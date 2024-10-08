The ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 becomes a superb choice at its October Prime Day price
October Prime Day, also known as Prime Big Deal Days, is finally here! Amazon's got something incredible to offer all those Prime members out there looking for a quality portable Bluetooth speaker—an ultra-cool 38% markdown on the fascinating JBL Flip 6.
Let's put things into perspective. This JBL speaker (like most other popular models from the brand) hasn't seen a significant price cut since the last Prime Day event. During the July event, the Flip 6 was 31% off and available for just under $90. With this new markdown, the unit dives even further, landing under the $80 mark. That's an absolutely unbeatable price for one of the best budget speaker options on the market and something no Prime member should miss.
Portability is important but far from the most vital thing about a speaker. Fortunately, the Flip 6 delivers great audio quality as well. You can enjoy a decent amount of low-end and plenty of detail, which should be enough to heat a small crowd. Don't expect booming bass; after all, this is a compact, small-sized unit, not a large one.
This bad boy deserves to be among the best in its category. The Flip 6 has an ultra-compact design and, unlike models like the Xtreme 4 or the Boombox 3, it can be carried around all day. That's especially handy for outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate having their favorite tunes accompany them on hiking trips. Moreover, it has an IP67 rating, so it's perfectly suitable for outdoor use.
When you consider the max battery life of up to 12 hours, you get a top-notch portable Bluetooth speaker that should please you for years to come. And while it usually costs as much as $130, the JBL Flip 6 is now 38% off and an absolute delight! Get yours before it's too late because the October Prime Day event will only last for 48 hours.
