Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

This outstanding new Yoga Tab Plus deal makes Lenovo's best tablet more attractive than ever

It's not Black Friday yet, but this is certainly a Black Friday-grade discount on one of the greatest Android tablets money can buy this holiday season.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with keyboard and stylus
Can't afford a brand-new iPad Pro, Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra, or even Microsoft's latest Surface Pro generation (with a 12-inch screen in tow) at a killer new discount? Then why not go for a Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus instead?

This is probably not as popular as any of its aforementioned rivals, but that's mainly because Lenovo is not that good at advertising its budget-friendly Android tablets. Normally priced at $769.99, the Yoga Tab Plus may not initially strike you as a conventionally affordable slate, but that's where a crazy new "doorbuster" deal comes in, letting you save close to $300 without having to wait for Black Friday 2025 later this month.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$479 99
$769 99
$290 off (38%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

Something tells me this will be the 12.7-inch giant's Black Friday discount, and either Lenovo will keep the holiday promotion going for the next few weeks (which seems a little unlikely) or temporarily end it in a few days and then bring it back closer to Thanksgiving (which is clearly a lot more plausible).

At $479.99, you don't just get a massive IPS LCD screen capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 144Hz rate, but a very generous 16GB RAM count too, as well as a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space, a huge 10,200mAh battery somehow squeezed into a robust and remarkably thin 8.5mm body, and blazing fast 45W charging support.

But wait, there's more to talk about. Believe it or not, your 480 bucks will be enough to cover both a keyboard and a stylus in addition to the tablet itself, which makes this a super-productive and versatile mobile computing setup for anyone... who can't afford an extravagant Surface Pro with the same kind of accessories included.


I'm not even going to calculate how much that Windows-powered combo would cost, and instead point out that something like the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 currently goes for $800 with 128GB storage, a built-in S Pen but no keyboard bundled in, while Apple's M5-powered 11-inch iPad Pro (2025) starts at $999 all by itself.

Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood doesn't make the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus anywhere near as fast as a 2025 iPad Pro, but you're not looking at a pushover here either, and I believe I could convincingly argue that this is the absolute best Android tablet you can buy this holiday season... at least at less than $500.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
149 stories
04 Nov, 2025
This outstanding new Yoga Tab Plus deal makes Lenovo's best tablet more attractive than ever
30 Oct, 2025
Best Buy makes the budget-friendly Lenovo Idea Tab absolutely irresistible at up to $70 off
28 Oct, 2025
Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is way more tempting with $110 off in this rare sale The newly released Lenovo Yoga Tab is up for grabs at a cool discount
21 Oct, 2025
Exclusive Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 sale saves you a whopping $130
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless