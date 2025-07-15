Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Pixel Watch 4 specs reportedly show good news for the batteries, bad news for a key component

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to get bigger batteries, faster charging, but the same old processor.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Google Pixel Watch
Render of the Pixel Watch 4 against a white background.
Google is making some improvements to make the Pixel Watch last longer between charges in the latest iteration of the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 4. Citing a source allegedly inside Google, a new report says the 41mm timepiece, known internally as meridian, or FME23, will see a 7% increase in battery capacity from 307 mAh on the Pixel Watch 3 to 327 mAh. The larger 45mm model, codenamed kenari, or FK23, will have an even larger 9% increase in battery capacity from 420 mAh to 459 mAh.

Considering that Google advertised up to 24-hour battery life for the Pixel Watch 3 with the Always-on Display (AOD) feature enabled, the increase in battery capacity for both Pixel Watch 4 sizes bodes well for continued all day battery life for the latest Pixel timepiece. Charging speeds are supposed to rise with for this year's two sizes. Last year's Pixel Watch 3 had the following charging speeds:

Pixel Watch 3-41mm

  • 0% to 50%: Approximately 24 minutes
  • 0% to 80%: Approximately 35 minutes
  • 0% to 100%: Approximately 60 minutes (1 hour)

Pixel Watch 3-45mm

  • 0% to 50%: Approximately 28 minutes
  • 0% to 80%: Approximately 50 minutes
  • 0% to 100%: Approximately 80 minutes

With the Pixel 4 watches supposedly getting faster charging speeds, these numbers should be reduced this year, although battery capacities are rising as well. Larger batteries typically take longer to fully charge although the hope is that the bigger battery capacities are more than offset by the faster charging speeds.

Are you planning to buy the Pixel Watch 4 this year?

Vote View Result

Despite the improvement in battery capacity and charging speed, one important component is staying the same for the third consecutive year. Ever since the Pixel Watch 2 was released, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 has been the processor powering the device. This might be a disappointing move for consumers who always like to see a newer, more powerful processor on a device they buy.

You really can't blame Google for this. Qualcomm is believed to still be working on the next-generation chip for wearables, the "sw6100." With Qualcomm continuing to work on launching this component, there isn't much that Google could do but keep using the W5 Gen 1. The latter has held its own for two years, but now, in its third year, Pixel Watch 4 buyers can only hope that the component doesn't start showing its age.

Recommended Stories
The Pixel Watch 4 could be introduced alongside the new Pixel 10 series (Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold) on August 20th. The devices introduced during the event might be released on August 28th.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature
Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless