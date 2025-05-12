Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: It excels where it matters... and stumbles where it shouldn't

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Intro





The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is Motorola's latest flagship contender in the upper mid-range segment, and it brings several key upgrades over its predecessor.









However, while there is much more to love about the Edge 60 Pro, it comes with some caveats. The video performance is rather poor, and the charging speeds have been downgraded. It also still offers only 3 years of software support, which at this price range is rather disappointing.



As of now, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is not officially available in the U.S. In the U.K. you get a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB. It can be purchased directly from Motorola's online store for £599.99, which is a little over the OnePlus 13R 's £529 and a lot more expensive than the £499 that the Pixel 9a goes for. The new model comes with a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chip, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It also has some of the best battery life we have tested recently, partially thanks to a large 6,000 mAh battery.However, while there is much more to love about thePro, it comes with some caveats. The video performance is rather poor, and the charging speeds have been downgraded. It also still offers only 3 years of software support, which at this price range is rather disappointing.As of now, thePro is not officially available in the U.S. In the U.K. you get a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB. It can be purchased directly from Motorola's online store for £599.99, which is a little over the's £529 and a lot more expensive than the £499 that thegoes for.





So, with such a price, what does the new Edge 60 Pro have to offer?





Motorola Edge 60 Pro What we like Outstanding Battery Life

Fast and Powerful Performance

Great Design What we don't like Poor Video Stabilization

Short Software Support

Reduced Charging Speeds 6.8 PhoneArena Rating 6.8 Price Class Average Battery Life 8.6 7.1 Photo Quality 6.8 6.7 Video Quality 5.4 5.3 Charging 8.1 8.2 View all ratings Performance Heavy 5.2 6.1 Performance Light 6.7 6.9 Display Quality 7 7.5 Design 8 7.9 Wireless Charging 3.9 6.5 Biometrics 7 7.4 Audio 6 6.9 Software 5 5.7 Why the score? This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra, OPPO Find X8 Pro and Xiaomi 14T How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review





Our review score places the Edge 60 Pro right at the average rating for its price class. It is above that average when it comes to battery life, with some small setbacks like the wireless charging, software support, and performance.





Table of Contents:





Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specs

Upgrades on multiple fronts





Let's start with an overview of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro specs:









Motorola Edge 60 Pro Design and Display Familiar design and experience, albeit with a new button





The Edge 60 Pro continues its predecessor's slim form factor, with a vegan leather back panel for extra grip and no fingerprints. It is also very light, at just 186 g, and measures 160.7 x 73.1 x 8.2 mm.









This year, Motorola has added a dedicated AI button on the left side of the phone, which offers the same satisfying clickiness as the volume and power buttons on the right.



In terms of durability, the Edge 60 Pro comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings—meaning it's not only protected against dust and submersion in water (IP68), but can also withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets (IP69).



The display has also been upgraded with Gorilla Glass 7i, a new mid-range glass from Corning that is said to come with improved scratch resistance and drop protection compared to previous glass used in this price segment.









Edge 60 Pro comes in Pantone Shadow, Dazzling Blue, Sparkling Grape. We have the Pantone Sparkling Grape, which is very vibrant and rich, and has a more leathery feel to it.



While there's no charger in the box, it's nice to see a color-matching case to help you protect the phone the moment you unbox it. Other than that, you get the usual USB-C cable and SIM tool.







The curved edge display of the Edge 60 Pro has stellar image quality, although I still prefer a flat one to avoid those pesky reflections. Still, I watching content on this phone. The colors looked vibrant and, since it is an OLED panel, the contrast was great too. ThePro comes in Pantone Shadow, Dazzling Blue, Sparkling Grape. We have the Pantone Sparkling Grape, which is very vibrant and rich, and has a more leathery feel to it.While there's no charger in the box, it's nice to see a color-matching case to help you protect the phone the moment you unbox it. Other than that, you get the usual USB-C cable and SIM tool.The curved edge display of thePro has stellar image quality, although I still prefer a flat one to avoid those pesky reflections. Still, I watching content on this phone. The colors looked vibrant and, since it is an OLED panel, the contrast was great too.







