs:
|Motorola Edge 60 Pro
|Motorola Edge 50 Pro
|Size and Weight
160.7 x 73.1 x 8.2 mm
186 g
|Size and Weight
161.2 x 72.4 x 8.2 mm
186 g
|Display
6.7 inches
1220 x 2712 pixels
120Hz
|Display
6.7 inches
1220 x 2712 pixels
120Hz
|Processor
Dimensity 8350 Extreme
4nm
|Processor
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
4nm
|Software
Android 15
3 Android updates
4 security patches
|Software
Android 14
3 Android updates
4 security patches
|Cameras
50 MP main (wide)
10 MP 3x telephoto
50 MP ultra-wide
50 MP front
|Cameras
50 MP main (wide)
10 MP 3x telephoto
13 MP ultra-wide
50 MP front
|Battery Size
6,000 mAh
|Battery Size
4,500 mAh
|Charging Speeds
90W wired
15W wireless
5W reverse wired
|Charging Speeds
125W wired
50W wireless
10W reverse wireless
|Price
£599
|Price
£599
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Design and Display
Familiar design and experience, albeit with a new button
A classic Motorola design. | Image by PhoneArena
The Edge 60 Pro continues its predecessor's slim form factor, with a vegan leather back panel for extra grip and no fingerprints. It is also very light, at just 186 g, and measures 160.7 x 73.1 x 8.2 mm.
Nice and thin. | Image by PhoneArena
This year, Motorola has added a dedicated AI button on the left side of the phone, which offers the same satisfying clickiness as the volume and power buttons on the right.
In terms of durability, the Edge 60 Pro comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings—meaning it's not only protected against dust and submersion in water (IP68), but can also withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets (IP69).
The display has also been upgraded with Gorilla Glass 7i, a new mid-range glass from Corning that is said to come with improved scratch resistance and drop protection compared to previous glass used in this price segment.
In terms of durability, the Edge 60 Pro comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings—meaning it's not only protected against dust and submersion in water (IP68), but can also withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets (IP69).
The display has also been upgraded with Gorilla Glass 7i, a new mid-range glass from Corning that is said to come with improved scratch resistance and drop protection compared to previous glass used in this price segment.
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro in its three color variants. | Image credits — Motorola
The Edge 60 Pro comes in Pantone Shadow, Dazzling Blue, Sparkling Grape. We have the Pantone Sparkling Grape, which is very vibrant and rich, and has a more leathery feel to it.
While there's no charger in the box, it's nice to see a color-matching case to help you protect the phone the moment you unbox it. Other than that, you get the usual USB-C cable and SIM tool.
The curved edge display of the Edge 60 Pro has stellar image quality, although I still prefer a flat one to avoid those pesky reflections. Still, I watching content on this phone. The colors looked vibrant and, since it is an OLED panel, the contrast was great too.
Some goodies in the box. | Image by PhoneArena
While there's no charger in the box, it's nice to see a color-matching case to help you protect the phone the moment you unbox it. Other than that, you get the usual USB-C cable and SIM tool.
Brightness levels are high enough for most scenarios. | Image by PhoneArena
The curved edge display of the Edge 60 Pro has stellar image quality, although I still prefer a flat one to avoid those pesky reflections. Still, I watching content on this phone. The colors looked vibrant and, since it is an OLED panel, the contrast was great too.
The screen gets bright enough to use outdoors, even though it doesn't really match what some other phones like the Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13R offer.
As for biometrics, the fingerprint reader that's embedded in the display feels plenty quick and worked well.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Camera
New ultra-wide camera
A good camera system for the price. | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
136
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
145
BEST 87
75
BEST 29
24
BEST 26
20
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
126
BEST 83
67
BEST 27
18
BEST 24
17
BEST 28
24
If we are talking about photography, the camera system on the Edge 60 Pro is a solid performer, with good scores in all of our camera tests. Things start to go a little downhill when we take a look at the phones video recording, though, especially when using the secondary cameras.
As for camera hardware, we have a brand new 50 MP ultra-wide snapper (upgraded from 13 MP) that is also capable of Macro Mode and has auto focus. The main 50 MP image sensor has not changed, but its aperture is now f/1.8 vs f/1.4 on the predecessor. The 10 MP 3x telephoto camera can now also digitally zoom up to 50x.
The selfie camera remains at 50 MP.
Photos from the Edge 60 Pro look crisp, and that Pantone validation seems to be more than just a sticker for extra credit, as the colors are true to life, although more so when shooting with the main camera than the other two.
The ultra-wide camera is still a little soft, despite its higher resolution, but I like how the phone handles HDR situations — there is plenty of detail both in the highlights and the shadows without the image looking weird.
The 3x telephoto camera is sharp enough to be perfectly usable, and it preserves the color accuracy better than the ultra-wide camera.
The selfie camera does a stellar job, capturing pretty accurate skin tones and pleasantly sharp images (without oversharpening).
Video Quality
As long as you stay still, video quality with the main and telephoto cameras is pretty good. The moment you start moving, though, you notice just how poor the video stabilization is on this phone.
The video quality from the ultra-wide camera, on the other hand, is poor no matter how you are using it, so I wouldn't recommend it for video.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Performance & Benchmarks
A truly powerful chipset
Motorola has also upgraded the memory and storage. | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola decided to go with Mediatek for the new Edge 60 Pro, upgrading to the Dimensity 8350 Extreme from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 that powered the previous generation.
