This outstanding new Yoga Tab Plus deal makes Lenovo's best tablet more attractive than ever

Can't afford a brand-new iPad Pro, Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra, or even Microsoft's latest Surface Pro generation (with a 12-inch screen in tow) at a killer new discount? Then why not go for a Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus instead?
This is probably not as popular as any of its aforementioned rivals, but that's mainly because Lenovo is not that good at advertising its budget-friendly Android tablets. Normally priced at $769.99, the Yoga Tab Plus may not initially strike you as a conventionally affordable slate, but that's where a crazy new "doorbuster" deal comes in, letting you save close to $300 without having to wait for Black Friday 2025 later this month.
Something tells me this will be the 12.7-inch giant's Black Friday discount, and either Lenovo will keep the holiday promotion going for the next few weeks (which seems a little unlikely) or temporarily end it in a few days and then bring it back closer to Thanksgiving (which is clearly a lot more plausible).
At $479.99, you don't just get a massive IPS LCD screen capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 144Hz rate, but a very generous 16GB RAM count too, as well as a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space, a huge 10,200mAh battery somehow squeezed into a robust and remarkably thin 8.5mm body, and blazing fast 45W charging support.
But wait, there's more to talk about. Believe it or not, your 480 bucks will be enough to cover both a keyboard and a stylus in addition to the tablet itself, which makes this a super-productive and versatile mobile computing setup for anyone... who can't afford an extravagant Surface Pro with the same kind of accessories included.
Even if you don't consider the included keyboard, this is an absolutely killer bargain right now. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
I'm not even going to calculate how much that Windows-powered combo would cost, and instead point out that something like the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 currently goes for $800 with 128GB storage, a built-in S Pen but no keyboard bundled in, while Apple's M5-powered 11-inch iPad Pro (2025) starts at $999 all by itself.
Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood doesn't make the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus anywhere near as fast as a 2025 iPad Pro, but you're not looking at a pushover here either, and I believe I could convincingly argue that this is the absolute best Android tablet you can buy this holiday season... at least at less than $500.
