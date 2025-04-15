The mid-range Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is now officially official with an unrivaled price

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Do you like pen-wielding smartphones? Then let's hope you don't like money that much, as in a lot of markets around the world, you need to spend a small fortune on the essentially unrivaled Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a built-in stylus.

But there are also countries like the US where you can opt for the significantly cheaper (and humbler) Moto G Stylus (2025), as well as India, where an even more affordable Motorola mid-ranger with a bundled pen is now officially slated for an April 23 commercial debut.

Hey, isn't this the same device as the Edge 60 Fusion?


In short, no, it is not. In fact, there are a lot of notable differences between the new Motorola Edge 60 Stylus and the two-week-old Edge 60 Fusion, starting with the very obvious absence of digital pen support on the non-Stylus-branded handset.

But because the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is priced at Rs. 24,999 ($291) and the Edge 60 Stylus will start at an even lower Rs. 22,999 ($268), it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the second member of the Edge 60 family had to cut a few corners compared to its slightly costlier sibling.

Video Thumbnail

One compromise that you're likely to notice right off the bat is a reduction in screen curvature, which makes the Edge 60 Stylus ever so slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the Edge 60 Fusion. On the bright side, you're dealing with what's marketed as a "2.5D display" rather than a totally flat affair, and the panel size, resolution, and refresh rate capabilities are all unchanged.

But then comes an arguably much more important downgrade from 5,500 to 5,000mAh battery capacity, as well as an increase in weight from 180 to 191 grams that's clearly caused by the stylus integration. Curiously enough, Motorola is only willing to guarantee two OS upgrades and three years of security patches for the Edge 60 Stylus, compared to three major Android promotions and four years of "minor" support as far as the Fusion is concerned.

So is the Edge 60 Stylus affordable enough?


In short, most definitely. That's because there are still plenty of respectable specs this thing shares with the Edge 60 Fusion, including blazing fast 68W charging technology, 256 gigs of internal storage space, 8GB RAM, a dual rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 50MP Sony Lytia 700C sensor and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a single 32MP front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Despite its subtler curves, the Edge 60 Stylus is a looker as well (especially for its price point), with Motorola's signature vegan leather finish made to shine (both figuratively and literally speaking) by two decidedly eye-catching "Pantone Surf the Web" and "Pantone Gibraltar Sea" colorways. Finally, you've got a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, which is... not great, but not bad either.


Of course, all of these details were (rather discreetly) revealed last week, so the most important puzzle piece falling into place today is still the aforementioned Rs. 22,999 price tag. That makes the Edge 60 Stylus pretty much unrivaled in terms of its value for money in India, but unfortunately, there are no words on availability anywhere else just yet.

The Edge 60 Fusion, mind you, is not available in the US (and will probably never come to North America), but in countries like France and the UK, it's up for grabs at reasonable prices of €399 and £299.99. That makes me hopeful that the Edge 60 Stylus will follow suit with a European tour of its own and a starting price of €349 and £269 around those same parts. Obviously, you shouldn't take my guesstimates very seriously, but one thing you can be pretty much certain of is that the Edge 60 Stylus will never hit US stores.
