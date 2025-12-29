6 exciting rumors about the iPhone 18 you need to know before it launches
Potential launch changes, improved performance, and even a cleaner display are all on the table.
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iPhone 17. | Image credit – PhoneArena
If you skipped the iPhone 17 series and are now planning to upgrade next year, the iPhone 18 is shaping up to be the one to watch. Even though it won’t arrive for months, rumors are already swirling about the entire lineup: the base iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and even Apple’s first foldable iPhone.
And if you are focused on the essentials – which, after the big jump the iPhone 17 made, are already pretty solid – the base iPhone 18 is likely your main target. So, here’s everything we know so far.
iPhone 18 might arrive in spring
Several reports suggest Apple could shake up its usual release schedule. Instead of launching the full lineup together, the base iPhone 18 might come later than usual – possibly in spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.
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The higher-end models – the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone – are still expected to launch in the traditional fall 2026 window. But, of course, this is just a rumor for now. Apple could decide to stick with its usual timing and release the entire series in September 2026.
Either way, we are still months away from any official announcements, so expect more leaks and chatter to shape the picture as we get closer.
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A big performance boost with the A20 chip
No matter when the base iPhone 18 lands, it’s expected to get a major performance upgrade thanks to Apple’s rumored A20 chip. Built on a 2 nm process, this new silicon promises faster speeds and improved efficiency.
Early leaks suggest the A20 could be up to 15% faster than the A19 while using around 30% less power. That’s not just about numbers – the smaller transistors help the phone run cooler, which keeps it from heating up and also helps the battery last longer. In short, the iPhone 18 could be faster, cooler, and more efficient than ever.
12 GB RAM for smoother multitasking
Alongside the A20, the base iPhone 18 is expected to get a RAM upgrade, potentially bringing it up to 12 GB – the same as the higher-end models. Right now, the iPhone 17 tops out at 8 GB, which is fine, but with Apple expanding AI capabilities, extra RAM could make a real difference.
This would help ensure that all the new Apple Intelligence features run smoothly, giving the entry-level iPhone the performance headroom it needs without compromise.
Camera Control button might get a tweak
The Camera Control button might change. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple may also redesign the Camera Control button, dropping touch sensitivity and haptic feedback in favor of pressure-based input.
The goal here is simple: reduce accidental swipes and make camera interactions more intentional, while keeping the core functionality of the feature intact.
Apple’s C2 modem could debut
Apple is reportedly preparing its C2 modem – the successor to the C1 found in the iPhone 16e. This next-gen 5G chip could appear with the iPhone 18, helping Apple move away from Qualcomm reliance.
Early info points to improved mmWave support, faster downloads via carrier aggregation, and a stronger emphasis on power efficiency – meaning better 5G performance without draining the battery.
Dynamic Island could disappear
There are also whispers that Apple is testing “under-display 3D technology” for the iPhone 18. If it works out, the base model could get a cleaner, edge-to-edge display with just a punch-hole front camera – moving away from the Dynamic Island design entirely.
For anyone who’s been waiting for a sleeker, less cluttered look, this could make the wait worth it.
Overall, don’t expect the iPhone 18 to completely reinvent the wheel. The iPhone 17 already delivered major upgrades with better cameras and display tech. Still, the iPhone 18 looks set to bring meaningful improvements – faster performance, more RAM, stronger 5G, and subtle design tweaks – that are worth keeping an eye on.
And hey, this is just the start. Over the coming months, we’ll likely see more leaks and updates about the base model, so stay tuned. In the meantime, feel free to also check out:
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