The screen gets bright enough to use outdoors, even though it doesn't really match what some other phones like the Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13R offer.





Display Measurements:





As for biometrics, the fingerprint reader that's embedded in the display feels plenty quick and worked well.





Motorola Edge 60 Pro Camera New ultra-wide camera





Motorola Edge 60 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 136 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 145 Main (wide) BEST 87 75 Zoom BEST 29 24 Ultra-wide BEST 26 20 Selfie BEST 30 26 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 126 Main (wide) BEST 83 67 Zoom BEST 27 18 Ultra-wide BEST 24 17 Selfie BEST 28 24





If we are talking about photography, the camera system on the Edge 60 Pro is a solid performer, with good scores in all of our camera tests. Things start to go a little downhill when we take a look at the phones video recording, though, especially when using the secondary cameras.





As for camera hardware, we have a brand new 50 MP ultra-wide snapper (upgraded from 13 MP) that is also capable of Macro Mode and has auto focus. The main 50 MP image sensor has not changed, but its aperture is now f/1.8 vs f/1.4 on the predecessor. The 10 MP 3x telephoto camera can now also digitally zoom up to 50x.





The selfie camera remains at 50 MP.









Photos from the Edge 60 Pro look crisp, and that Pantone validation seems to be more than just a sticker for extra credit, as the colors are true to life, although more so when shooting with the main camera than the other two. Photos from thePro look crisp, and that Pantone validation seems to be more than just a sticker for extra credit, as the colors are true to life, although more so when shooting with the main camera than the other two.





The ultra-wide camera is still a little soft, despite its higher resolution, but I like how the phone handles HDR situations — there is plenty of detail both in the highlights and the shadows without the image looking weird.





The 3x telephoto camera is sharp enough to be perfectly usable, and it preserves the color accuracy better than the ultra-wide camera.









As long as you stay still, video quality with the main and telephoto cameras is pretty good. The moment you start moving, though, you notice just how poor the video stabilization is on this phone.

The video quality from the ultra-wide camera, on the other hand, is poor no matter how you are using it, so I wouldn't recommend it for video. The selfie camera does a stellar job, capturing pretty accurate skin tones and pleasantly sharp images (without oversharpening).





Motorola Edge 60 Pro Performance & Benchmarks A truly powerful chipset







Motorola decided to go with Mediatek for the new Edge 60 Pro, upgrading to the Dimensity 8350 Extreme from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 that powered the previous generation.





The phone feels snappy during regular use, and it felt capable for mobile gaming, although it did get a bit hot after prolonged use.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 Pro 1410 Motorola Edge 50 Pro 1156 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 Pro 4196 Motorola Edge 50 Pro 3130 View all





The single core CPU performance has increased by about 21% while the multi-core performance has jumped by a more significant 34% compared to last generation.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 Pro 2858 Motorola Edge 50 Pro 1483 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Edge 60 Pro 914 Motorola Edge 50 Pro 1288 View all





In terms of raw graphical performance, the Dimensity 8350 Extreme reached twice as better results in the 3DMark Extreme benchmark. That said, the Edge 60 Pro overheated very easily, which dropped its performance lower than its predecessor due to throttling.





As for memory, you get 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (really fast memory) and 512 GB UFS 4.0 of storage, both of which are upgrades over the predecessor, which had LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.





Motorola Edge 60 Pro Software







The phone runs on Hello UI, which is Motorola’s UI skin based on The phone runs on Hello UI, which is Motorola’s UI skin based on Android 15 . It is as clean and near-stock as ever, with some thoughtful enhancements. This year, however, the inclusion of Moto AI, Motorola’s own suite of intelligent features, sets this new generation apart from the previous ones.





