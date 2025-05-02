Motorola Edge 60 release date, price, specs, and must-know features

Motorola has officially expanded its Edge family with two new additions: the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro. These mid-range phones bring refined design, upgraded internals, and a strong focus on AI.





The Edge 60 series shares a lot of DNA with the previously launched Edge 60 Fusion, particularly when it comes to design. You’ll find a slick new quad-curved 6.7-inch pOLED display on both models, with Pantone Validated colors and Dolby Atmos support rounding out the visual and audio experience. MIL-STD-810H durability, Gorilla Glass 7i, and IP68/IP69 ratings mean they can handle everyday wear and tear — and then some.



Under the hood, Motorola is switching from Qualcomm to MediaTek this year. The Edge 60 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 8350 Extreme chip, while the regular Edge 60 gets a Dimensity 7300 (or 7400 in India). Both come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options, and



AI is front and center, with features like Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Smart Connect built-in. On the Pro model, exclusive tools like Group Shot and Next Move take the experience even further. The Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro have launched across several international markets including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Oceania — but notably, they're skipping the U.S. for now.













The Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro were announced on April 24, 2025, and are now rolling out in select regions. As with recent Motorola launches, the U.S. market has been skipped, but availability is confirmed for parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Oceania.











Motorola Edge 60 price and deals





Motorola has yet to confirm official pricing for either device, but based on pricing trends for previous Edge series phones, we can make some estimates.





The 512 GB version of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro goes for around €699 in Europe and £599 in the UK, while the standard Edge 60 is is priced lower, around €449 and £379 in the UK, placing it competitively within the mid-range market.









Motorola Edge 60 camera



Both models come with an impressive quad-camera setup that mixes capable hardware with AI-powered features:

50 MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS

50 MP ultrawide

10 MP telephoto

50 MP selfie camera





The Pro version adds a 3x optical zoom and up to 50x Super Zoom. AI-driven features like Group Shot and the Photo Enhancement Engine work to optimize photos in real-time, reducing noise and sharpening details automatically. Video quality is also enhanced through AI algorithms that manage color balance, exposure, and audio levels.



The primary 50 MP camera uses the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, known for its improved light sensitivity and faster autofocus. The system also includes a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, a 10 MP telephoto lens, and a 50 MP front-facing camera for high-resolution selfies.The Pro version adds a 3x optical zoom and up to 50x Super Zoom. AI-driven features like Group Shot and the Photo Enhancement Engine work to optimize photos in real-time, reducing noise and sharpening details automatically. Video quality is also enhanced through AI algorithms that manage color balance, exposure, and audio levels.The Edge 60 Pro offers 3x optical zoom and up to 50x Super Zoom. Its AI-powered camera suite includes Group Shot and the Photo Enhancement Engine for better clarity, noise reduction, and skin tone accuracy. Video recording also benefits from smart exposure and color tuning.

Motorola Edge 60 storage







RAM : 8 GB / 12 GB

: 8 GB / 12 GB Storage : 256 GB / 512 GB

Motorola is offering both devices with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage:

That said, it seems the 12/512 GB is the only one that is being sold in Europe at the moment.





Motorola Edge 60 design

Both models feature Motorola's new quad-curved edge display with Pantone Validated color accuracy and Pantone SkinTone certification. The Edge 60 Pro is available in Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape with finishes inspired by leather and nylon.



The Edge 60 also impresses with unique canvas and leather-inspired textures, available in Gibraltar Sea and Shamrock. Both phones are MIL-STD-810H certified and sport Gorilla Glass 7i and IP68/IP69 resistance ratings.

Motorola Edge 60 display



Both the Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display, designed to provide an edge-to-edge viewing experience with minimal bezels.





The panels are Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone certified for accurate and consistent color reproduction. According to Motorola, this is the company’s brightest and most color-accurate display to date.



In addition to the visual quality, both models include stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos support, aiming to deliver improved spatial audio for multimedia content.



Motorola Edge 60 battery

Edge 60 Pro : 6,000 mAh battery, 90W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

: 6,000 mAh battery, 90W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Edge 60 : 5,200 mAh battery, 68W TurboPower charging

Battery life has received a significant upgrade with this generation. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro houses a 6,000 mAh battery, marking one of the largest capacities in the Edge series to date.

The Pro also supports 90W wired TurboPower charging, which the company claims can deliver a full day's usage in just six minutes of charging. Additionally, the Pro supports 15W wireless charging.



The regular Edge 60 features a 5,200 mAh battery with 68W wired charging. Motorola estimates that just eight minutes of charging can provide enough power for a full day’s use. These fast charging capabilities help the Edge 60 lineup stand out in the mid-range segment.







Motorola Edge 60 features and software





Both the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro ship with Android 15 and are guaranteed two years of major Android updates, along with three years of security patches. Motorola continues its push into AI with its updated Moto AI suite, which includes tools designed to improve daily productivity and content creation.



Notable features include:

Catch Me Up — provides contextual summaries of notifications

— provides contextual summaries of notifications Pay Attention — can record, transcribe, and summarize spoken content

can record, transcribe, and summarize spoken content Remember This — lets users save screen content and contextual information

lets users save screen content and contextual information Smart Connect — enables seamless media and screen sharing to TVs, PCs, and tablets via voice or text commands



The Edge 60 Pro comes with additional AI tools like Group Shot , which merges multiple frames to get the best group photo, and Next Move , which offers smart suggestions based on on-screen content such as travel plans or recipes.

Motorola Edge 60 hardware and specs





CPU:

Edge 60

Edge 60 Pro

RAM:

Battery:

Edge 60

Edge 60 Pro

Charging:

Wired

Wireless

Storage:

Camera setup:

Rear

Front

Connectivity:





Should you buy the Motorola Edge 60/Pro?





You should buy the Motorola Edge 60/Pro if you're upgrading from a phone that's over two years old, especially one lacking fast charging, advanced AI features, or a premium display. Both models deliver strong performance, striking quad-curved screens, and excellent battery life with rapid charging — features that stand out in the mid-range segment. The Edge 60 Pro also adds AI-enhanced photography tools and thoughtful design touches like MIL-STD-810H durability and IP68/IP69 protection.





You should not buy the Motorola Edge 60/Pro if you've recently upgraded — particularly if you own the Edge 50 Pro or a phone with longer software support like the Pixel 9a or Galaxy A36. With only two years of OS updates, software longevity may be a concern. Budget-focused buyers may also find better value in alternatives like the Moto G series or Edge 60 Fusion.

CPU: Edge 60: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 / 7400 (India) Edge 60 Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme RAM: 8 GB or 12 GB on both models Battery: Edge 60: 5200mAh Edge 60 Pro: 6000mAh Charging: Wired: 68W (Edge 60), 90W (Edge 60 Pro) Wireless: Not supported (Edge 60), 15W (Edge 60 Pro) Storage: 256 GB or 512 GB Camera setup: Rear: 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP telephoto Front: 50 MP Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.x, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C