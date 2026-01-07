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Here's why the Surface Pro 11 is a solid bargain at a huge $510 off

Now 34% off at Amazon, this Windows tablet is way too good to pass up.

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Rear view of the Surface Pro 11 on a white background.
View now at Amazon
Normally, I wouldn’t recommend the Surface Pro 11. It’s just too pricey — and let’s face it, it doesn’t match the performance of the latest iPad Pro M5. But this Amazon deal on the 512GB variant with an OLED display got my attention. Right now, the model is $510 off, bringing it south of the $990 mark instead of nearly $1,500.

$510 off the Surface Pro 11 at Amazon

$510 off (34%)
If you're after a premium Windows tablet, now's your chance to save $510 on the Surface Pro 11. The promo brings this 512GB model with 16GB RAM and a Snapdragon X Elite processor down to a much more affordable price. Grab yours at Amazon for less than $990 while the offer lasts.
Buy at Amazon
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Now, let me make this clear: while a $510 price cut is undoubtedly tempting, it’s not the best deal I’ve ever seen. Last year, Amazon dropped the model to a slightly lower price, making it way harder to pass up. But it’s not last year, right? At the moment, this is the best discount you can get — even Best Buy and Walmart don’t match it.

The Surface Pro 11 is clearly no gaming powerhouse. With its 13-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip under the hood, this tablet is suited for students, professionals, and everyday users — not hardcore gamers.

Is that really a downside? I wouldn’t say so. The device feels premium through and through, boasting enough power to handle all your multitasking needs. It’s also equipped with two USB-C ports (USB4), delivering blazing-fast data transfer. Of course, you can connect a high-resolution external monitor to get a more desktop-like experience.

The Copilot+ smart features are another highlight, designed to make your experience more seamless. Battery life isn’t half bad, either — expect up to 14 hours of use and fast charging at 65W. All of that makes the Surface Pro 11 a very compelling choice for users, and when you consider the built-in adjustable kickstand and the premium design, things only get better.

Frankly, the only thing holding me back from fully recommending this tablet is the price. At full MSRP, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model is undeniably steep. But at $510 off, it’s suddenly a bargain worth considering, especially for students who need strong muscle and professionals who multitask heavily. If that’s you, I’d suggest you act soon to save the most.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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07 Jan, 2026
Here's why the Surface Pro 11 is a solid bargain at a huge $510 off
15 Dec, 2025
Crazy-good Surface Pro 11 deal saves you a whopping $701 at Amazon
16 Nov, 2025
The powerful Surface Pro 11 is a dream come true at a huge 31% off at Amazon
05 Nov, 2025
Last year's Surface Pro (with keyboard) is this year's holiday must-buy at a huge $450 discount
03 Nov, 2025
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