The phone feels snappy during regular use, and it felt capable for mobile gaming, although it did get a bit hot after prolonged use.
CPU Performance Benchmarks:
The single core CPU performance has increased by about 21% while the multi-core performance has jumped by a more significant 34% compared to last generation.
GPU Performance
In terms of raw graphical performance, the Dimensity 8350 Extreme reached twice as better results in the 3DMark Extreme benchmark. That said, the Edge 60 Pro overheated very easily, which dropped its performance lower than its predecessor due to throttling.
As for memory, you get 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (really fast memory) and 512 GB UFS 4.0 of storage, both of which are upgrades over the predecessor, which had LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Software
The phone runs on Hello UI, which is Motorola’s UI skin based on Android 15. It is as clean and near-stock as ever, with some thoughtful enhancements. This year, however, the inclusion of Moto AI, Motorola’s own suite of intelligent features, sets this new generation apart from the previous ones.
Moto AI introduces several tools, all of which we have seen before from other phone manufacturers. You have "Catch Me Up," which summarizes missed notifications, and "Pay Attention" that can transcribe and summarize conversations in real time. "Next Move" provides contextual suggestions based on your habits, and "Remember This" lets you tag important information for future recall using voice prompts.
The Edge 60 Pro also supports Google's "Circle to Search", letting you find information instantly by circling text or images on your screen — a useful addition powered by Google's visual search capabilities.
All of this is accessible via a dedicated AI Key on the left side of the phone, allowing quick access to tools like "Update Me" or "Take Notes" with a single press. You can long-press the key to access Moto AI without unlocking the phone.
The great news here is that—unlike with the Edge 60 Fusion—more of the AI features happen on-device, which makes these AI features work noticeably more quickly in comparison.
I do have to take away some brownie points from Motorola, though, as this AI Key cannot be customized for other functions.
Moto AI currently supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with broader language support likely to come.
I do have to take away some brownie points from Motorola, though, as this AI Key cannot be customized for other functions.
Moto AI currently supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with broader language support likely to come.
As for the software support window, it is still 3 years of Android upgrades and 4 years of security patches.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Battery
Stellar battery life
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
( 6000 mAh )
( 6000 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
8h 34m
Ranks #9 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 3m
Browsing
18h 44m
Average is 16h 19m
Video
12h 21m
Average is 10h 9m
Gaming
13h 40m
Average is 10h 5m
Charging speed
90W
Charger
75%
30 min
0h 49m
Full charge
Ranks #41 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
12W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with an upgraded 6,000 Si/C battery, which has drastically improved the battery life compared to last year's model. In fact, it is in the top 10 phones we have tested in the last couple of years as far as battery life goes.
I didn't even have to charge the Edge 60 Pro at the end of the day, as it still had about 60% of its battery left before I went to bed, even on weekends when I tend to spend a little more time on things like YouTube videos or gaming.
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
It seems that the sacrifice Motorola decided to make to achieve this great battery life on the Edge 60 Pro was the charging speeds. Last generation had 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, and this year's Edge Pro comes with 90W of wired and 15W of wireless.
In our tests, the difference was twice the time when charging the phone via a cable. Frankly, while this is undoubtedly a downgrade, I think it is well-calculated one — 50 minutes to charge to 100% and 30 minutes to get 75% is more than quick enough, especially with such great battery life.
Some downgrades are okay when you compensate with an appropriate improvement. | Image by PhoneArena
Lastly, the reverse-wireless charging has also dropped down from 10W to 5W, but at least it is still there to help you juice up your other gadgets like a pair of earbuds or a smartwatch.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics
The dual speakers sound pretty good — there's some depth to the audio and speech is clear. This changes once you go above 70% of the max volume, though, which is when you start to hear distortion.
If you don't mind the somewhat small distortion, the phone can get very loud, so it's perfect if you are cooking and want to listen to a podcast or a YouTube video, for example.
The speakers are also good enough to enjoy some music on the go, as long as you don't max out the volume.
As for haptics, they feel tight on the Edge 60 Pro, although typing can sound rather annoying while the phone vibrates for each tap, which is why I turned haptic feedback for the keyboard off — something I don't usually do.
Should you buy it?
Make sure you take a look at the competition first. | Image by PhoneArena
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is a strong choice if you're after a well-rounded Android phone that delivers excellent battery life, fast performance, and a clean software experience—without pushing into $1,000 flagship territory.
That said, it does have its shortcomings. Video recording remains somewhat of a weakness, which could be a deal-breaker if you frequently capture memories with family and friends. Depending on your priorities, you might find better value in alternatives like the Pixel 9a, which offers superior video quality and longer software support at a lower price, or the OnePlus 13R, which boasts faster charging and a better display.
If you're okay with the limited video performance and shorter software support, the Edge 60 Pro still delivers a satisfying user experience. It’s a meaningful upgrade over its predecessor in several key areas and offers solid all-around value for the price.
That said, it does have its shortcomings. Video recording remains somewhat of a weakness, which could be a deal-breaker if you frequently capture memories with family and friends. Depending on your priorities, you might find better value in alternatives like the Pixel 9a, which offers superior video quality and longer software support at a lower price, or the OnePlus 13R, which boasts faster charging and a better display.
If you're okay with the limited video performance and shorter software support, the Edge 60 Pro still delivers a satisfying user experience. It’s a meaningful upgrade over its predecessor in several key areas and offers solid all-around value for the price.