Moto AI introduces several tools, all of which we have seen before from other phone manufacturers. You have "Catch Me Up," which summarizes missed notifications, and "Pay Attention" that can transcribe and summarize conversations in real time. "Next Move" provides contextual suggestions based on your habits, and "Remember This" lets you tag important information for future recall using voice prompts.





The Edge 60 Pro also supports Google's "Circle to Search", letting you find information instantly by circling text or images on your screen — a useful addition powered by Google's visual search capabilities.



All of this is accessible via a dedicated AI Key on the left side of the phone, allowing quick access to tools like "Update Me" or "Take Notes" with a single press. You can long-press the key to access Moto AI without unlocking the phone. All of this is accessible via a dedicated AI Key on the left side of the phone, allowing quick access to tools like "Update Me" or "Take Notes" with a single press. You can long-press the key to access Moto AI without unlocking the phone.





The great news here is that—unlike with the Edge 60 Fusion—more of the AI features happen on-device, which makes these AI features work noticeably more quickly in comparison.



I do have to take away some brownie points from Motorola, though, as this AI Key cannot be customized for other functions.



Moto AI currently supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with broader language support likely to come.





As for the software support window, it is still 3 years of Android upgrades and 4 years of security patches.





Motorola Edge 60 Pro Battery Stellar battery life



Motorola Edge 60 Pro

( 6000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 8h 34m Ranks #9 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 3m Browsing 18h 44m Average is 16h 19m Video 12h 21m Average is 10h 9m Gaming 13h 40m Average is 10h 5m Charging speed 90W Charger 75% 30 min 0h 49m Full charge Ranks #41 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 12W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with an upgraded 6,000 Si/C battery, which has drastically improved the battery life compared to last year's model. In fact, it is in the top 10 phones we have tested in the last couple of years as far as battery life goes. ThePro comes with an upgraded 6,000 Si/C battery, which has drastically improved the battery life compared to last year's model. In fact, it is in the top 10 phones we have tested in the last couple of years as far as battery life goes.





I didn't even have to charge the Edge 60 Pro at the end of the day, as it still had about 60% of its battery left before I went to bed, even on weekends when I tend to spend a little more time on things like YouTube videos or gaming.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Edge 60 Pro 6000 mAh 8h 34min 18h 44min 12h 21min 13h 40min Motorola Edge 50 Pro 4500 mAh 6h 22min 14h 37min 9h 13min 8h 59min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Edge 60 Pro 6000 mAh 0h 49min Untested 75% Untested Motorola Edge 50 Pro 4500 mAh 0h 23min Untested Untested Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





It seems that the sacrifice Motorola decided to make to achieve this great battery life on the Edge 60 Pro was the charging speeds. Last generation had 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, and this year's Edge Pro comes with 90W of wired and 15W of wireless.





In our tests, the difference was twice the time when charging the phone via a cable. Frankly, while this is undoubtedly a downgrade, I think it is well-calculated one — 50 minutes to charge to 100% and 30 minutes to get 75% is more than quick enough, especially with such great battery life.









Lastly, the reverse-wireless charging has also dropped down from 10W to 5W, but at least it is still there to help you juice up your other gadgets like a pair of earbuds or a smartwatch.





Motorola Edge 60 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics



The dual speakers sound pretty good — there's some depth to the audio and speech is clear. This changes once you go above 70% of the max volume, though, which is when you start to hear distortion.





If you don't mind the somewhat small distortion, the phone can get very loud, so it's perfect if you are cooking and want to listen to a podcast or a YouTube video, for example.





The speakers are also good enough to enjoy some music on the go, as long as you don't max out the volume.





As for haptics, they feel tight on the Edge 60 Pro, although typing can sound rather annoying while the phone vibrates for each tap, which is why I turned haptic feedback for the keyboard off — something I don't usually do.





Should you buy it?





