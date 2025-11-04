The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a no-brainer at its new lowest price ever
Black Friday comes early for Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 buyers. Grab the tablet for $160 off with this epic doorbuster sale.
Mobile gaming has just become cheaper than ever before, thanks to Lenovo’s stunning early Black Friday deal on its Legion Tab Gen 3. This mobile powerhouse has plunged to just $389.99, down $160 from its original $549.99 asking price.
We’ve seen the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android tablet on sale multiple times so far. However, discounts have never exceeded $132, making Lenovo’s doorbuster sale absolutely irresistible. If you’ve been holding off for a while, now’s the time to act.
Running on Android 14 right out of the gate, this powerful and compact tablet gets three years of OS upgrades. That means it should receive Android 17, while security patches should continue until 2029.
All of this arrives in a full-metal design that’s surprisingly lightweight, making on-the-go gaming even more convenient. Consider also the 6,550mAh battery and the 65W charger included in the box — this device simply nails it on all fronts.
For some, the Legion Tab Gen 3 might not be worth it at its regular $549.99 price. And we get it — after all, nobody wants to pay full price. But now, you can get it with an absolutely smashing $160 discount! Don’t waste time and save big at the official store before it’s too late.
The Legion Tab Gen 3 is an incredible alternative to traditional gaming consoles. Its ultra-compact 8.8-inch display with an insanely smooth 165Hz refresh rate and crisp 2.5K resolution makes games, videos, and everything else truly pop. As if that’s not enough, the slate offers blazing-fast performance with its flagship-grade Qualcomm chip. And with 12GB RAM on deck, it gives you plenty of multitasking potential.
While few Android tablets come with not one but two USB-C ports, this bad boy does. It even supports bypass charging, letting you unleash your gaming obsessions (and transfer large files) while charging. How convenient is that!
