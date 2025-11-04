Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a no-brainer at its new lowest price ever

Black Friday comes early for Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 buyers. Grab the tablet for $160 off with this epic doorbuster sale.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 tablet on a white background.
Mobile gaming has just become cheaper than ever before, thanks to Lenovo’s stunning early Black Friday deal on its Legion Tab Gen 3. This mobile powerhouse has plunged to just $389.99, down $160 from its original $549.99 asking price.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 is $160 off

$389 99
$549 99
$160 off (29%)
The powerful Legion Tab Gen 3 has become absolutely irresistible thanks to Lenovo's doorbuster sale. Possibly for a limited time, you can get this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet for a whopping $160 off, which knocks it to its lowest price ever! Get yours and save big with this early Black Friday promo.
Buy at Lenovo

We’ve seen the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android tablet on sale multiple times so far. However, discounts have never exceeded $132, making Lenovo’s doorbuster sale absolutely irresistible. If you’ve been holding off for a while, now’s the time to act.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 is an incredible alternative to traditional gaming consoles. Its ultra-compact 8.8-inch display with an insanely smooth 165Hz refresh rate and crisp 2.5K resolution makes games, videos, and everything else truly pop. As if that’s not enough, the slate offers blazing-fast performance with its flagship-grade Qualcomm chip. And with 12GB RAM on deck, it gives you plenty of multitasking potential.

While few Android tablets come with not one but two USB-C ports, this bad boy does. It even supports bypass charging, letting you unleash your gaming obsessions (and transfer large files) while charging. How convenient is that!

Running on Android 14 right out of the gate, this powerful and compact tablet gets three years of OS upgrades. That means it should receive Android 17, while security patches should continue until 2029.

All of this arrives in a full-metal design that’s surprisingly lightweight, making on-the-go gaming even more convenient. Consider also the 6,550mAh battery and the 65W charger included in the box — this device simply nails it on all fronts.

For some, the Legion Tab Gen 3 might not be worth it at its regular $549.99 price. And we get it — after all, nobody wants to pay full price. But now, you can get it with an absolutely smashing $160 discount! Don’t waste time and save big at the official store before it’s too late.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
150 stories
04 Nov, 2025
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a no-brainer at its new lowest price ever This outstanding new Yoga Tab Plus deal makes Lenovo's best tablet more attractive than ever
30 Oct, 2025
Best Buy makes the budget-friendly Lenovo Idea Tab absolutely irresistible at up to $70 off
28 Oct, 2025
Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is way more tempting with $110 off in this rare sale The newly released Lenovo Yoga Tab is up for grabs at a cool discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless