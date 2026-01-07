Here's why the Surface Pro 11 is a solid bargain at a huge $510 off

$510 off the Surface Pro 11 at Amazon $510 off (34%) If you're after a premium Windows tablet, now's your chance to save $510 on the Surface Pro 11. The promo brings this 512GB model with 16GB RAM and a Snapdragon X Elite processor down to a much more affordable price. Grab yours at Amazon for less than $990 while the offer lasts. Buy at Amazon

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Now, let me make this clear: while a $510 price cut is undoubtedly tempting, it’s not the best deal I’ve ever seen. Last year, Amazon dropped the model to a slightly lower price, making it way harder to pass up. But it’s not last year, right? At the moment, this is the best discount you can get — even Best Buy and Walmart don’t match it.The Surface Pro 11 is clearly no gaming powerhouse. With its 13-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip under the hood, this tablet is suited for students, professionals, and everyday users — not hardcore gamers.Is that really a downside? I wouldn’t say so. The device feels premium through and through, boasting enough power to handle all your multitasking needs. It’s also equipped with two USB-C ports (USB4), delivering blazing-fast data transfer. Of course, you can connect a high-resolution external monitor to get a more desktop-like experience.The Copilot+ smart features are another highlight, designed to make your experience more seamless. Battery life isn’t half bad, either — expect up to 14 hours of use and fast charging at 65W. All of that makes the Surface Pro 11 a very compelling choice for users, and when you consider the built-in adjustable kickstand and the premium design, things only get better.Frankly, the only thing holding me back from fully recommending this tablet is the price. At full MSRP, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model is undeniably steep. But at $510 off, it’s suddenly a bargain worth considering, especially for students who need strong muscle and professionals who multitask heavily. If that’s you, I’d suggest you act soon to save the most.