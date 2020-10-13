Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker deals: JBL, UE Megaboom, Marshall, and more

This article will be updated regularly as new Prime Day 2020 deals become available.





Amazon Prime Day is here! We are excited to share with you the best deals on Bluetooth speakers available right now so that you can ensure to bring a new Bluetooth speaker on your camping trip or just to enjoy some music in your back yard!





Amazon Prime Day deals on affordable Bluetooth speakers



JBL Clip 3 is now discounted by the whopping 43%:



The Wonderboom 2 is also up for sale, also discounted for Amazon Prime Day:

The rugged-looking Bluetooth speaker Braven BRV-XL is now discounted by 14%:

We expect Anker Soundcore Flare 2 to receive some discount soon:





Amazon Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers from $100-$200





If you have some more money to spend, Amazon Prime Day is a great option to get your hands on a mid-range Bluetooth speaker and enjoy quality and nice-sounding bass.





The JBL Flip 5 is now discounted by 17% from its original price:





Beats Pill+ portable bluetooth speaker is discounted by 30%:

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now up for sale on a great bargain, discounted by 13%:





The JBL Charge 4 is now discounted by more than 20%:

Premium Bluetooth speakers deals on Amazon Prime Day





These Bluetooth speakers are usually more than $200, but now you can get them with pretty nice discount for Prime Day.





The powerful Marshall Kilburn 2 is now discounted by more than 30% for Amazon Prime Day:





JBL Boombox is also discounted now, by more than 50%:





If you don’t want to spend tons of money on a Bluetooth speaker, you can get a pretty nice-sounding one, and now, on Prime Day, those are even cheaper. Check them out!