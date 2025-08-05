$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Don’t buy the Pixel Watch 3 right now – a better one’s just around the corner

Pixel Watch 4 is expected on August 20.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles Google Wearables Google Pixel
A person holding the Pixel Watch 3 in their hand.
Pixel Watch 3. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Thinking about picking up a Pixel Watch 3? You might want to hold off. The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be unveiled on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10 and based on what has been leaked, it is shaping up to be a legit upgrade across the board.

For starters, the Pixel Watch 4 could finally be repairable – something the current model definitely isn’t. Right now, if your watch cracks or dies, you are out of luck unless you get a full replacement. The Watch 4 might fix that, with a design that can actually be opened and serviced.

That is not all. Google may also be trimming down those thick bezels and wireless charging might be coming back after being oddly left out of the Watch 2 and 3. Battery life is also getting a bump – a 7% increase on the 41mm and 9% on the 45mm model. Not huge, but helpful.

There are even two mysterious new buttons coming and while we don’t know what they’ll do yet, they hint at some fresh features. 

Pixel Watch 4 might come in new colors, too. 

On the software side, rumors point to better strength training tools and a possible “Breathing Emergencies” feature – maybe something to flag serious breathing issues.

And if pricing stays the same ($349 for 41mm and $399 for 45mm), there is really no reason to buy the Pixel Watch 3 now unless…

…You’re on a budget or just testing the waters


If you don’t care about repairability or the extra features and just want a solid, reliable smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3 is still a decent pick. Especially now – it’s getting steep discounts ahead of the new launch and that makes it a much easier buy if you are not sure smartwatches are even your thing yet. 

And if you really want one now, it might still make sense to go for it. Some rumors suggest the Pixel Watch 4 could be delayed until October – nothing confirmed yet, but it's something to keep in mind.


But if you can wait just a little longer, the Pixel Watch 4 is looking like the better deal.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless