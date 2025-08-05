Don’t buy the Pixel Watch 3 right now – a better one’s just around the corner
Pixel Watch 4 is expected on August 20.
Pixel Watch 3. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Thinking about picking up a Pixel Watch 3? You might want to hold off. The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be unveiled on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10 and based on what has been leaked, it is shaping up to be a legit upgrade across the board.
For starters, the Pixel Watch 4 could finally be repairable – something the current model definitely isn’t. Right now, if your watch cracks or dies, you are out of luck unless you get a full replacement. The Watch 4 might fix that, with a design that can actually be opened and serviced.
That is not all. Google may also be trimming down those thick bezels and wireless charging might be coming back after being oddly left out of the Watch 2 and 3. Battery life is also getting a bump – a 7% increase on the 41mm and 9% on the 45mm model. Not huge, but helpful.
There are even two mysterious new buttons coming and while we don’t know what they’ll do yet, they hint at some fresh features.
Pixel Watch 4 might come in new colors, too.
On the software side, rumors point to better strength training tools and a possible “Breathing Emergencies” feature – maybe something to flag serious breathing issues.
If you don’t care about repairability or the extra features and just want a solid, reliable smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3 is still a decent pick. Especially now – it’s getting steep discounts ahead of the new launch and that makes it a much easier buy if you are not sure smartwatches are even your thing yet.
And if pricing stays the same ($349 for 41mm and $399 for 45mm), there is really no reason to buy the Pixel Watch 3 now unless…
…You’re on a budget or just testing the waters
And if you really want one now, it might still make sense to go for it. Some rumors suggest the Pixel Watch 4 could be delayed until October – nothing confirmed yet, but it's something to keep in mind.
But if you can wait just a little longer, the Pixel Watch 4 is looking like the better deal.
