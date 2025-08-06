New Pixel Watch 4 leaked images confirm colors, bands, and charging change

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 4 just surfaced in a new batch of high-resolution images, confirming the final look of the device ahead of its official reveal on August 20. The images,spotted by leaker Bedros Pamboukian, show the watch in Black, Silver, Gold, and Moonstone case colors, with a variety of Active Sport Band options also on display.

If these leaks are accurate — and there's little reason to believe otherwise, given how complete they are — the Pixel Watch 4 will continue Google's commitment to a circular display design, while making small but meaningful tweaks. This includes a relocated pogo pin charging system, which is now placed on the side rather than underneath. Not only could this aid in faster repairs, but it also supports 25% faster charging, according to previous reports.

Leaked images of the Google Pixel Watch 4 in five color variations. | Images credit — Bedros Pamboukian

In terms of availability, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be officially announced on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, only the phones are expected to ship immediately. The watch itself may not arrive in stores until October.

Just like with the Pixel Watch 3, two size options are expected: 41mm and 45mm. Wear OS 6 should come pre-installed, though visually, the Pixel Watch 4 remains almost identical to its predecessor. Internally, Google is likely making improvements, but no dramatic changes are expected to the user experience.

Based on these leaked images, Is the Pixel Watch 4 on your list of must-buys for this year?

Vote View Result

For context, the Pixel Watch 3 was released in 2024 with a similarly conservative design approach. That model was praised for its fluid UI and tight Fitbit integration, but criticized for its limited battery life. That said, this release marked the first time Google's smartwatch became available in multiple sizes.

Meanwhile, competitors like Samsung are pushing the envelope further. The Galaxy Watch 8, also launching this year, includes temperature-based cycle tracking, larger battery options, and wider ecosystem control via One UI Watch. Apple’s Watch Series 10 was also introduced last year, bringing a larger display than its predecessor.

In the end, the Pixel Watch 4 feels less like a major leap and more like a careful refinement. That may disappoint early adopters looking for a bold redesign, but for current Pixel Watch users, the two size options, faster charging, and incremental upgrades may hit the right balance. It seems like Google is playing it safe with this watch — and for now, that might be the smarter move.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

