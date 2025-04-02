Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Preview: A new display and on-device AI

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Intro





Motorola has been stepping up its game in the premium midrange space, and the new Edge 60 Fusion is a bold continuation of that mission. It’s stylish and powerful, like its previous generations. But the Edge 60 Fusion also promises to be smart, as it is the first Motorola phone to come with Moto AI baked right in from the start.



Motorola touts the Edge 60 Fusion as world's first phone with a quad-curve edge display, once again showing its dedication to design. The camera system seems to be unchanged, but we already liked what the predecessor had to offer on that front, at least when it came to photos.



We’re still waiting on official price tags and local availability, but with its spec sheet and looks, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion already feels like one of the most exciting releases of the season for value seekers.





Table of Contents:





Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specs

New processor and a better display





Here’s what the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion brings to the table:









Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design and Display Thin, beautiful, durable



Motorola continues to focus on what's arguably one of its strong suits — the design. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features what the company calls the world’s first quad-curve edge display, with the screen subtly curving around all four sides of the device.

While the new design sounds cool on paper, we wonder how it will affect the durability and usability of the phone. At least it seems Motorola has tried to address one of these concerns by equipping the Edge 60 Fusion with Gorilla Glass 7i. The company states—rather vaguely—that the new glass has up to twice the drop and scratch resistance compared to previous glass generations.

The device also has both IP68 and IP69 ratings (like the OnePlus 13 ) for dust and water resistance. The IP68 rating means the phone is fully dust-resistant and can be submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes without damage.

The IP69 rating is acquired separately, though, and it proves added protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets — like those from a hose or nozzle — meaning the phone can withstand harsher environments.

As for colors, The Edge 60 Fusion will be available in Slipstream, Zephyr, Amazonite. These finishes range from vegan leather to canvas-inspired textures, depending on the model.



As for colors, The Edge 60 Fusion will be available in Slipstream, Zephyr, Amazonite. These finishes range from vegan leather to canvas-inspired textures, depending on the model.On the front, the aforementioned display is 6.67-inch with an OLED panel and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. That said, the actual brightness tends to be different than what manufacturers write down in the specs page, so stay tuned for the results from our Display tests.

The display has received Pantone Validation and Pantone SkinTone Validation, which means it has been calibrated to represent colors — including skin tones — accurately and consistently.





Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Camera It might seem like three usable cameras, but they are just two

The Edge 60 Fusion has the same camera system as its predecessor, the Edge 50 Fusion. In our testing, the Edge 50 Fusion scored a strong 135 on our Camera Score , particularly excelling in photos with a Photo Score of 144.

That score is impressive for a phone in this price segment, and a lot of that comes down to Motorola’s updated AI algorithms and HDR tuning, which deliver bright, vibrant images even in tough lighting conditions.



The 50MP main sensor produced sharp and detailed images with minimal over-processing, and even the 32MP front-facing camera manages to deliver crisp selfies in a variety of environments.





What we are hoping to see with the Edge 60 Fusion are tweaks that improve the video recording, as that was a weak spot for last year's model. We found the Macro mode was surprisingly decent too, though, as usual, those shots are best viewed on a phone screen since they are low resolution.

Audio recording quality was also average, and we experienced noticeable lag when switching to the ultra-wide lens during video recording — enough to ruin the experience if you're trying to capture anything dynamic.

What's more, stabilization was fine if you're standing still, but it didn't handle motion particularly well.





Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Performance & Benchmarks Not the fastest but supports on-device AI





Motorola has chosen the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset for this generation of the Edge Fusion, which is the same chip that powers the CMF Phone 1 . We were quite happy with how that phone performed using this chipset, so it would be interesting to see how Motorola has optimized it.



Paired with up to 12GB of RAM and the RAM Boost feature, the Edge 60 Fusion should handle most day-to-day tasks with ease, including those that take advantage of Moto AI.



This is the first Motorola phone to launch with Moto AI out of the box. Features like Pay attention (audio note-taking), Remember this (capturing live footage or screen contents) and Magic Canvas (text-to-image generation) all run on-device, which should mean they run smoother.



On-device also means that these AI features keep your information private –it's surprising to see this on a such an affordable device..





Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Software



The Edge 60 Fusion ships with The Edge 60 Fusion ships with Android 15 and is secured by Moto Secure, a privacy hub for user-controlled protections, and ThinkShield, which adds enterprise-grade security at the hardware and software level.





Motorola also includes Hello UX (Motorola's custom Android skin) customizations and Smart Connect — the latter making it easier to move content and tasks across Motorola devices.





Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Battery A little larger than before



The Edge 60 Fusion comes with a 5,200 mAh battery, which means it is a little larger than what we got last year. We will find out whether that means longer battery life on the new model in our tests, so stay tuned!





The charging speed has not increased from last year, remaining at 68W, although that's still extremely quick so there's no complaints here. Motorola says that you can expect up to 12 hours of usage from just 8 or 9 minutes of charging.





Just keep in mind that the charger is included only in select markets, so double check when you are making your order. Otherwise, you would have to buy Motorola's 68W charger separately.





Should you buy it?



With its bold design, thoughtful AI features, and well-rounded hardware, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion looks like one of the best value-for-money propositions of 2025. It doesn't try to be a gaming beast or a camera king, but it delivers a flagship-lite experience with enough smarts and polish to satisfy most users.



If priced right, the Edge 60 Fusion could be a go-to pick for those wanting high-end flair and AI smarts without breaking the bank. We’ll reserve our final verdict until we get it in for full testing — but the early signs are very promising.



