Here's why the Surface Pro 11 is a solid bargain at a huge $510 off
Now 34% off at Amazon, this Windows tablet is way too good to pass up.
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Surface Pro 11. It’s just too pricey — and let’s face it, it doesn’t match the performance of the latest iPad Pro M5. But this Amazon deal on the 512GB variant with an OLED display got my attention. Right now, the model is $510 off, bringing it south of the $990 mark instead of nearly $1,500.Normally, I wouldn’t recommend the
Now, let me make this clear: while a $510 price cut is undoubtedly tempting, it’s not the best deal I’ve ever seen. Last year, Amazon dropped the model to a slightly lower price, making it way harder to pass up. But it’s not last year, right? At the moment, this is the best discount you can get — even Best Buy and Walmart don’t match it.
Is that really a downside? I wouldn’t say so. The device feels premium through and through, boasting enough power to handle all your multitasking needs. It’s also equipped with two USB-C ports (USB4), delivering blazing-fast data transfer. Of course, you can connect a high-resolution external monitor to get a more desktop-like experience.
Frankly, the only thing holding me back from fully recommending this tablet is the price. At full MSRP, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model is undeniably steep. But at $510 off, it’s suddenly a bargain worth considering, especially for students who need strong muscle and professionals who multitask heavily. If that’s you, I’d suggest you act soon to save the most.
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Now, let me make this clear: while a $510 price cut is undoubtedly tempting, it’s not the best deal I’ve ever seen. Last year, Amazon dropped the model to a slightly lower price, making it way harder to pass up. But it’s not last year, right? At the moment, this is the best discount you can get — even Best Buy and Walmart don’t match it.
The Surface Pro 11 is clearly no gaming powerhouse. With its 13-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip under the hood, this tablet is suited for students, professionals, and everyday users — not hardcore gamers.
Is that really a downside? I wouldn’t say so. The device feels premium through and through, boasting enough power to handle all your multitasking needs. It’s also equipped with two USB-C ports (USB4), delivering blazing-fast data transfer. Of course, you can connect a high-resolution external monitor to get a more desktop-like experience.
The Copilot+ smart features are another highlight, designed to make your experience more seamless. Battery life isn’t half bad, either — expect up to 14 hours of use and fast charging at 65W. All of that makes the Surface Pro 11 a very compelling choice for users, and when you consider the built-in adjustable kickstand and the premium design, things only get better.
Frankly, the only thing holding me back from fully recommending this tablet is the price. At full MSRP, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model is undeniably steep. But at $510 off, it’s suddenly a bargain worth considering, especially for students who need strong muscle and professionals who multitask heavily. If that’s you, I’d suggest you act soon to save the most.
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