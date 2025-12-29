Just ahead of launch, OnePlus gives us first official peek at the Turbo series and key specs
With the launch date already set, the new phones are slowly showing what they’ve got.
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OnePlus is gearing up to introduce an entirely new Turbo lineup, and as the launch gets closer, it’s slowly starting to fill in the blanks with official teasers, images, and early specs.
Not too long ago, OnePlus confirmed that the Turbo series is real and that battery life is going to be its biggest talking point. We’re talking about a huge 9,000mAh battery, which instantly puts these phones on a lot of radars. Now, we also know when they are arriving, what they look like, and some of the hardware they’ll be packing.
It's becoming pretty clear that OnePlus isn’t aiming for a true flagship with the Turbo series, at least not in the traditional sense. That said, performance and gaming are still very much part of the plan. But if I’m being honest, what really made me pause wasn’t the 165Hz refresh rate – it was the battery. A 9,000mAh battery is not something you just scroll past.
Battery sizes there have been getting wild lately, even in midrange phones. Honor is reportedly working on a phone with a huge 10,080mAh battery, and Redmi is said to be preparing the Redmi Turbo 5 with around 9,000mAh. In that context, OnePlus offering a phone in the same battery class doesn’t feel excessive – it feels necessary.
Launching a brand-new Turbo lineup feels like OnePlus making a clear statement. Every major phone brand has its signature focus. Xiaomi goes all-in on camera hardware. Samsung dominates display technology. Apple leans heavily on software and its ecosystem. Google centers everything around AI. With the Turbo series, OnePlus looks ready to claim battery life as its defining strength.
Global OnePlus phones almost always ship with smaller batteries compared to their Chinese versions. So, while for now, the Turbo series looks impressive on paper, whether that 9,000mAh battery becomes a global reality is something we’ll have to wait and see.
The Turbo series is happening
Not too long ago, OnePlus confirmed that the Turbo series is real and that battery life is going to be its biggest talking point. We’re talking about a huge 9,000mAh battery, which instantly puts these phones on a lot of radars. Now, we also know when they are arriving, what they look like, and some of the hardware they’ll be packing.
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The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are set to launch on January 8, and for now, that launch looks limited to China. However, whether they stay China-exclusive or eventually make their way to other markets under different names is still unclear. OnePlus has done rebrands plenty of times before, so I think this wouldn’t be surprising at all.
We already saw leaked images of the Turbo 6 recently, but OnePlus has now shared official renders of both models. Design-wise, the Turbo 6 clearly takes inspiration from the OnePlus 15. The triple camera setup on the back looks familiar, though the layout has been slightly adjusted. It’ll be available in green, black, and silver, with the silver version standing out thanks to a holographic-style finish along the edges.
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OnePlus Turbo 6. | Image credit – OnePlus
The Turbo 6V looks more restrained. It comes with a dual-camera setup and appears to be a toned-down version of the main model, likely cutting back in a few areas, possibly including battery size.
OnePlus Turbo V6. | Image credit – OnePlus
Alongside the design, OnePlus has also confirmed a few key specs. One of the biggest is a 165Hz display refresh rate, matching what we see on the flagship OnePlus 15. That alone signals a strong focus on smooth visuals, especially for gaming.
Under the hood, though, this isn’t a full flagship setup. The OnePlus Turbo 6 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a high-end midrange chip that sits just below the absolute top-tier processors. It’s already found its way into devices like the Nothing Phone (3). While it doesn’t quite hit flagship performance levels, it’s still more than capable for everyday use and gaming.
Other specs remain under wraps for now, but with the launch just days away, I know more details should surface very soon.
The real headline is the giant 9,000mAh battery
It's becoming pretty clear that OnePlus isn’t aiming for a true flagship with the Turbo series, at least not in the traditional sense. That said, performance and gaming are still very much part of the plan. But if I’m being honest, what really made me pause wasn’t the 165Hz refresh rate – it was the battery. A 9,000mAh battery is not something you just scroll past.
We already saw OnePlus push battery limits with the OnePlus 15, which surprised a lot of people with its 7,300mAh cell. The OnePlus 15R went even further with 7,400mAh. Now, with the Turbo series, OnePlus is clearly stepping things up again. And if it wants to stay competitive in China, it kind of has to.
Battery sizes there have been getting wild lately, even in midrange phones. Honor is reportedly working on a phone with a huge 10,080mAh battery, and Redmi is said to be preparing the Redmi Turbo 5 with around 9,000mAh. In that context, OnePlus offering a phone in the same battery class doesn’t feel excessive – it feels necessary.
Are giant batteries the future of smartphones?
Absolutely, bigger batteries are essential.
80.88%
Only for midrange and gaming phones.
5.88%
No, efficiency matters more than size.
11.76%
Unsure.
1.47%
Battery is becoming OnePlus’ new identity
Launching a brand-new Turbo lineup feels like OnePlus making a clear statement. Every major phone brand has its signature focus. Xiaomi goes all-in on camera hardware. Samsung dominates display technology. Apple leans heavily on software and its ecosystem. Google centers everything around AI. With the Turbo series, OnePlus looks ready to claim battery life as its defining strength.
Of course, there’s always a catch. And this time, it’s availability – as usual. And if the phones do make it outside China, there’s a very real chance that the headline 9,000mAh battery won’t come along unchanged.
Global OnePlus phones almost always ship with smaller batteries compared to their Chinese versions. So, while for now, the Turbo series looks impressive on paper, whether that 9,000mAh battery becomes a global reality is something we’ll have to wait and see.
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