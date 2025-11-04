This outstanding new Yoga Tab Plus deal makes Lenovo's best tablet more attractive than ever





Android tablets . Normally priced at $769.99, the Yoga Tab Plus may not initially strike you as a conventionally affordable slate, but that's where a crazy new "doorbuster" deal comes in, letting you save close to $300 without having to wait for This is probably not as popular as any of its aforementioned rivals, but that's mainly because Lenovo is not that good at advertising its budget-friendly. Normally priced at $769.99, the Yoga Tab Plus may not initially strike you as a conventionally affordable slate, but that's where a crazy new "doorbuster" deal comes in, letting you save close to $300 without having to wait for Black Friday 2025 later this month.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $479 99 $769 99 $290 off (38%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo





Something tells me this will be the 12.7-inch giant's Black Friday discount, and either Lenovo will keep the holiday promotion going for the next few weeks (which seems a little unlikely) or temporarily end it in a few days and then bring it back closer to Thanksgiving (which is clearly a lot more plausible).





At $479.99, you don't just get a massive IPS LCD screen capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 144Hz rate, but a very generous 16GB RAM count too, as well as a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space, a huge 10,200mAh battery somehow squeezed into a robust and remarkably thin 8.5mm body, and blazing fast 45W charging support.

But wait, there's more to talk about. Believe it or not, your 480 bucks will be enough to cover both a keyboard and a stylus in addition to the tablet itself, which makes this a super-productive and versatile mobile computing setup for anyone... who can't afford an extravagant Surface Pro with the same kind of accessories included.









I'm not even going to calculate how much that Windows-powered combo would cost, and instead point out that something like the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 currently goes for $800 with 128GB storage, a built-in S Pen but no keyboard bundled in, while Apple's M5-powered 11-inch iPad Pro (2025) starts at $999 all by itself.



