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Ring in the new year with a massively discounted 45mm Google Pixel Watch 4 with 4G LTE!

Google's latest and greatest smartwatch is on sale at an unbeatable discount one last time this year.

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Google Pixel Watch 4
I know you're probably busy with so many other things besides buying tech products now that Christmas is behind us all, but if you can pause your New Year's Eve celebration planning for a few seconds, you might find that the Pixel Watch 4 is a surprisingly smart "investment" right now.

If you're an Android phone user with a large wrist who needs to stay connected to the internet at all times, Google's latest and greatest smartwatch can be had at a killer $100 discount in a 45mm variant with built-in 4G LTE speeds.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm)

$100 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

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That may not sound like a very big number, especially for a device that normally costs $499.99 and especially compared to some of those drastic price cuts recently received by the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or Google Pixel Watch 3.

But this is a newer product than all three of those contenders for the title of best smartwatch money can buy at the end of 2025, and its $100 markdown has never been surpassed. The last time a retailer like Amazon offered Pixel Watch 4 buyers the opportunity to save this much on this particular model was, you guessed it, during the e-commerce giant's extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities a few weeks back, and at the time of this writing, no one seems capable (or willing) to match Amazon's year-ending generosity.


If you hurry, you can choose between matte black and moonstone-coated versions of the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 with standalone cellular connectivity at the same hugely discounted price, with the former including a very elegant obsidian band and the latter a moonstone strap.

If you're not entirely convinced that this is the right wearable device for you to start 2026 on a high note, you should check out our in-depth Pixel Watch 4 review. That finds almost nothing (of note) wrong with Google's newest Apple Watch (and Samsung Galaxy Watch) alternative while showering the undeniably eye-catching timepiece with praise for everything from its superb design (duh!) to its excellent overall performance, solid battery life and charging speeds, and last but certainly not least, better and smoother-than-ever user interface.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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