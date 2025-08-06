New Pixel Watch 4 leaked images confirm colors, bands, and charging change

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 4 just surfaced in a new batch of high-resolution images, confirming the final look of the device ahead of its official reveal on August 20. The images, spotted by leaker Bedros Pamboukian , show the watch in Black, Silver, Gold, and Moonstone case colors, with a variety of Active Sport Band options also on display.





If these leaks are accurate — and there's little reason to believe otherwise, given how complete they are — the Pixel Watch 4 will continue Google's commitment to a circular display design, while making small but meaningful tweaks. This includes a relocated pogo pin charging system, which is now placed on the side rather than underneath. Not only could this aid in faster repairs, but it also supports 25% faster charging, according to previous reports.





Leaked images of the Google Pixel Watch 4 in five color variations. | Images credit — Bedros Pamboukian





Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be officially announced on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, only the phones are expected to ship immediately. The watch itself may not arrive in stores until October. In terms of availability, theis expected to be officially announced on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro , andXL. However, only the phones are expected to ship immediately. The watch itself may not arrive in stores until October.

Just like with the Pixel Watch 3 , two size options are expected: 41mm and 45mm. Wear OS 6 should come pre-installed, though visually, the Pixel Watch 4 remains almost identical to its predecessor. Internally, Google is likely making improvements, but no dramatic changes are expected to the user experience.





For context, the Pixel Watch 3 was released in 2024 with a similarly conservative design approach. That model was praised for its fluid UI and tight Fitbit integration, but criticized for its limited battery life. That said, this release marked the first time Google's smartwatch became available in multiple sizes.





Meanwhile, competitors like Samsung are pushing the envelope further. The Galaxy Watch 8 , also launching this year, includes temperature-based cycle tracking, larger battery options, and wider ecosystem control via One UI Watch. Apple’s Watch Series 10 was also introduced last year, bringing a larger display than its predecessor.



