Your Kentucky ID is moving to your iPhone, and a big upgrade is already coming

Kentucky launches Kentucky mobile ID app for iPhone

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But that's not all. Apparently, Kentucky is working on adding Apple Wallet support for this digital ID. At the moment, the mobile driver's license or ID system is only supported on the Kentucky mobile ID app. But that's going to change in the summer.



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Would you use a digital ID on your phone if it worked everywhere? Yes, I’d switch immediately 41.18% Maybe, I’d still want my physical ID 11.76% Only for airports and travel 11.76% No, I don’t trust digital IDs 35.29% Vote 17 Votes

Digital IDs are getting more and more popular





I can't wait for digital IDs to work everywhere

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